Baker scores four TDs as Woodberry Forest rolls past Fork Union

Fork Union (1-5) had a strong start of its own, moving the ball inside the 30-yard line, but the Blue Devils' drive stalled and ended with no points. On Woodberry Forest’s ensuing possession, Baker rumbled 68 yards to the end zone as the Tigers extended their lead to 13-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

Baker then capped off the quarter with his third rushing touchdown of the day, this one from the wildcat formation as he plowed his way in from four yards out to give his team a 20-0 lead with 49.4 seconds left in the opening stanza.

The good vibes continued for the Tigers in the second quarter as senior quarterback Ben Locklear capped another long scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run on a QB sneak with 2:48 left in the half to build a 27-0 lead at intermission.

After having two games canceled because of COVID-19, Braswell said his team was just happy to be on the field playing football.

“This was just great to get out here and play somebody after so long,” he said. “One of the coaches talked about it, it’s been sort of like Groundhog Day. Every day we come out and practice and there’s never a game at the end of that week. So, it was nice for the guys. They’ve done such a good job throughout the spring, summer and fall and I’m just so happy for them to come out here and have a good day.”