Athlete spotlight: Woodberry Forest's Armel Mukam

In 2019, Armel Mukam was scoring goals and laying out hits for his high school hockey team in Quebec, Canada.
Two years later, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior still enjoys strapping on a helmet and shoulder pads, but now, instead of delivering checks into the boards, he is sacking quarterbacks and wreaking havoc in the run game for the Woodberry Forest football team.
“Football is the ultimate team sport,” Mukam said. “Everyone on the team has a role to play and everyone is important. The family aspect of football really was something that made me fall in love with the sport.”
Acclimating to new things is commonplace for Mukam. His father is from Cameroon and his mother was raised in Chad. After becoming a couple, they migrated to Quebec, where Armel was born.
Mukam credits his parents for helping to pave the way for him.
“The fact that my parents came alone to Canada showed their determination,” he said. “I think it’s really something they transmitted to me — determination.”
As a child, Mukam played myriad sports, including soccer, handball and hockey. He also participated in triathlons growing up.
“These sports really helped me with my athleticism and development of multiple athletic capacities,” he said. “My parents told me that playing different sports was beneficial for you.”
Living in Quebec, hockey was the focal point of Mukam's athletic career as a child. He played right wing for 10 years for his club teams and scored 15 points in 30 games in his final season.
He grew up as a fan of the Montreal Canadiens and his favorite player is still Joel Armia.
“Football is not really a big thing in Canada compared to here,” Mukam said. “People are more focused on hockey.”
Mukam’s introduction to football was an interesting one.
During his sophomore year of high school, his school's football coach met him in the hallways and encouraged him to come play. Mukam respectively declined because of his previous obligations to his hockey team and school work.
The coach didn’t take the initial no for an answer, though.
“He started texting me every day for a month asking me if I wanted to come to the football practice,” Mukam said. “I said no for a month, but then one day I said yes so he would leave me alone. In my head, I was going to go to practice and tell him that I didn’t like it and then he wouldn’t text me. After the most intense two hours of my life, I fell in love with the sport of football and started playing.”
He played four games for his high school team as a 16-year-old, mostly on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end.
“It really helped me with my athleticism," Mukam said, "because we were working on a lot of our footwork and change of directions."
Wanting to challenge himself both academically and athletically, Mukam and his family began looking for prep schools in the United States that would help prepare him for a possible football opportunity in college.
He found Woodberry Forest assistant coach Cornell Strother and the two exchanged messages for about a week talking about what the school had to offer. That led to a Zoom call with the family. Strother said the staff was blown away by the humbleness of the family and their wiliness to help their son achieve his goal.
“I first learned about Woodberry Forest on Twitter," Mukam said. "We then started to talk and I ended up enrolling here.”
He narrowed his list down to two schools, Episcopal and Woodberry Forest. After talking it over with his family, Mukam believed the Tigers were the perfect fit for him.
“One of my main goals is playing college football," Mukam said. "I hope that I can do so and study accounting because this is something that is passionate about me and something I want to do in my future.”
While he missed out on football last year because of COVID-19, that time allowed him to establish his role within the Woodberry Forest program.
“At first, like every other athlete, I was really disappointed and living in uncertainty,” Mukam said. “I thought of what were my goals for football and decided to make the most out of that pandemic. I was new to football, so I worked hard on my technique. I was working out six days a week to make sure that when they were going to announce the return of sports, that I’ll be ready to dominate.”
This fall, Mukam did dominate.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end finished the season with 41 tackles — including eight for loss — to go along with six sacks and a fumble recovery. Mukam was able to put up those numbers despite missing two games this season with an injury.
“I think I’m a hybrid defensive end. I definitely am more of a pass rusher, but I can still make some plays in the run game,” Mukam said. “My favorite position to play is defensive end, because you have to be an all-around athlete. You need to be able to take on blocks from 300-pound lineman and be quick enough to get to the quarterback before he throws the ball.”
Mukam also quickly established himself as the unquestioned leader of the Woodberry Forest defense. Known as the pied piper of the defense by his coaches, Mukam has embraced his new role on the gridiron.
“I think that even though I was a junior and a new boy, my work ethic and desire to win made me earn the respect of every person on this football team,” he said. “A month after I arrived at Woodberry, I started to be more vocal because I started to get used to my new environment. I missed two games due to injury, but was still coaching the defensive line on the sidelines because I wanted them to be great. I think it was natural since I’m a kid people have been telling me that I was a leader so it felt natural for me to step into that role.”
Last Saturday, Mukam had his coming-out party for the Tigers in their 20-17 victory over rival Episcopal in the 120th edition of “The Game.”
Against the Maroons, he posted a team-high eight tackles, including four for loss, along with a pair of sacks and forced a fumble.
“We had a big win on Saturday,” Mukam said. “It meant a lot for the whole Woodberry community and it felt amazing seeing all the seniors and alumni being proud of our football team. We had a rough start to the season and securing that win, against our rivals, really was extremely special and gratifying.”