Some people were born to be doctors or lawyers or teachers.

Maggie Craytor was born to be a lacrosse player.

Craytor’s mother and aunt both played lacrosse and developed a passion for the sport, which they passed on to her. The Western Albemarle junior has found her own niche on the pitch and recently led the Warriors to the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship.

“Lacrosse is a high-scoring, fast-paced sport, which is what made it so appealing to me when I first began,” Craytor said. “While it requires grit, and can be aggressive, it is also very beautiful. It is a sport played with finesse, which make it pretty to watch and more fun to play. Lacrosse is truly a team sport and each person on the field is essential to a win.”

Growing up, sports were a big part of Craytor’s formative years. She was involved in sports year-round, competing in field hockey, swimming and basketball.

“I got involved in lacrosse initially through my parents,” Craytor said. “My mother had thrown me into several sports, but lacrosse was one that she and my aunt had both played in high school and loved. From that first season on, it was lacrosse that was the clear favorite. I participated in three other sports, but it was lacrosse that captivated me the most. It was the center of my attention and no other sport could compare to the way I love lacrosse.”

One of the biggest things that attracted Craytor to the sport had nothing to do with the competition.

“The part of lacrosse that drew me in the most was the friendships that I was able to make,” Craytor said. “Many of them have lasted over the years and the girls I learned to catch and throw with are the same girls I was able to win a state championship with. The connections were what made the sport so special.”

One of Craytor's early influences in lacrosse was former University of Virginia associate women’s lacrosse coach and current James Madison assistant coach Colleen Shearer.

“From the time I was in the fourth grade, I had been trained by Colleen Shearer,” Craytor said. “If it weren’t for Colleen, I don’t believe I could be half the player I am today.”

That high-level training as a youth has served Craytor well as she’s developed into one of the top high school lacrosse players in Central Virginia during the past three years.

As a freshman, Craytor was a role player for the Warriors as they began their run of three straight VHSL state championship game appearances. On that team, she had an opportunity to watch and learn from Mattie Shearer, a player that she still looks up to today.

“Mattie Shearer instantly comes to mind when I think of my personal idol,” Craytor said. “As a freshman, Mattie was a senior captain committed to play at Duke the following year. When I arrived my freshman year after years of training with her mother, I immediately looked up to Mattie. She was an amazing leader for me and one of the most talented girls I will ever play with. Mattie’s work ethic is unmatched and having her as a leader has inspired me as a player.”

That first season of high school lacrosse was an eye-opener for Craytor.

“Obviously, being a freshman on a super-talented team like the Western one from 2021 is a huge honor, as well as a big responsibility,” Craytor said. “The 2021 year for me was not about scoring lots of goals or being a star, it was about making sure I didn’t drop the ball and didn’t miss the goal. That team was full of talent and it was amazing to play with those girls.”

As a sophomore, Craytor moved into the starting lineup and emerged as one of the team’s top offensive players as she found her confidence in attacking the goal.

“As I have grown up, my role on the team has changed," Craytor said. "As one of the upperclassmen on the team, it is not just about avoiding mistakes. My sophomore year, I found my confidence attacking the goal, and now as a junior, it is not about how many goals I score individually, it’s about the team winning games. I try to contribute what is needed to help the team win, by scoring, passing or riding the other team’s clears. Our team goal has always been to win a state title and I want to do whatever I can to make that happen.”

Crayor had a breakout junior season and emerged as one of the top offensive threats, not only at Western Albemarle, but in Virginia. She posted a career-high 51 goals to go along with her 23 assists and was a true impact performer for the Warriors.

“My mindset with the ball in my stick is completely dependent on the situation on the field,” Craytor sad. “When I am in scoring position with the ball, my mind goes blank. I trust my instincts on where to place the ball very much. Lots and lots of practice has made it easy to automatically make a move to the goal. It is almost unconscious when I dodge, because each thing I have practiced is now second nature. Hours of shooting make it possible for me to relax on the field and trust my decision making.”

Craytor and her teammates had a good feeling about the season early on this spring. Under first-year coach Peggy Williams, the team quickly adapted to her schemes and team-first philosophy.

