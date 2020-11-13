Back to his roots: How Dom Starsia became the Blue Ridge School lacrosse coach

Last October, Dom Starsia hung up his whistle after coaching Chrome LC during the inaugural season of the Premier Lacrosse League and transitioned to an advisory board position with the new league.

Nearly a year later, the legendary coach is returning back to his roots as the new head coach of the Blue Ridge School lacrosse team.

Starsia joins the Barons program after having one of the most decorated coaching careers in lacrosse history. His 42 years of college coaching included four NCAA national championships with the University of Virginia and numerous conference and tournament titles. Starsia knows the vibrant Central Virginia lacrosse scene well, which was one of the draws to Blue Ridge.

“We are blessed here in Central Virginia with outstanding youth, high school and top men’s and women’s college lacrosse programs nearby,” Starsia said. “I am proud to be a part of that community.”

Starsia, who was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008 and was recently a unanimous selection for the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association's 2020 hall of fame class, is happy to get back to his roots.