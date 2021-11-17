Athlete spotlight: Woodberry Forest's Armel Mukam

“At first, like every other athlete, I was really disappointed and living in uncertainty,” Mukam said. “I thought of what were my goals for football and decided to make the most out of that pandemic. I was new to football, so I worked hard on my technique. I was working out six days a week to make sure that when they were going to announce the return of sports, that I’ll be ready to dominate.”

This fall, Mukam did dominate.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end finished the season with 41 tackles — including eight for loss — to go along with six sacks and a fumble recovery. Mukam was able to put up those numbers despite missing two games this season with an injury.

“I think I’m a hybrid defensive end. I definitely am more of a pass rusher, but I can still make some plays in the run game,” Mukam said. “My favorite position to play is defensive end, because you have to be an all-around athlete. You need to be able to take on blocks from 300-pound lineman and be quick enough to get to the quarterback before he throws the ball.”

Mukam also quickly established himself as the unquestioned leader of the Woodberry Forest defense. Known as the pied piper of the defense by his coaches, Mukam has embraced his new role on the gridiron.