“Her philosophy from the start of the season was that we were going to get better by practicing against each other,” Craytor said. “This year’s team culture and atmosphere was unlike any other team I have been on. I just want to recognize how important Peggy was to getting this team over the finish line. Peggy recognized when we needed to make adjustments on the field and that was critical to our success.”

That desire and drive under Williams' guidance was infectious.

“Throughout the entire season, from the very first practice, I had full faith in this team,” Craytor said. “We have a roster full of incredibly talented girls that together, I knew could win it all. The key to our success offensively was our unselfish passing and movement. What made me so confident was knowing that every girl on our team was going to do everything they could to win each game. This team trusted each other and that is what gave me confidence to take risks and shoot the ball.”

Western Albemarle completed the regular season undefeated, including an important one-goal victory over Rockbridge in overtime at the beginning of the season and an intense 15-14 win over Albemarle in May that helped prepared the Warriors for the postseason.

The success continued into the playoffs as they dispatched Powhatan and Rockbridge in the state tournament to secure another showdown with Dominion in the VHSL Class 4 state title game.

“Aside from the state final game, one of the most memorable moments on the field was our state semi win against Rockbridge,” Craytor said. “After earlier in the season going into overtime with them, winning that game showed how much we had improved and proved how ready we were.”

The junior set the tone early on in the state championship game as she scored two minutes in to give her team the early lead against Dominion. She scored four of her game-high six goals in the first half despite facing constant double-teams.

“The first goal of the game was automatic, a cut that I’ve done a million times and a perfect feed from my teammate,” Craytor said. “After that first goal went in, I gained confidence, but after the second, I knew my shot was working that day and it made me more aggressive. When I had an opportunity to shoot, I was able to take advantage and find the back of the net. Once we took the early lead, I could feel the whole team getting excited and gaining confidence that this would be the year we would win it. After last year’s loss [to Dominion in the state title game], we all needed that sign that this year was going to be different.”

Craytor’s biggest goal came right before the end of the first half after Dominion had made a strong surge to get back into the game. After the Titans trimmed the lead to 7-6 with 1:04 left until halftime, Craytor ripped a shot past the keeper with 2.4 seconds left to re-store the Warriors' two-goal lead.

“Maggie is a dynamic player, and yet, she is a team player who is as happy to provide an assist as she is to score,” Williams said. “A hard worker, who also has fun, she had led by example on attack and especially inspired her teammates in the state championship game with the goal she scored with 2.4 seconds remaining in the first half.”

The junior forwarded finished with 13 goals and seven assists in three state tournament games despite being face-guarded for parts of the final two games.

“Last year, we were a young team and having an extra year of experience this year changed our approach to the game,” Craytor said. “We were ready from the first whistle and stayed focused through the game. Many of the girls on the team practice almost daily and aging another year with that work ethic and dedication translated onto the field.”

With one more year of high school lacrosse ahead of her, the first-team all-state performer is excited about her future in the sport. Craytor has verbally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Delaware, where she will join former Monticello standout Alison Swartout.

“I am beyond excited to continue my playing at a collegiate level,” Craytor said. “Post-college, I would love to give back to the lacrosse community and help other young girls fall in love with the sport. This sport has touched my life in a way I hope can be possible for others.”

Aside from lacrosse, Craytor also is a key member of the field hockey team at Western Albemarle.

“I believe that playing field hockey has grown my love for lacrosse,” Craytor said. “While lacrosse takes up a large portion of my life, field hockey is something that keeps me in shape and allows me to take a break. Doing one thing for long periods of time can be exhausting and it can grow repetitive and tiring. Field hockey allows me to be productive, and still working hard, while getting a time out from constant lacrosse practice and training.”

In addition, Craytor loves to stay active and is an avid skier. When she’s not representing her school in athletics, the junior attends as many games as possible.

“Maggie’s teammates appreciate her humor, hard work, ability to catch any pass, and know how much she loves playing with her Western teammates,” Wiliams said. “Her energy is contagious and she has been a great leader on the team.”

Regardless of what happens during her senior year at Western or in college, Craytor will not soon forget the exhilaration of winning a state championship with her teammates.

“I don’t think I will ever get over this win,” she said. “I get chills every time I look at pictures or rehash the game. I can’t think of a better feeling. I cannot express how proud I am of everyone on the team and how much this means to all of us. It doesn’t even feel real. It’s huge for the program and it was such an incredible feeling.”