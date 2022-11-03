Backup QB Jay Woolfolk embraces expanded role in Virginia's offense

Early in the fourth quarter and presented with a red-zone chance, Virginia unveiled a fresh group of personnel this past Saturday in its loss to Miami.

Behind quarterback Brennan Armstrong stood backup signal-caller Jay Woolfolk, who was lined up as the running back.

The formation featured an H-back, Sackett Wood Jr., set next to the left of Armstrong, and tight end Grant Misch on the right side of the line of scrimmage. Armstrong sent the speedy Woolfolk in motion to the left ahead of the second-and-10 snap from Miami’s 12-yard line, and the result of the wrinkle was UVa’s most productive red-zone play of the afternoon.

Armstrong took off on a designed run for 8 yards to take the ball to the Hurricanes’ 4.

“Knowing that they trust you not just to play quarterback and that they trust you to go out there as a wide receiver or a running back, it’s a great feeling,” said Woolfolk, the sophomore whose role is expanding as the Cavaliers prepare to host No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday at noon.

Woolfolk’s motion forced a Miami linebacker to shadow him and clear out of the defensive front, enabling Misch to block the other linebacker, Wood to reach the third level of the defense and block a safety and Armstrong to advance forward.

“Even though it’s not at quarterback,” Woolfolk said, “whenever you can do something to help the team, it’s always a good feeling whether it’s as a decoy running away from Brennan or actually getting the ball to do something in space.”

The Hoos, according to Woolfolk, have repped the plays he’s involved in daily ever since their bye week and began planning for their meeting with Georgia Tech on Oct. 20. Unfortunately, for Woolfolk, he tweaked his knee in the days before and couldn’t play during UVa’s win over the Yellow Jackets, so he had to wait.

But the Richmond native and Benedictine alum bounced back quickly and in time to factor into the Cavaliers’ preparation for Miami. He’s becoming, he said, increasingly comfortable in the versatile role that requires him to catch passes or run the ball. Woolfolk compared the opportunity he has to the one wide receiver Keytaon Thompson has filled in the past as a do-it-all threat.

“So, when we do our perimeter drill [in practice],” Woolfolk said, “I’ll go in as a running back and let [Armstrong] throw it to me so I can get used to it.”

Said UVa coach Tony Elliott: “And hopefully as [Woolfolk] continues to get back to full speed and full strength, we’ll be able to incorporate him in our offensive packages a little bit more.”

That isn’t the only additional duty Woolfolk has taken on in recent weeks.

The two-sport standout — he is a hard-throwing relief pitcher for UVa’s baseball team in the springtime — learned how to catch punts in late September because the Cavaliers were in need of a returner when the spot didn’t have enough depth.

Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV is the Cavaliers’ top option there, but when he was in and out of the lineup while dealing with an illness and then an injury, wide receiver Ethan Davies filled in.

“They told me because I can catch a baseball, I could go out there,” Woolfolk said as he started to laugh. “I don’t know if that correlates together, but it’s all good. It is fun to go out there and if BK goes down and Ethan Davies goes down, you’re up, so you’ve got to make sure your teammates trust you and your coaches trust you to do it, too. But it’s a hard job to do.”

As for Woolfolk’s development as a quarterback, he said he’s making strides.

He was nearly required to take snaps at QB in place of Armstrong in the second half against Miami after Armstrong appeared shaken up and limped off the field following a run.

Woolfolk said it wasn’t until the offense was about to trot out for its next play, following a field goal and Miami possession, that Armstrong hustled out of the medical tent to return to action.

“But I feel like I’m becoming a better quarterback each and every day,” Woolfolk said. “[UVa quarterbacks coach Taylor] Lamb has done a great job preparing me. If you go back to last year, we didn’t have the best technique and I feel like Coach Lamb did a really good job of teaching that. At first, I had to get used to that because I wasn’t used to it and I had to get my technique down. Now, I feel like I have it down, but what I have to work on now is everything timing wise and doing things quicker.”

Last year, Woolfolk started for the Cavaliers against Notre Dame when Armstrong was out with a rib injury. Woolfolk’s 196 passing yards against the Irish were the most ever for a true freshman quarterback in a single game in UVa history.

“We were getting ready to put him in the [Miami] game when Brennan went down with the foot [injury] and there was no conversation about changing anything in the plan,” Elliott said. “So, I think he’s progressing well. I feel confident with him grasping the plan and I think that I’m excited when he gets his opportunity, because I think he’s going to be able to move the ball both with his legs and with his arm. Very similar to what Brennan is able to do.”

Said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings: “He’s developing fine, because if you think about it, he’s had to catch up. He missed spring ball and I’m happy for him, throwing 99 mph or whatever. But at the midpoint of the season, we’ve got some stuff in this game plan to do and we will see where it goes, however the game flows.”

Woolfolk said he stays ready for whatever he’s asked to do by preparing like he’s the starting quarterback.

“You’ve got to make sure your teammates trust you to go in and finish the job,” he said.