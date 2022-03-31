Athlete spotlight: Western Albemarle's Luke Kielbasa

Luke Kielbasa’s love of tennis began by chance at the age of 10 after his father won an auction at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.

His father, Jody, placed the winning bid on the racket of former University of Virginia and pro tennis player Somdev Devvarman, which also included four tennis lessons.

“I took those four lessons and got hooked to the sport,” Kielbasa said. “At the time, I had been playing baseball for five years and I had also begun to play basketball. Although I had previous experience in other sports, I felt a really strong connection to tennis and my dad encouraged me to take more lessons at Boar’s Head. Three years later, I stopped playing both baseball and basketball, which allowed me to devote all of my focus to improving on the tennis court.”

For the past several years, Kielbasa has continued to fine-tune his game and has become one of the top players in Western Albemarle's tradition-rich boys tennis program.

After missing his freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kielbasa quickly made a name for himself last spring as one of the top newcomers in the Jefferson District. He played most of the season at the No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles slots for Western. Kielbasa served as a Swiss army knife for Coach Randy Hudgins, who was able to plug him in higher in the order with continued success.

Kielbasa played 163 games last spring for Western Albemarle and lost just three of them while helping the Warriors capture a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state championship in Blacksburg. He also was undefeated in doubles.

“Last year, I was able to make a strong run in both the regular season and playoffs,” he said. “This was possible through the hard work I performed in the previous years.”

This spring, the junior has made a quick ascent up the lineup and is slotted in on the No. 2 line behind reigning regional singles champion and state runner-up Tobin Yates.

“Two of the players that were above me last year are no longer on the team and I was able to beat the expected No. 2 in a challenge match before the season,” Kielbasa said. “This was one of my goals I had made before the season began and I’m really proud that I was able to succeed.”

Kielbasa's drive and passion to succeed is unmatched.

“No one works harder in school and on his tennis game than Luke Kielbasa,” Hudgins said. “He has risen from No. 5 last year to No. 2 this year basically because he plays six days a week year round. He is our only junior on the team and sets a wonderful example with his enthusiasm for other members of the team.”

Kielbasa also has emerged as one of the team’s leaders. Hudgins said the underclassmen feed off his attitude and sense of humor. Kielbasa is typically one of the first players on the court during practices and is first in line on ladder drills and stadium climbs throughout the season.

“He’s like the Energizer bunny in terms of his contagious Warrior spirit to fight for district and state titles,” Hudgins said. “They can’t wait to hit with him during practice because he has endless energy for his tennis game."

Kielbasa’s style of play blends in nicely on the team. While Yates uses his big serve and height to dominate in the serve-and volley game, Kielbasa is a tactician with how he orchestrates points.

“Luke loves to grind from the baseline with his groundstrokes,” Hudgins said.

Known affectionately as “Kibbs” by his teammates, Kielbasa loves being out on the court.

“Tennis is a magnificent sport that requires everything out of anyone who plays it,” he said. “To be able to compete at a high level, one must have incredible fitness, hours upon hours of practice time and an unbreakable mindset. Tennis is so amazing because there is so much variety in what you can do and everyone has their own unique style. Tennis is a mental game and often, your worst enemy on the court is yourself. The most challenging part of the sport is maintaining positivity while playing, because one mistake can do a lot of damage to a player.”

The junior credits former Western Albemarle standout Alex Ix, who is now plays for Virginia Tech, and Yates for helping set the standard for his success.

“Throughout my tennis career, I have looked up to a lot of amazing players that have inspired me to get to where I am today,” he said. “Alex Ix was one of my biggest role models. He worked non-stop at the sport and he became an extraordinary player. I look up to Tobin Yates because he also puts 100 percent, on and off the court. Yates is always looking for ways to improve and I really admire his work ethic.”

In addition, Kielbasa credits his coaches at Boar’s Head Resort, including, Ralf Steinbach, Brian Rasmussen and Tyson Thomas for their year-round commitment to bringing out the best in his game.

“These three have sculpted numerous players into terrific athletes and people,” Kielbasa said. “They work harder than anyone I know, and most importantly, they treat people with kindness and respect.”

Under their tutelage, Kielbasa has seen his game grow immensely, especially on the mental side.

“As I have continued to play over the last few years, my mental game has grown a lot,” Kielbasa said. “I began high school tennis with a weaker mindset that could be swayed with little cause. As I have continued to play, my mental game has gotten a lot stronger and I have naturally gotten better as a player. All of this is thanks to my coaches and peers that encourage me to improve.”

Part of his improved mental game is sharper focus, which Kielbasa believes is vital to his success.

“I try to calm my breathing and heart rate to conserve my stamina,” he said. “I try to take some deep breaths and focus on my goal for the following point. My style of play revolves around outworking my opponent and battering them until they make an error. I prepare myself for a long point and think about how I can put in more effort than the person across the net can. Before returning a serve, I remind myself to move forward and to humble myself on the next shot. An extremely common shot for players to miss is the return, but by ensuring the ball goes to the middle, it is much more likely that they will hit it in.”

The high praise for Kielbasa isn’t limited to just the court.

He’s a member of Western Albemarle’s Model UN team, an executive member of the Student Advisory Council and a member of the school’s Science and History honor societies as well as a member of the yearbook staff and student leadership council

Outside of school, Kielbasa has taught tennis lessons for the past two years and has taken part in an internship at UVa’s Miller Center.

“I have always been passionate about succeeding in school and my academic advancement has always come first,” Kielbasa said. “I enjoy following the stock market and I plan on taking action to get better acquainted with the medical field.”

Whatever Kielbasa decides to pursue, Hudgins is confident he will succeed.

“Luke will be successful in life because he has the grit to get it done,” he said. “He sets ambitious goals in his daily pursuits and does whatever it takes to reach them. When I talk to our younger players on the team I emphasize being a good person no matter who you are playing. Be like Luke is basically what I am saying.”

