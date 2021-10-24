Barber: Funky finish takes some shine off Virginia's fourth straight win

A fourth straight ACC win. Bowl eligibility for a fifth straight year. Another eye-popping offensive outing.
The list of things Virginia’s football team had to celebrate as Saturday night gave way to Sunday morning was a long one. But as they emerged from a subdued home locker room, the Cavaliers players and their coach made it clear the party had been dulled by an equally lengthy list of mistakes.
They were mistakes that didn’t cost UVa on Saturday, but could in the future. And for a team that believes it can contend for an ACC Coastal Division title, that muted the celebration.
“It was upsetting, honestly,” said senior safety Joey Blount, who led the team with eight tackles and an interception and had another interception wiped out by a penalty. “We can’t be doing that to ourselves. We need to better. We can’t let games get away from us like that. … We can’t leave games up in the air like that.”
Blount — and others — were irked by the ending of Saturday night’s 48-40 win over visiting Georgia Tech, a game that UVA led by three scores with under two minutes to play.
“48-27 would have been better,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
A cavalcade of discouraging gaffes left the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 ACC) defending a Hail Mary on the game’s final play, a prayer of a heave that Blount spiked to the ground like a volleyball.
Virginia hasn't been a stranger to strange finishes. It won at Miami and at Louisville in back-to-back weeks when its opponent missed game-winning field goals tries on the final play.
In this one, Georgia Tech recovered a pair of onside kicks and scored two touchdowns in the final 1:16 of play, turning a laugher into nothing to laugh about for Virginia.
“It felt like it was over,” said Armstrong, who threw for 396 yards and four scores and ran for another 99 yards and two touchdowns. “It’s frustrating. It’s a great win. You don’t take wins for granted. Just with the cushion we had, it just felt like that feels like a better win.”
While the players bemoaned a sloppy ending that left the final score far less impressive than it could have been, it was errors much earlier in the game that could portend problems going forward for Virginia, which has a chance to pull itself into the national rankings with its next two games coming against non-conference foes BYU and Notre Dame.
Big plays, an issue for the Cavaliers’ defense for much of this season, popped against UVA again Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown came on a 36-yard pass play, running back Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 71-yard scoring run in the third quarter and the Cavaliers gave up a 37-yard touchdown strike late in the fourth quarter.
Virginia’s defense had allowed seven touchdowns of 37 yards or longer in the four games leading up to its shutout of Duke. That 48-0 triumph made it appear the big-play bugaboo might be a thing of the past. Saturday night showed that’s not the case.
“They say the ball goes where someone’s not doing their job,” said safety Coen King. “We really put an emphasis on big plays and I think it’s working. But assignment wise, sometimes we have mistakes here or there.”
Veteran defensive backs Nick Grant, Darrius Bratton and De'Vante Cross had breakdowns in coverage and the entire defense struggled with tackling for much of the night.
Still, the positives far outweighed the negatives against Georgia Tech and no positive was more significant than Virginia winning a fourth straight league game, keeping itself in striking distance of Pittsburgh in the Coastal.
Virginia won the game. The fact that that wasn’t enough for this group is a reminder it’s hunting bigger game.
