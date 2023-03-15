WOODBERRY FOREST — Curtis Phillips has built the Woodberry Forest track and field team into one of the most decorated programs in Virginia.

Last weekend, the Tigers gained nationwide recognition when Robbie Handelsman won the long jump championship at the New Balance Nationals in Boston.

Handelsman jumped a career-best 23-8¼ inches to edge Broderick Davis (23-8) for the title. The senior accomplished the feat on his third and final jump, then held on to secure what is believed to be the first national track and field title in Woodberry Forest program history.

“I am still processing winning nationals in the long jump,” Handelsman said. “I’m joyful that my parents were able to be there in Boston with me to experience the moment. This entire season has been incredibly special. This being my senior year, I didn’t want to leave anything on the table.”

Not bad for someone that didn’t take up track and field until midway through high school.

“I didn’t do track and field until the spring season of my sophomore year,” Handelsman said. “At the time, I was passionate about soccer and basketball, so track was just the spring sport that would help me get stronger and faster. Growing up, it was always soccer and basketball. Even in the fall of my junior year, I was talking with some Division III college soccer coaches. I took the risk of doing track in the winter instead of basketball and that winter of my junior year is when I really became invested in track.”

That investment paid big dividends last weekend with a national championship.

“Robbie is such an outstanding competitor,” Phillips said. “Every athlete at every level faces challenges, whether it’s the next bar or the next personal record, and this was Robbie’s moment. Winning the national title was on the line and he did what needed to be done to secure the win. These are the moments you dream about, and making this a reality is special. He is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

The senior credits former Woodberry teammates River Robinson and Malik Holley, who both graduated in 2021, for helping acclimate him to the sport of track and field. He said they inspired him to work harder and try to make it to the collegiate level. Even though it wasn’t easy, Handelsman was driven to perform.

“I remember my first jumping experience feeling very unathletic,” Handelsman said. “I didn’t know what a great mark was, so I wasn’t happy or mad. My progressions were fairly instant. Each week, I set a personal best by about six inches. Going into my junior year, I began setting goals for myself. Twenty-three feet was a barrier I really wanted to surpass and it took me the entire winter to get there.”

That dream was realized last spring with a second-place finish in the long jump (23-1 ¼) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association outdoor track and field championships.

On top of that, he also finished runner-up in the 200 meters (22.41), third place in the 100 meters (11.03) and fourth in the triple jump (22-7) to help the Tigers win VISAA state indoor and outdoor team championships.

“Track and field is a great sport in my eyes because you can’t blame your results on anybody but yourself,” Handelsman said. “That being said, I also love how there is still a large team aspect, especially at Woodberry. [Personal records] are great, but state championships are a whole lot better.”

Handelsman’s final season has been filled with ups and downs, but he continues to push through to be the best he can be.

A groin injury suffered late in fall soccer season sidelined him through mid-January, but once Handelsman returned to full health, the results were there. He lowered his 55 meters time by half a second, to 6.45 seconds and his 300 time (35.21) by more than a second.

“Track and field and soccer are very different,” Handelsman said. “Luckily, I was playing forward this year for the soccer team, so I was sprinting more than usual. The way I played soccer this past fall directly related to track more than ever. I used the explosiveness I had worked on for track and top end speed to attempt to outpace defenders. Soccer does have far more lateral movement, which changed my training.”

The senior has learned that track is just as much of a mental sport as a it is a physical one. Learning that the most minor adjustments can have the greatest long-term impacts can be very demanding mentally.

The key for Handelsman is preparation.

“When I’m on the runaway, I always close my eyes and visualize my approach and takeoff,” Handelsman said. "I think about my form that I have tuned up with Coach [Whitney] Lane and Coach Phillips, and then I have to trust myself. I can’t harp too much on the little things. At the end of the day, I just have to attack the board and have faith in my training.”

The senior appreciates how the sport has increased his own self-awareness.

“I always know whether a jump is good or not,” Handelsman said. “Even if one thing is off, I am able to realize it because of how many times I have critiqued my form and watched countless videos of my jumps.”

In addition to his accolades on the track and the soccer pitch, Handelsman is a integral part of the Woodberry Forest community in other areas.

The senior has been involved in Woodberry Forest’s Broadcasting Network, WFSPN. This winter, he was the play-by-play commentator for the Tigers' basketball team as it made a run to the Prep League title game and a state tournament berth.

“I love Mike Breen and his iconic calls, as well as Kevin Harlan and Gus Johnson," Handelsman said. "All of those guys can call seemingly every sport with a lot of energy."

He also has been a part of the school’s student newspaper since his freshman year, including the past two years as sports editor. His favorite sports writer is John Feinstein. Handelsman also has a gift for music. He plays baritone saxophone in Woodberry Forest’s jazz band.

On the track, Handelsman said he is inspired by former Woodberry Forest stars Max Johns and Khalid Thomas.

“They were incredible athletes while at Woodberry and also great guys,” he said. “I admired their work ethic and wanted to be just like them. Also, Albert Asare, who was on the track team last year, continues to push me to be the best version of myself. He is an incredible athlete and very easy to look up to.”

After placing third at nationals last year, Handelsman was confident he could do something special at this year’s New Balance Nationals, but even a few days removed from taking home a national title, he is still in awe of what he accomplished last weekend.

“Winning the national championship means a lot to me,” Handelsman said. “This has been a distant goal of mine since I started track, so to see it happen is surreal to me. To be honest, this honor, in my eyes should also go to our 4x200-meter relay team last year that was unfortunately disqualified at nationals. I would give this title up to get one more chance with those guys.”

But the title and recognition doesn’t just belong to Handelsman.

“None of my accomplishments were done on my own,” he said. “My parents, grandparents, brother, extended family, coaches and friends have all played a huge role in my success. Also, a special thank you to Coach Tyler Knight for helping me get healthy and strong. None of this season would have been possible without him.”

Handelsman said representing Woodberry Forest in any capacity is something he takes a lot of pride in.

“This Woodberry Forest team holds a very special place in my heart,” Handelsman said. “All of the seniors have been on the team since that sophomore spring and we have never lost together. This spring, we are trying to finish our careers undefeated with another Prep League and state championship.”

After this spring, Handelsman will continue his track and field career at the University of Pennsylvania. Not only will he be challenged academically, but he will have an opportunity to train and compete at Franklin Field, home to the Penn Relays.

Handelsman has high aspirations heading into college, including claiming an Ivy League championship in the long jump as well as leading the Quakers to a team title.

“Penn has a great recruiting class and a great team right now," he said, "so I predict a very bright future.”