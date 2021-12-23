Athlete Spotlight: Western Albemarle's Matthew Heilman

For some athletes, swimming is a way to stay in shape and race in a competitive environment.
For Matthew Heilman, it's much more.
Swimming is a rite of passage for the Western Albemarle senior, who is following in the footsteps of his parents and siblings. For Heilman, swimming also serves as a sterling reminder of how rewarding setting and achieving goals can be.
“In my eyes, swimming is a great sport because you get out of it what you put into it,” Heilman said. “It requires an extreme amount of discipline and hard work.”
Heilman has put a lot of hard work into the sport and the rewards have been abundant.
The senior has been a key contributor on three straight VHSL Class 3 state championship teams for the Warriors.
Last February at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, he finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:54.45) and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (57.97) to garner all-state honors in both events as a junior. He also swam in relay events for the Warriors.
"Matthew is an incredibly talented young man, inside and outside the pool," Western Albemarle coach Dan Bledsoe said. "In the pool, Matthew is one of the most talented, dedicated and hardest working athletes that has come through the program."
Heilman's journey to swimming stardom started with humble beginnings.
His parents introduced him to swimming as a way to teach him water safety and keep him busy during the summer. His older brother, Jason, also swam, which made the sport intriguing to him.
“I think my love for playing in the pool and my older brother [Jason], swimming is what made me eventually join,” Heilman said. “My older brother and his friends were on the team and because I looked up to them, i just tagged along.”
At the age of four, Heilman started swimming the Jefferson Swim League with the Glenmore Tornadoes. A few years later, Heilman's family moved to Crozet and he joined the Crozet Gators.
“When I was younger, I just liked seeing my friends at meets and playing games with them after practice,” he said. “As I got older, I’ve come to appreciate the more laid-back environment of the summer league. There is definitely less pressure, so you can just go and race.”
After exploring all the swim strokes as a youngster, Heilman found his calling in the sport around the age of 9, when he discovered his prowess in the breaststroke.
“From a young age, I had success and failure,” he said. “The highs and lows helped me learn how to get through the ups and downs of swimming, which have been very beneficial throughout my career.”
Heilman dedicated himself to the sport shortly thereafter, becoming a year-round swimmer. Currently, he practices Monday through Saturday, starting at 5:30 a.m. and going for about two hours. In addition, he has two days of dry-land training, which includes stretching and strength training outside of the pool.
“Despite the practices being early, I love every second of it,” he said. “The competitive-but-supportive atmosphere makes it fun and easier to get through the early mornings.”
At Western Albemarle, Heilman credits the veteran swimmers who were on the team when he joined for helping to bring out the best in him.
“I was lucky to have a great group of upperclassmen that took me under their wing and showed me what it’s like to be a part of a team,” he said. “This year, as a senior captain, I have really tried to use what I’ve learned from those upperclassmen, as well as my own experiences, to be the best leader I can be. I am also very lucky to have three other great captains who was outstanding leaders and people, who I learn from every day.”
He also credits Bledsoe for creating a positive culture within the Western Albemarle program that allows swimmers to succeed.
“Western has definitely had a lot of great swimmers on both the guys and girls side,” Heilman said. “I think that can be attributed to the great coaching from our head coach, Dan Bledsoe, and the numerous great assistants over the years, as well as strong leadership from the upperclassmen. The upperclassmen are definitely important in showing what is like to be on the team and what is expected of you. They pass down the traditions and make sure everything runs smoothly.”
Everything is running smoothly for Heilman and the Warriors again this season.
Last Saturday, Heilman captured gold in the 100 breaststroke to lead Western Albemarle’s boys team to a victory at the Hanover Hawks Holiday Invitational at SwimRVA in Richmond.
“My mindset behind the blocks is similar for most of my events,” he said. “I go over my race strategy for the event and usually get a goal for something specific that I want to do technically. I don’t have any rituals. I just try to stay warm and loose.”
Heilman also helped Western break two relay records in the event.
"Matthew has had an incredible start to his season," Bledsoe said. "This success in the pool is not surprising based on his talent and work ethic, but as a coach it is satisfying to see someone who does all the little things the right way finally get the just rewards of those efforts."
Outside of the pool, Heilman is a typical teenager.
“I have a few hobbies,” he said. “I’ve been playing basketball my whole life and this year I’m playing rec basketball with some friends. I also play chess in my free time.”
Heilman is driven, but keeps his goals to himself. His top priority is to put 100 percent effort in everything he does. One of his favorite moments of his high school career came as a freshman with the Warriors.
“Our boys team won by a solid amount," Heilman said, "and when our girls team won the last relay, clinching their state title, we jumped in the pool, which I will never forget.”
Although we’re only three weeks into the season, Western Albemarle is already in championship form. After a strong performance last weekend, the Warriors are primed to make a name for themselves in a new classification in February.
“This season is pretty special for me and the team,” Heilman said. “As a senior, this season means a little more to me personally. As a team, after having a modified season last year and moving up to Class 4, I think everyone is very eager to have a normal season and to compete against some different schools.”