Back to his roots: How Dom Starsia became the Blue Ridge School lacrosse coach

Last October, Dom Starsia hung up his whistle after coaching Chrome LC during the inaugural season of the Premier Lacrosse League and transitioned to an advisory board position with the new league.
Nearly a year later, the legendary coach is returning back to his roots as the new head coach of the Blue Ridge School lacrosse team.
Starsia joins the Barons program after having one of the most decorated coaching careers in lacrosse history. His 42 years of college coaching included four NCAA national championships with the University of Virginia and numerous conference and tournament titles. Starsia knows the vibrant Central Virginia lacrosse scene well, which was one of the draws to Blue Ridge.
“We are blessed here in Central Virginia with outstanding youth, high school and top men’s and women’s college lacrosse programs nearby,” Starsia said. “I am proud to be a part of that community.”
Starsia, who was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008 and was recently a unanimous selection for the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association's 2020 hall of fame class, is happy to get back to his roots.
“What I have always said and has been reinforced for me these past few years is that it is about the relationships and the people involved," Starsia said. "That’s what stands up and distinguishes itself over time. If anything, those relationships have strengthened and blossomed since I stopped coaching.
"I am looking forward to getting to know these young men at Blue Ridge.”
Starsia's return to coaching at Blue Ridge truly happened by chance.
He formed a relationship with former Barons lacrosse coach Michael Herring, who left the school earlier this year to take a job at Young Harris College. Starsia even recruited Herring’s song, Mikey, who was a member of Virginia's 2019 national championship team.
After Michael Herring's departure, Blue Ridge reached out to Starsia to gauge his interest.
“I initially said, ‘Not likely,’ but it was a beautiful day and I said I would take a drive up and take a look,” Starsia said. “It is a beautiful school, everyone couldn’t have been nicer and I was attracted to the school’s mission, which is to provide meaningful mentorship to young men.”
Currently, the 68-year-old coach is wrapping up a writing project with one of his former players, which rekindled his excitement for coaching.
“The thought of getting back to on the practice field this spring came at a good time,” Starsia said. “The practice field, the daily contact with the players, being an influence and having these young people be an influence on me is what I loved about coaching. We will also try to win some games along the way.”
Starsia met with a couple of the Blue Ridge players last week when he visited the St. George campus and is excited about getting connected with the rest of the team soon.
“I have heard from a couple of the boys and we are already scheduled for a Zoom call next week,” Starsia said. “I am looking forward to getting going.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!