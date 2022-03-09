Athlete spotlight: Woodberry Forest's Albert Asare

Albert Asare decided to start running track as a freshman as a way to stay active during the spring.

“I did it as a sport to do in the spring because I didn’t want to sit around,” Asare said. “It was the only spring sport that wasn’t soccer or baseball. I was tired of soccer and I’ve never played baseball a day in my life.”

Four years later, the Woodberry Forest senior emerged as one of the most dominant sprinters and hurdlers in Central Virginia.

Asare finished this winter at the top of his sport, not only in Central Virginia, but in the entire state. He won three individual events at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state indoor track and field meet last month and was named the Athlete of the Meet.

Asare has had an impressive senior campaign for the Tigers. He's won nine Virginia Prep League titles, including a new prep meet and school record in the 55-meter hurdles (7.49). He also captured gold in the 55 meters (6.49) and the 300 meters (35.15) to win Athlete of the Meet and secure the Prep League title for Woodberry Forest.

He followed that up with another dominant performance at the VISAA indoor meet, where he won state championships in the 55-meter hurdles (7.57), 55 meters (6.51) and the 300 meters (35.50) to help Woodberry Forest (185 points) cruise past Collegiate (57) and Fork Union (52.5) and take home the VISAA state championship.

“We have a great group of guys who are willing to work and compete with each other to be great, and I think an atmosphere like that is bound for success,” Asare said. “A team is nothing without a great coach. [Curtis] Phillips played a huge role in our team’s success. His knowledge and experience is none like any coach I’ve met.”

Despite his success at the state meet, Asare was not satisfied with his individual performance.

“My state meet performance was very mediocre,” he said. “It wasn’t my best work, but it got the job done. I think the secret to my success in my three events was Coach Phillips. I trust that all he makes us do is for a reason, so with the work done, I just had to execute. Also, with this being my senior year and last season with him, I wanted it make it special.”

One of the bright spots of the meet, in Asare's eyes, was his performance in the 55 meters.

“I hadn’t run that race since my first indoor season sophomore year and coach trusted me to run it at states," Asare said. "Also, winning the hurdles and walking back to the starting line to run and win again was pretty cool.”

Asare has embraced the challenge competing in track and field brings.

“A few things that make track so great in my eyes is that it’s an individual team sport,” Asare said. “If you fail, there’s no one else to blame but yourself. It means you have to work harder, but you can celebrate your successes together as a team.”

Asare wasn’t a stranger to track and field. The Frederciskburg native watched two childhood friends, Otis Slayton and Lawson Mayfield, thrive in the sport and they’ve continued to be two of his strongest supporters.

“My first year ever touching a track, they coached me up and set the standard,” Asare said. “They taught me so much about the sport and still do to this day.”

Asare gained an extra appreciation for sports last season after COVID-19 canceled both his football and track and field campaigns, which he admitted took a toll on him.

“The pandemic really showed me how much I appreciate track, and sports in general,” he said. “I realized that nothing is promised, so make the most out of every chance you get to compete. The toughest part was losing two seasons and the uncertainty of when the next game was going to be. I tried my best to make every moment count.”

Among the things that helped Asare through that difficult time were the life lessons that track and field has taught him over the past four years.

“I think the most challenging part of track and field, like any other sport, is the hard work, time and dedication you have to give it,” Asare said. “Also, the independence of it. You’re always competing against yourself and the clock. I’ve gotten a lot stronger overall as an athlete, physically and mentally. I can handle far more than I was capable of before mentally. I feel more prepared and confident.”

Asare carries that confidence with him to every race.

“My mindset when getting in the blocks is to win,” Asare said. “When the starter gives the first command, anyone can win. When the gun goes off, other than the cues my coach gives me before the race, I’m just trying to put on a show, give people something to remember. I usually just focus on myself. Times don’t mean anything to me. You have to beat me when the gun is shot. When the gun goes off, I’m not worried about the competition. I’m in a race with myself.”

His confidence was tested back in January at the Virginia Showcase meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, where Asare competed against more than 100 of the top runners from the Mid-Atlantic region. He finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, the first time all season he hadn’t reached the wire first in a race.

“I was extremely unsatisfied with my performance, but it taught me a lot,” Asare said. “Prior to this race, I was on a streak of winning and the loss really humbled me. Before the season I told myself I wouldn’t lose a single hurdle race and that ruined it. Going in, I wasn’t sure where I stood in comparison to elite hurdles, but although I lost, I knew I could compete. I knew I could beat every single one of them.”

That race served as motivation and he didn’t lose another race for the remainder of the season.

Outside of school, Asare keeps his mind and body active with a variety of activities.

“Other than school work, I’ve been learning to play the guitar and pick up little things like Rubik’s Cubes and things of that nature,” Asare said. “I love video games. I spend a lot of my free time on Xbox playing Fortnite, Apex, NBA2K and Call of Duty.”

The senior also credits playing football for making him a better sprinter.

“I think the biggest challenge was recovery and keeping my body right,” Asare said. “Both sports take a toll on the body, so focusing on staying healthy was my main priority and biggest challenge. Staying healthy also prepared me to perform at my highest level. Track is definitely my favorite of the two. I picked up football my sophomore year and just played for fun. Track is my true passion.”

Asare’s indoor season isn’t quite over. After his performance at the VISAA state meet, the Woodberry Forest standout earned an invite to the New Balance Nationals, which will take place this weekend at the historic Amory in New York. He will compete in the 60 meters, 60-meter hurdles, 200 meters and the 4x200-meter relay.

“This is my first time competing in it,” Asare said. “I’m extremely excited to go against the best in the country. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous though.”

Regardless of what happens in New York, Asare believes the lessons he’s learned on the track will also help him in life.

“As I keep learning and growing as a sprinter, I’m starting to see the athlete that I am trying to become,” Asare said. “A perfect sprinter in my mind is both confident and passionate. As a sprinter, you have to push yourself mentally in order to see the physical success that involves passion in the sport. You have to love what you’re doing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.