Tom Sox look to rebound financially, seek host families

The Charlottesville Tom Sox reigned as Valley Baseball League champs in 2020 without having to play a single game, but that’s about the only good thing the pandemic did for the team.

The Tom Sox won the league championship in 2019 and are slated for a full season this summer after last season was canceled. But they are starting out behind the count after COVID-19 crushed the nonprofit team’s coffers.

The team is planning a golf tournament fundraiser and also is looking for host families to put up players and coaches for the summer season, which will stretch from May to August.

“With the Tom Sox being a nonprofit, we have an operating budget of about $100,000 every year. Because of COVID, we brought in zero dollars last year, so we’re starting behind where we wanted to be,” said John Raymond, team vice president.

“We are slated for a full season starting June 5 and the kids will be coming to town probably that week or before and play through the end of July,” he said. “Typically with the Tom Sox, we’ll be in the playoffs so we’ll be playing through August.”

Raymond said the team is aware that its normal lineup of sponsors also is struggling.