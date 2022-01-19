Athlete spotlight: Western Albemarle's Elke Beaumont

Western Albemarle’s swimming and diving program has had its share of success thanks in large part to the performance of year-round swimmers.

Since 2011, the Warriors' boys and girls programs have combined to win 13 state championships, including two of the past three VHSL Class 3 girls titles.

Elke Beaumont has been a key contributor in the Warriors' success during that run — not only with her athleticism, but also her leadership qualities — as a strictly in-season performer.

Beaumont swam year-round for two years before the demands of the sport started conflicting with other activities she was involved in. The year-round commitment took its toll on Beaumont, who also played field hockey and lacrosse and danced for most of her life.

“I had to stop swimming year-round because I did not have enough time do to other sports I used to play, so I was just a summer league swimmer until high school,” she said. “I actually wasn’t going to swim in high school at first, but one of the upperclassmen I swam summer league with convinced me to try out and I’m so grateful I did. Being part of this sport and team environment is incredible and it’s something I plan on continuing in college.”

Beaumont picked up the sport at the age of seven after her family moved to Crozet from West Virginia. She joined the Crozet Gators swim team and has competed for them for nearly a decade.

“At first, it was just a fun activity I wanted to do during the summer, but I fell in love. My coach used to have me swim mostly butterfly, which is funny to me because I think that was the only time I ever swam it.”

Last summer, Beaumont took on a new role with her summer swim league team, serving as an assistant coach. She said that experience has greatly helped her own self-evaluation as a swimmer.

“It has helped me with my technique a lot this season,” she said. “Watching others swim and helping them work on their own strokes makes me think more about my own swimming, which has been really beneficial. Coaching summer league has also helped me appreciate my own coaches and the dedication they put into their team and each swimmer.”

The physical and mental structure of swimming is appealing to Beaumont and something she thrives in. During the high school swimming season, she practices about 9 1/2 hours a week, not including actual meets.

“I wake up around 5:30 a.m. for practice at 6:15 a.m. and we swim until 8 a.m. and then head straight to school,” Beaumont explained. “Our in-water practices change from day-to-day, sometimes we’ll swim longer and work more on major strokes and technique, or we’ll do shorter distance practices and work on sprinting. Each day is specifically structured by our coaches to help us work on different strengths in order to become more well-rounded swimmers. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we’ll have dry land [training] with the whole team after school for about an hour to work on out of water strength training.”

Beaumont has been a sprint freestyler for Western Albemarle throughout her high school career, specifically the 50-yard freestyle. She also swims in the relay events for the Warriors.

“There isn’t a lot of versatility in this event, but the 50 is a lot more difficult than someone would think,” Beaumont said. “You have to be in the zone, properly warmed up and ready to go as soon as you get on the block because you don’t have a lot of distance to build up speed. Every millisecond counts in sprint events, so you have to put everything you’ve got into the race.”

Nowhere was that more evident than last week’s Ben Hair Memorial meet at the UVa Aquatics and Fitness Center. In a stacked field, Beaumont finished ninth in the 100 freestyle (58.37) and swam anchor leg on the 200-medley relay (1:54.28) and the 200-freestyle relay (1:42.14) which both finished fourth.

“Ben Hair is always an exciting meet for our team, especially this year because it’s our first year moving up to Class 4," Beaumont said, "so we were able to race against some very competitive teams, which really pushed us.”

Western Albemarle coach Dan Bledsoe raves about Beaumont’s development.

“The transition from summer league-only swimmer who is used to only competing against people of a similar age range to a high school swimmer who must compete against open competition is not an easy one for many swimmers to adjust to,” he said. “Elke struggled a bit with this transition early in her freshman year but soon realized that the results that she wanted for herself would require her to work harder than she was used to doing in summer league. Once she figured that out, she became a major player in individual events and a valuable member of our team relays.”

This was evident last winter at the Region 3C meet. Because of COVID-19 protocols, only the top 4 swimmers in each individual event qualified for states. Limited to just six weeks or practice time instead of the typical 16 weeks, Beaumont entered regionals ranked sixth in the 50 freestyle in a very stacked field.

She was up for the challenge.

“When her heat started, Elke looked like she was shot out of a cannon,” Bledsoe recalled. “It was easily the best start that she ever had. She kept her speed and nailed her finish. Looking up at the scoreboard, it took a second to figure out that she had qualified for states by finishing fourth. The absolute joy in her smile is something that I will never forget.”

The senior exudes that same confidence as a student at Western Albemarle, where she participate in the school’s theater and leadership programs.

Beaumont has been involved in the Western theater program since her freshman year and has excelled on the stage as one of the school’s brightest actors. Last month, she played the role of Marmee, the mother of the March sisters, in the school’s stage performance of “Little Women.” She was a part of the ensemble for the spring musicals in her 9th and 10th grade years.

In addition, she performed in some community theater events, including “Our Town” at UVa when she was in the sixth grade. This year, she has been cast to play the lead role of Donna Sheridan in Western Albemarle’s production of “Mama Mia.”

“Standing in front of a large audience is nerve-wracking, just like swimming can be before an event but both have really helped me find ways to relax and focus more,” Beaumont said. “Instead of stressing about the audience, I focus on the other actors on stage and get lost in the scene that I’ve rehearsed thousands of times, so I don’t think about the audience.

“It’s the same way with swimming. You have to focus on yourself and how you are going to swim. Imagine the race before you swim it and remember it’s something you’ve done thousands of times. Both activities require a lot of mental focus and have helped me overcome a lot of previous anxieties.”

Beaumont's dream role would be Jasmine in the musical “Aladdin” because one of her favorite actors, Naomi Scott, played the same role in the live action movie.

Beaumont’s love of performing blossomed from her early sessions with older sister Peyton, who is a global health major at George Mason University.

“We rehearsed for auditions together and even when she went to college, she would still help me rehearse for other shows, either helping me read lines or giving me tips on signing,” Beaumont said. “Theater is not something either of us planned on pursuing professionally. We sing show tunes together a lot, either in the car on a trip or just playing music loudly in the house. It’s always super fun because we’ll split up the harmonies to songs or sing opposite parts to duets since we have different vocal ranges.”

Beaumont has made a similar impact in the leadership council at Western Albemarle. This year, she was elected as the vice president of the school’s Executive Council. She is tasked with working with the school administrative team, faculty and student body to create a safe, healthy and engaged school community.

“I cannot think of a person better suited to serve in this role,” Bledsoe said. “This has been a strange year for the entire school community, coming back to full in-person schooling due to COVID. Elke has spent countless hours meeting with the school’s new principal to ensure that long-standing school customs and traditions will be continued. Additionally, Elke has had numerous meetings with the student officers and faculty sponsors for each grade level to explain administrative concerns and their vision for the school community. Through Elke’s dedicated service, school spirit and involvement within the school community she has helped to bring some normalcy back to our school."

Beamont will continue her swimming career in college. She recently committed to swim at Ithaca College in New York. She plans on majoring in physical therapy.

Bledsoe believes the future is bright for Beaumont.

“Elke is a naturally talented swimmer," he said, "but what makes her truly special is that she has learned over the past four years how to match her natural talent level with a work ethic that is among the best we have.”

