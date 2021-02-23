Back at home, Virginia aims to end two-game skid against N.C. State

When redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels went down for the season with a knee injury, Hellems stepped up.

“He’s the one guy that I think took some responsibility in 'Hey, this team needs me to be a little bit more aggressive, I need to rebound more, picking up some slack from Devon and also being able to score the basketball,'” Keatts said. “The maturity he’s shown over the last few weeks or a month or so has been incredible for us because he’s done it both in the locker room, on the court and then his play in ACC play.”

Keatts joked that he and Hellems reminisce about the early days of Hellems’ playing career. As a freshman, Hellems struggled to defend. Now, Keatts considers the upperclassman one of his best defenders.

N.C. State’s athletic wing will likely draw a defensive assignment against Sam Hauser or Trey Murphy III. The Cavaliers want to find more opportunities for Murphy III, who took a season-low two shots against the Blue Devils on Saturday. Both of his field goal attempts were made dunks.

In the first meeting against the Wolfpack, Murphy III scored 18 points. Hauser, Huff and Murphy III combined for 48 of the team’s 64 points in the win. As defenses adjust in an attempt to take those three players out of a rhythm, UVa seeks ways to give them open looks.