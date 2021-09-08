Athlete spotlight: William Monroe's Troy Jones

Morris said Jones' impact is felt all over the field.

“Troy does a ton of things for us on all phases of the ball and had a huge impact on all three phases," Morris said. "Troy has been an instrumental part of the program.”

Jones' ability to impact a game with his energy draws comparisons to one of his favorite football players growing up.

“I was born in Pittsburgh, so I am a fan of the Steelers,” Jones said. “I watched Troy Polamalu a lot. His energy and speed was amazing. He also was big on hyping his team up, which is one of my favorite things. He also works a lot with children in the community.”

Jones leads by example, but preaches to his teammates the importance of taking advantage of every opportunity they have to play the game.

“I am trying to give 100 percent at all times,” he said. “I want our team to feel that no matter the outcome, we played our hearts out. I want people to say that team played to the very last minute and never gave up.”

That philosophy was put to the test this past summer when his teammate Joshua Johnson died during a family vacation. Jones said Johnson's death has had a profound impact on him and his teammates.