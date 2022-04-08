Back from an ACL injury, Chico Bennett Jr. eager for chance to contribute for Hoos

His knee brace could be used as a prop for a science-fiction movie.

It’s almost bionic, but it supports Chico Bennett Jr.’s every step, lunge and burst of acceleration toward the quarterback.

He’ll tell you the sturdy appliance is heavy, but he doesn’t lament it.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound edge rusher is simply thrilled to be on the field with his Virginia teammates this spring and in pursuit of a contributing responsibility for the Cavaliers after missing all of last season — Bennett Jr.’s first in Charlottesville — due to the ACL injury he sustained last spring.

“It’s good,” he said with the wide grin he couldn’t hide when discussing his return to practice and the progress he’s made through eight sessions.

“I’m rusty,” Bennett Jr. admits, “but I think as a player we have expectations for ourselves to come in at 100 percent and move around, so I think I’ve got to take a step back and realize not everything is what I want it to be. So, I’ve got to keep reminding myself of that to take a few steps, baby steps each day and then one big step afterward.”

For now, his incremental upticks have impressed enough, though. Those coaching him and lining up on defense with him believe Bennett Jr. can positively impact UVa in 2022.

Listed as a linebacker on the roster, he has primarily concerned himself with adjusting to the Hoos’ new system and mastering the top tactics to take down opposing signal-callers.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s flashed a little bit this spring,” first-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said. “He’s a guy that’s got ability. He’s a high-character young man and has great leadership qualities, so it’s good to see him have some success on the field thus far in the spring.”

Said senior linebacker Nick Jackson: “Chico is full-go. He’s back. He’s been practicing and he’s had a chip on his shoulder the whole offseason, too, because he didn’t get to show us what he had last year. He’s physical. He’s big.”

Bennett Jr., now a senior, already knows he can succeed in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As a freshman at Georgia Tech, he proved he’s capable while racking up 17 tackles, which were the most for any first-year member of the Yellow Jackets that fall. And in his college debut against then-No. 1 Clemson, he tallied a career-high four tackles.

Elliott was on the sideline for the Tigers that day, in the midst of a seven-season run as their offensive coordinator.

But 2019 ended prematurely for Bennett Jr. with a labrum injury, and he said ever since then he’s chased a fall of full health so he can improve while staying on the field from start to finish.

“It definitely showed, ‘You can play with the big boys,’” Bennett Jr. said about his freshman year. “But that’s only a glimpse, and obviously you can’t be content with where you’re at and you’ve got to keep working and always be able to take the criticism with the good and the bad because not everything will be sunshine and rainbows.

“So, especially with the spring now, not everything is perfect with how we want it to go, but I’ve got to realize I’m just now getting back and so once I’m able to progress into the fall, I should see tremendous change.”

Bennett Jr. said the labrum and ACL setbacks provided him lessons he carries with him still, like always staying mentally motivated and to trust the people who he’s surrounded by.

Bennett Jr. said his dad Chico Bennett Sr. and his mom Marcie, a pair of former college athletes, encouraged him while he rehabbed and worked his way back from the ACL injury. Bennett Sr. played football at Hawaii and Marcie played basketball for Texas State. Additionally, Bennett Jr. said he bonded with Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., who also didn’t play last fall because of an ACL injury suffered last spring.

“If you’re not there from the mental perspective,” Bennett Jr. said, “then you’re going to be out of sorts. So, with that, relationships are important and you’ve got to always stay grounded with what your beliefs are.”

Since spring drills began, he’s put his faith into defensive ends coach Chris Slade and graduate assistant Chris Peace.

Slade, back at his alma mater on the coaching staff for the first time, was a two-time All-American and set the UVa and ACC record for sacks with 40 while he played for the Cavaliers.

Bennett Jr. said Slade and Peace have assisted him to hone in on his speed-to-power pass rushing technique.

“‘Always work half a man,’” Bennett Jr. said of the advice he’s heard over and over again from his mentors. “That’s a big piece because [nobody] wants to run against a 300-pound dude [on the offensive line], so work against 150 [pounds]. So, Peace and Slade say that. But they’ve helped us in terms of getting our arsenal of moves and as the spring has come along, they’ve wanted us to focus on one move. But as we progress, we’ll add to it.”

If Bennett Jr. can show Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and the rest of the staff he can create pressure in the backfield and accumulate sacks, odds are Bennett Jr. will have a role for the Hoos.

He said after deciding to depart Georgia Tech he chose UVa over Tennessee, which was also in pursuit of his services. Bennett Jr. graduated from the Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., but considers the Commonwealth home. He played his first two prep seasons at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn.

Bennett Jr. said he remained with the Cavaliers this offseason even following the departure of former Hoos coach Bronco Mendenhall and after Elliott took over, because he believes in Elliott.

“I decided to take a chance with Coach Elliott to see what he brought and what his mindset was for a championship team because he’s done that,” Bennett Jr. said. “So, he has good resume and I think the staff he brought has got the same goals, so with that, you might as well just stay.”

As for what he has noticed so far in his return to action and the change in leadership for the program, he said: “I think we’re moving in a positive direction.”

