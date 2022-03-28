Back-to-back national titles help land Virginia men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany a contract extension

Lars Tiffany restored Virginia men’s lacrosse to its place as an elite program, winning back-to-back national championships.

UVa hopes he keeps it there for years to come.

Tiffany and the school have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him as the head coach of the Cavaliers through the 2026 season, the school announced Monday.

“This program has been defined by incredible players, amazing performances and determined coaches,” Tiffany said in a statement. “But Virginia lacrosse is bigger than its parts. No one person defines this program. UVa staff and athletes alike simply embrace this opportunity by throwing everything each of us has into Virginia lacrosse.”

Tiffany took over Virginia following the 2016 season after 10 seasons at Brown, his alma mater. At that point, the Cavaliers had lost 12 straight ACC games and had missed the NCAA Tournament twice in the previous four years under former coach Dom Starsia.

Tiffany, who played for Starsia at Brown, is 62-23 at UVa, leading the team to 2019 and 2021 national championships. (There was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“Lars has done a tremendous job establishing our men’s lacrosse program as the best in the nation,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Back-to-back national championships during unprecedented and unbelievably challenging times is simply amazing. Lars’ efforts to develop young men in the program away from the sport are equally impressive and we are thankful for his commitment to the whole person. We are very fortunate to have such a tremendous leader and we are incredibly excited about the direction of our program under Lars’ guidance.”

This season, Virginia is 7-1, including a 3-0 mark in the ACC, going into Saturday’s game at Richmond.

“Our history and tradition create a brand and culture unlike any other, and it all starts with a promise,” said Tiffany. “The promise we make with one another is to be elite, to execute whatever is asked of each of us, and to be physically and emotionally present for all who wear the uniform. This will continue to serve as our guide as we move together forward.”