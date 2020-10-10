Barber: Virginia's playmakers fail to make big plays against Wolfpack

The closest thing in the second half came in the form of a faked punt, a jump pass from punter Nash Griffin to linebacker Nick Jackson that went for 26 yards and set up the Cavaliers’ second touchdown, a 1-yard scoring strike from Stone to tight end Tony Poljan.

“I think the fake punt was really kind of that spark,” said Stone. “I think at that point, once we scored, I think we all felt we were gonna win the game.”

That cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 24-14, the margin at the end of the third quarter. It would be as close as UVa would get.

If Virginia needed an example of what timely big plays look like, North Carolina State (3-1, 3-1) had a bevy of players eager to model the look.

Receivers Porter Rooks and Emeka Emezie and running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person turned in the kind of break-it-open plays this Virginia offense was starved for. And nose tackle Alim McNeill’s fourth quarter pass deflection-turned interception-turned 18-yard touchdown return was the kind of defensive play that could have turned the momentum for the home team.

Instead, North Carolina State continued to distance itself from the embarrassing showing it had on Sept. 26 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.