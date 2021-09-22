Athlete spotlight: Western Albemarle's Elsie MacCleery

MacCleery has continued to thrive playing against boys during her first season as a member of the Western Albemarle High School golf team. Earlier this week, the freshman was named Jefferson District Player of the Year after helping lead the Warriors to the district championship at Old Trail Golf Club.

MacCleery has been a model of consistency for the Warriors this season. On Sept. 13, she set a new program record for the lowest 9-hole score with a 6-under-par 30 on her home course. During Monday’s district match, she carded a 2-under-par 69 over 18 holes to finish tied for second with Charlottesville’s Preston Burton and one stroke behind Albemarle’s Addie Doroh for individual medalist honors.

“I feel like I played very consistently in the tournament. I had four birdies and a bogey during the round,” MacCleery said. “I was one under par after 9 and I knew that I needed to try and get as many birdies as possible on the back 9. I felt like my game was strong and I hit 17 of 18 greens. I was putting solidly, but I unfortunately left one or two birdies out there. Approaching 18, I was one behind the leader and I knew I had to get a birdie. I had a great approach shot three feet from the hole and made the putt. But Addie Doroh sank a long birdie putt to put her 4-under par. It was a great round and I was proud of Addie for her success on the tournament.”