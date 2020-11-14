Barber: Big play defense helps UVa survive Malik Cunningham's offensive onslaught

And on the Cardinals’ penultimate possession, the unit forced a Cunningham incompletion on fourth-and-2 at the UVa 38-yard line.

A year ago, Virginia averaged 7.1 tackles for loss, 3.3 sacks and 1.3 turnovers per game. They were a disruptive defense, making plays behind the line of scrimmage and winning the turnover battle.

This season, havoc had been hiding.

The Cavaliers' dynamic edge rushers, Taylor and Charles Snowden, had been steady but not impactful. Things began to turn in the team’s road loss at Miami. Snowden in particular had monster games against the Hurricanes and then in the upset win over North Carolina on Oct. 31 and Virginia’s defense looked, once again, like a unit that could take over a game.

It did it again Saturday, with six tackles for losses, four sacks and the three takeaways.

“I think we have a lot of guys that are flying around and making a lot of big plays right now,” said Zandier. “It always helps getting turnovers. It always helps getting sacks. It kind of sparks the defense. I think getting back to havoc is huge for us.”