Athlete Spotlight: Western Albemarle's Matthew Heilman

Heilman dedicated himself to the sport shortly thereafter, becoming a year-round swimmer. Currently, he practices Monday through Saturday, starting at 5:30 a.m. and going for about two hours. In addition, he has two days of dry-land training, which includes stretching and strength training outside of the pool.

“Despite the practices being early, I love every second of it,” he said. “The competitive-but-supportive atmosphere makes it fun and easier to get through the early mornings.”

At Western Albemarle, Heilman credits the veteran swimmers who were on the team when he joined for helping to bring out the best in him.

“I was lucky to have a great group of upperclassmen that took me under their wing and showed me what it’s like to be a part of a team,” he said. “This year, as a senior captain, I have really tried to use what I’ve learned from those upperclassmen, as well as my own experiences, to be the best leader I can be. I am also very lucky to have three other great captains who was outstanding leaders and people, who I learn from every day.”

He also credits Bledsoe for creating a positive culture within the Western Albemarle program that allows swimmers to succeed.