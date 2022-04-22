Balanced attack propels Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team to road win over Monticello

Wayne Gretzky’s legendary hockey career was highlighted by his creativity and goal scoring ability from behind the net.

Reeve Goldstein displayed that same proficiency Friday night as she led the Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team to an impressive 20-4 road victory over Monticello.

The sophomore scored five goals and assisted on another as the Warriors extended their winning streak to four games in a row.

“I’ve played behind [the net] for a while and starting with Sophie [Lanahan], she’s been able to understand that I’m going to come around when she backs up a little bit and so tonight we were able to find that a couple of times and I was glad that I was able to finish it,” Goldstein said.

Western Albemarle (5-1, 3-0 Jefferson District) set the tone early, scoring the first six goals of the game with precision passing.

Maggie Craytor, Genevieve Hathaway and Goldstein each scored twice during the early run to give the Warriors a commanding 6-0 lead with 16:34 left in the first half.

Craytor scored her two goals from right down the alley thanks to some deft passing from Lanahan behind the cage. The sophomore forward finished with five goals and an assist on the evening.

“I think that we have a bunch of really strong players from behind who can assist very well and I get really great passes in the middle and that’s a good place to finish from,” Craytor said.

After a slow start, Monticello (3-3, 2-2) tried to get back into the game with a two-goal push. The Mustangs gained possession of the ensuing draw control and Addy Garrett finished at the net to open the scoring for Monticello with 16:17 left in the half. Nearly 90 seconds later, Kendall Gibson scored off a penalty chance to pull the Mustangs within 6-2 with 14:26 left in the half.

That would be as close as Monticello would get. Western Albemarle responded by reeling off 8-1 run to close the first half with an impressive 14-3 lead.

Craytor scored three more goals during the run to lead the charge. Goldstein chipped in two, while McLean Stokes and Lanahan added single markers to pace a balanced attack. Gibson added her second goal of the first half for the other tally for Monticello.

The second half was more of the same as Western Albemarle continued to pour it on offensively.

Hathaway completed her hat trick and Goldstein added her fifth marker in the second half. Taylor Florin, Katie Alhusen and Percy Mascotte each chipped in single goals for the Warriors in the final 25 minutes.

Alison Swartout, Monticello’s leading scorer, capped the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes for the Mustangs. Monticello goalkeeper Campbell Murray had a milestone night in cage as she recorded eight saves to surpass the 100-save mark for her career.

Lanahan finished with a goal and a game-high six assists for the Warriors. Western goalkeeper Kennedy Buntrock added four saves between the pipes in the win.

For Lanahan, it’s been a special season for this group of Warriors.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, so a lot of players have had to step up,” Lanahan said. “Thankfully we have a team where everyone has really good stick skills, so being able to feed everyone and having no doubt that they’re going to catch it has definitely changed my role as more of an assister. I’m just glad that everyone can finish the ball.”

