Athlete spotlight: Western Albemarle's Ben Winslow

Ben Winslow has been a dual-sport performer at Western Albemarle High School, playing both golf and baseball.

Although the two sports are, on paper, very different, the junior standout believes they are similar and complement one another.

“Golf is, by far, the toughest sport mentally,” Winslow said. “This toughness translates well to the mound. I also have similar pre-shot and pre-pitch routines that I picked up from both sports.”

Winslow was a fixture on the links during his first two years of high school before the demands of travel baseball prevented him from playing golf for the Warriors this past season, but the extra commitment to the diamond has served Winslow well this spring.

Winslow boasts a 4-0 record with a 0.30 ERA in four starts for the Warriors. He’s struck out 39 batters and surrendered just four walks in 20 innings of work and opponents are hitting just .118 against him with a 0.61 WHIP.

The junior hurler became the first player in school history to start the first four games of the season, a stat that was bolstered by several one-game weeks because of inclement weather this spring.

Skip Hudgins, who’s been in charge of the Western Albemarle baseball program for nearly 40 years, raves about Winslow’s work ethic and drive to be the best.

“In my 39 years as head coach of this program, we’ve never had a pitcher that was more dedicated and determined to master his craft,” Hudgins said. “This covers a lot of time and a lot of really good pitchers. That, coupled with his physical skill set, his coachability and his humble nature set him apart.”

Winslow started playing baseball around the age of 3. His parents enrolled him in tee-ball with the McIntire Little League at the age of four and his passion for the sport has continued to grown ever since.

“Our biggest rival in McIntire was Louisa,” Winslow said. “My experiences playing them in 9U and 10U all-stars made me start to really like baseball.”

Those experiences have carried over to Winslow's high school career, where he’s emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in Central Virginia over the past two years.

After missing his freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winslow quickly made a name for himself at the varsity level with an outstanding sophomore campaign. He posted a 5-0 record and was named Jefferson District player of the year and set a Western Albemarle single-season record with a 0.29 ERA.

That stellar production has continued this season for the Winslow. In his first start of the 2022 campaign, Winslow combined with Luke Craytor to throw a no-hitter against William Monroe. He followed that up with a 10-strikeout performance in a victory over Albemarle in a battle of unbeatens.

“Albemarle was also undefeated going into the game, so we knew it would be a battle,” Winslow said. “Will Coleman, who was starting for Albemarle, is a great pitcher, and I assumed from the beginning that it would be a pitcher’s duel. It was great that Luke [Craytor] gave me a little breathing room with a 3-run homer in the first inning.”

Despite his early success, Winslow understands that baseball can offer some hard lessons.

“It’s a sport that humbles the greatest player in the world more often than not, and I think this is a great foundation after baseball,” he said. “For example, last week, despite having a great outing on the mound, I really struggled at bat.”

Winslow has an impressive repertoire of pitches at his disposal. His four-seam fastball tops out around 89 miles per hour, and he also throws an array of breaking pitches, including a sinker, curveball and change-up. The secret weapon in his arsenal is a whip-out slider, which has been clocked as high as 82 mph with plenty of lateral movement. The velocity of his fastball and the late break of his slider, which come from similar arm slots, make the junior pitcher tough to square up against.

“I really believe that the next pitch is the most important pitch,” Winslow said. “I try to stay focused on the present. My approach on the mound is to attack the batter from the start. I always try to get ahead in the count and pound the strike zone. After I get ahead, I can try to get batters to chase my slider. Depending on how the batter reacts to my off-speed [pitch], I either throw it again or try to elevate my fastball.”

A long-time Washington Nationals fan, Winslow has tried to pattern his pitching style many of the greats, past and present.

“I think the most important thing is having a bulldog mentality on the mound,” he said. “The perfect pitcher in my mind would have Max Scherzer’s or Bob Gibson’s mentality on the mound and Jacob deGrom’s mechanics.”

Winslow has already adopted some of Scherzer’s mannerisms on the hill. Whether its working quickly on the mound or Scherzer’s trademark grunt after a pitch, Winslow looks the part on the hill.

“I always love watching Max Scherzer pitch,” Winslow said. “He doesn’t have the prettiest pitching motion, but he’s one of the toughest competitors in the sport at any position. It also doesn’t hurt that he helped bring the Nats a World Series championship.”

Another one of Winslow's baseball heroes is former National and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.

“He’s another player that I admire because of his passion and hustle on the field,” Winslow said. “In fact, we even named our dog Harper while Bryce was still playing for the Nats.”

Winslow is trying to help other young players discover the game of baseball by helping out with the restoration project of the baseball field at Burley Middle School.

“This is a field where I’ve spent hundreds of hours practicing with my dad,” he said. “So, it’s an important project to me.”

Another important goal for Winslow is getting an opportunity to play baseball at the next level.

“I’d like to go on to play Division I baseball at a top academic school,” Winslow said. “Although it’s really early to say, I’m thinking about majoring in economics with a goal of doing something in business after school.”

But for now, Winslow will keep his sights on helping the Warriors have a successful season. Hudgins is happy to have Winslow leading the way for his team.

“We know that on the days he pitches, we have a good chance of being successful,” he said. “He’s a true ‘ace.’ He’s also one of the nicest young men I’ve ever coached.”

