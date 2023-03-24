STANARDSVILLE — For many teenagers, it takes them some time to discover their passion in life.

Avery Shifflett found hers before she was in elementary school.

“I started played T-ball at the Youth Center when I was four years old, but even as an infant, I was always at a ball field,” Shifflett said. “My dad played slow-pitch softball, so I hung out at the fields, watching him practice and play tournaments on the weekends. I look up to my dad and I wanted to play ball just like him. As I got older, I moved from T-ball to Little League to travel softball.”

More than a decade later, Shifflett’s love for the sport has never been stronger as she has grown into one of the top softball players in not just Central Virginia, but the entire state. The William Monroe standout was an all-state performer as a sophomore last spring as she helped lead her team to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals.

“Softball is more than a sport to me,” Shifflett said. “This sport means so much to me because of the bonds I get to create with my teammates and coaches. Softball has allowed me to create so many friendships with my teammates, their families and even opposing players.”

After watching her father, former William Monroe baseball player Travis Shifflett, spend countless hours playing softball, Avery embarked on her own journey to stardom, following in her dad’s footsteps.

“I started playing travel ball when I was nine years old,” Shifflett said. “I didn’t play much. In fact, I sat the bench most games, and when I did get in, I just rotated in the outfield. Our team was good and we won a lot, but I never felt like I earned the trophies I got. That grew a fire inside me to work hard and improve my skills. I went to the field to hit and pitch almost every day I could. I spent so many nights at The Dugout in Ruckersville taking batting practice with Sammy Beale. I still take lessons with Heidi Freitager and my pitching coach, Jackie Magil.”

Although success didn't come immediately, Shifflett was determined to succeed in the sport.

“I remember when I first stepped into the box, I was terrified,” Shifflett said. “My parents have videos of me practically shaking in my cleats. My first at-bat, I made contact with the ball and I was shocked because my eyes were closed. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown confident through experience. It helps when I have a great softball family backing me up.”

Over the years, Shifflett has developed a keen knowledge and feel for the game. Whether it’s smacking a line drive through the infield to start a rally or executing a perfect relay through to get a runner at the pate, Shifflett has developed into a complete player.

“To be successful, you have to have determination and perseverance,” she said. “Good players overcome adversity as it’s thrown at them, but great players put themselves in situations where adversity is all that they face. It’s still hard to believe that timid little girl turned into a first-team all-state player.”

Shifflett credits her role model in the sport, former University of Texas All-American and U.S. Olympic champion Cat Osterman, for setting the standard.

“I’ve always looked up to pitcher Cat Osterman,” she said. “For my birthday, she sent me a video giving me birthday wishes and good luck for the upcoming season. I aspire to have her work ethic and overall toughness.”

Shifflett said the biggest challenge in softball is the mental aspect.

"As a pitcher, you set the tone of the game. It can be tough mentally when you’re trying your best to net let the team down,” she said. “If I have any advice for younger players, it’s that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

The William Monroe standout takes that same approach when she’s at the plate as well.

“When I step in the box, my entire mindset is getting on base,” Shifflett said. “If it means getting walked, bunting, or getting hit, so be it. I have to have confidence and know that I’m capable of providing a [base] runner for my team.”

Her approach in the batter's box is simple.

“I adjust, pitch-to-pitch, to give myself the best shot of getting on base,” she said. “Home runs are great, but base hits start rallies, which are crucial for wins. Hitting is a mind game and it’s tough. So many people don’t realize how lucky they are to be put in those tough positions. Softball is tough, but it’s so worth it.”

Shifflett uses that same philosophy in the classroom too. She’s a member of the William Monroe Beta Club and has a 4.25 grade-point average. She’s also active in her school community and is hoping to start up a chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school.

“Outside of softball, I love to play basketball,” she said. “I’ve played on our varsity team since freshman year. I also like to go to the beach, go to the movies and hang out with friends. Even on vacation, we would bring buckets of balls, nets and our gloves and pitch right next to the ocean.”

William Monroe softball coach Thomas Mallory said Shifflett epitomizes the role of student-athlete.

“Avery is a great student,” Mallory said. “She is an awesome person with a great personality who works exceptionally hard on the softball field. She pitches, plays first and anywhere in the outfield.”

This spring, the Greene Dragons are off to another solid start. They just completed a season sweep of rival Madison County to even their record to 2-2 on the season.

“As the beginning of the season approached, I was focused on getting myself prepared," Shifflett said. “I missed the first day of tryouts because of basketball playoffs and I knew I had to get ready. Our season is starting out strong. We have a solid group of girls with loads of talent. If we play to our capabilities, we’ll make it far. This season, I want to be a leader [in the circle] and at the plate. Our team is full of strong leaders, which is crucial for a good season.”

Shifflett has big plans for the future, both in softball and outside of sports.

“I’d love to play college softball,” Shifflett said. “I want to major in Biology or pre-dentistry to become an orthodontist. I’d love to open my own orthodontics office one day. The recruiting process can be stressful. I want to play softball at a school that I love and feels like home. I keep in contact with coaches at the schools I’m interested in and I’ve gone to many camps and played in a lot of showcase tournaments all over the East Coast with my OC Elite 18U travel team.”

Another special moment will come next year when she gets to take the field with her younger sister, Reagan, who’s a member of the William Monroe junior varsity team as an eighth grader.

“It’s exciting to get to practice with her every day,” Shifflett said. “We look so much alike while we’re playing, people have trouble telling us apart. I love to give her advice, even if she doesn’t want it. Softball has bonded us closer than anyone could imagine. Next year, I hope we both get to play with each other on varsity. I’ve been No. 8 since my freshman year and the whole reason I chose it was because of her. My dad was No. 8 and my sister has been No. 8 since she started playing T-ball.”