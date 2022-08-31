Athlete spotlight: Western Albemarle's Nathan Simon

It’s been an interesting 12 months for Nathan Simon, who has experienced the highs and lows of being a high school athlete.

Last fall, the Western Albemarle quarterback led his team to six straight victories before breaking his leg in a homecoming game against Louisa County in mid-October. The injury ended his season.

Ten months later, the junior signal caller was back on top of the mountain as he led the Warriors to a 42-6 victory over Charlottesville last Friday night to open the 2022 season. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as he looked back to being his explosive self.

“This season started out on a high note,” Simon said. “We went into Charlottesville with the mentality that we were going to wear them down and that is exactly what we did. We put that game behind us and built a foundation of it to propel us into the next week. We are looking strong in the box defensively and offensively, we have weapons at every position, so being able to mix things up and keep defenses on their feet will make for a fun year.”

Simon’s journey to gridiron stardom has been a unique one. Growing up, his main focus athletically was not football. Simon played soccer from the age of four to 13 at a high level as a forward for travel teams with SOCA and Monticello United Soccer Club.

At the age of seven, Simon starting playing flag football, getting his first taste of the sport. He played Pop Warner football, then transitioned to the Jefferson District Youth Football League, where he played for the Western youth team.

“It wasn’t until I started playing tackle football at eight years old, that’s when I really fell in love with the game,” Simon said. “[The JDYFL] is when I started to learn the principles of Western football and football in general.”

Simon played in the program for five years, so when he made the jump to high school football, he was already firmly ingrained in the philosophy and expectations at Western Albemarle. He started his first game at cornerback as a freshman, but was quickly pressed into offensive duties in his varsity debut when Hudson Toll was injured midway through the first half against Monticello.

“Coming in as a freshman, I was able to see that this is how it is and I was able to get to work on making myself better for the team,” Simon said. “Sure, I knew that I wasn’t the best sized or most athletic for the position but I knew that if I could adapt and build myself to become an asset for our offense, and defense too, I would start to see my grind pay off on Friday nights.”

Simon credits former Western running back and team captain Austin Shifflett for helping him find his place in his new role as a freshman.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without the guys that graduated before and the guys around me now,” he said. “In my freshman year, I came in lost and confused, and Austin Shifflett took me under his wing. He stayed with me after practices and we would go through thousands of extra reps to make sure that I was set to take the spot. He became an older brother to me, and along with the other guys. They all took time out of their lives to make sure that I was ready to play at this level of football. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”

Since then, Simon has blossomed into one of the top signal callers in the Jefferson District. He credits Western coach Ed Redmond and assistant coach Mike Redmond for helping him grow into the position.

The ground-and-pound scheme deployed by the Warriors' coaching staff is not complicated. It revolves around consistency on every snap and the discipline to not waiver from the task at hand and execute the play to perfection.

“It took me up to this year to really understand where the Redmonds needed me as not just a player, but as a leader and teammate for this program,” Simon said. “The coaches always preached to me about slowing the offense down, taking control of the game and clock and consecutively executing plays. Look at the stats, most games we have the ball for a longer time and run more plays than other teams do because we slow the game down."

That running game helps open up the field for big-play opportunities in the passing game in the waggle formation.

“The idea of it is to get the quarterback out of the pocket with a lead-pulling guard for protection and to have three levels of routes,” Simon said. “Simple, you think, but very technical when executed. The biggest things I’m thinking about on the field are keeping my offense informed of roles and snap counts and keeping everyone’s head locked in.”

With offensive weapons like receiver Jaden Steppe, running back Bubba Shifflett and a talented offensive line, Simon believes the Warriors have an opportunity to be very explosive.

“The minute that teams start to [lock in] on one player, we will mix it up and run something completely different from what they saw a previous week,” Simon said. “I might have a week with four to five touchdowns and the next week I have zero because that’s how Western football works. We don’t make superstars. We make a team where all 11 guys on the field want to win together.”

The guys up front are also vital in Simon’s success.

“My line, they are everything to this program,” he said. “Without those guys up front, the rest of the team and I would be nothing. We wouldn’t be at six yards per rush or I wouldn’t be able to throw long touchdowns without Josh Lively, Jacob Murray, Kainan Miller, Grant Karczewski and Ross Bassett. Western wouldn’t be who we are.”

This past offseason, Simon dedicated himself to refining his craft with a very grueling offseason program. In addition to workouts with his team, he worked with a 7-on-7 team that traveled the country playing high quality competition, which has improved his confidence heading into this season.

“I’ve added more to my game,” he said. “Dissecting defenses isn’t as much of a struggle anymore. An underrated part of my games has to be my legs. I have been working on my read option game and I think the Redmonds are starting to see that I can pull [the ball] and run. I’m going into my third year starting and gaining more and more confidence and knowledge as the game flies past.”

Simon’s knowledge on both sides of the field has made him one of the top two-way talents in the district. Aside from his quarterback duties, he has switched from cornerback to strong-side linebacker in addition to his duties on special teams.

“I like playing both sides of the ball as it’s two completely different types of energy,” he said. “Defense is where we make everything happen. I think it’s no secret anymore what Western’s defense is. We are aggressive, fundamental and constant. We’ve run the same exact defense for years and nobody has truly figured it out. If our defense does its job to get off the field, our offense will take control of the time and make the game hell for the other team.”

Simon also credits follow linebacker and team captain Ross Bassett for bringing out the best in himself and his teammates.

“He’s the soul of our team. Ross is one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around and he does it out of pure love for the game of football. Ross is the first one in the locker room and is the last one out,” Simon said. “Whenever the team loses momentum, makes a mistake, is in need of motivation, Ross is there and is the first one to lift all our heads up. I dedicate a lot of Western football's success to Ross Bassett.”

Entering his third year as a starter, Simon has several games that have been memorable, including two straight victories over rival Albemarle.

“It doesn’t get much better than that," Simon said. "I grew up playing against some of those guys since I was eight and being able to shut them down on their field will be a memory that I will never lose.”

Outside of school, Simon works at a local grocery store in Crozet and is excited to get his driver’s license. This school year, he’s enrolled in several AP classes, which requires a lot of extra time for homework and studying.

He has season tickets to University of Virginia football games this fall so he’s excited to watch his favorite college football team in action in person at Scott Stadium.

Simon is hoping to build off last week’s win over Charlottesville and generate some special memories this fall.

“Last week was up there in my top favorite games,” Simon said. “It was one of my best games, statistically. As the season goes on, we are going to have to fight through all four quarters, leaving everything on the field."