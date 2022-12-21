Athlete spotlight: Tandem Friends' Tvo Gardner

As a point guard, Tvo Gardner’s primary responsibility is to run the team’s offense as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Those skills also are beneficial for the Tandem Friends School basketball standout’s other passion as an entrepreneur and TikTok influencer.

Gardner has excelled in both endeavors, thriving in athletics and business.

“On the court, I’m bought in and focused, trusting my teammates and coaching staff and being a good communicator,” Gardner said. “Off the court is trusting my sources and having faith in myself. When I get on the court, I just come in there with confidence and I don’t think about anything but to just hoop. Off the court, I do the same thing, having faith, trusting my gut and getting mentored, when needed to stay on task.”

Gardner’s game plan has worked well so far.

This season, he’s averaging 25.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals a game for a Badgers’ team that enters the winter break with a 2-4 record. He poured in a career-high 37 points earlier this month in a victory over Quantico.

In addition, Gardner has made a name for himself in the business world, launching his own clothing brand, Glory Days, while also becoming a social media phenomenon as a TikTok influencer with close to 800,000 followers.

Gardner has accomplished business success while staying on top of his game both on the court and in the classroom.

“This year, he has really stepped it up in the classroom, and most importantly, he has valued his education and being a great team player, on and off the court,” Tandem Friends basketball coach Sampson Dale said. “He loves the feeling of being rewarded for hard work and that is a life skill every high school kid needs. Tvo is looking to attend college, not only for his athletic success, but his sound commitment to art and design. He is a very gifted artist that aspires to take his skill set to Atlanta for school or hoop. Basketball would also be an option, if the opportunity presented itself. He is just taking in one day at a time right now.”

Gardner’s journey to stardom on the hardwood began at the age of four as he watched his brothers, Jordan Anderson, Jalen Anderson, Cartier Key and Kristopher Anderson play basketball in both high school and AAU.

“I was always a one-sport player,” Gardner said. “My brothers made me want to do it just like them. They were all huge role models, pushing me every day to play against older people growing up. They would play hard against me so I could learn to be tough.”

Gardner spent two seasons at Fluvanna County High School as a junior varsity player before transferring to Tandem Friends for an opportunity to showcase his talents.

As a junior, he led the Badgers in scoring and was a key cog in the team’s run to the conference championship game.

“My breakout season last year, I was kind of shocked,” Gardner said. “I didn’t know I was going to play that well. Making it my first year playing varsity basketball. I just stayed humble and worked hard trying to improve in every aspect of my game. I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. I worked hard during the offseason and it just translated when it was time to go ball.”

Gardner's journey has had its share of challenges.

“He has overcome a lot during his time here at Tandem,” Dale said. “We have been in situations that nobody would have thought via COVID and the reconstruction of our gym. That level of adversity has partly made him who he is today. As his coach, I am very proud of his dedication to being the best version of himself, every day.”

The senior guard patterns his game after guards Allen Iverson and Kyrie Irving because of the admiration they show for the game.

“Allen Iverson is so smooth and old school. I even own a pair of basketball shoes, which are called the question,” Gardner said. “I like how Kyrie faces adversity with the fans and still is successful and plays well.”

He see’s a lot of himself in those players on the court.

“I describe my game as shifty and smooth,” Gardner said. “I have a quick switch, making it hard for defenders to stay in front of me. I have a quick dribble, pull-up release that I work on almost every time I’m in the gym. These past two years playing with Tandem Coach Sam [Dale] has taught me a lot, teaching me how to play the right way, carrying on to this year it has helped me improve a lot.”

Dale said Gardner is driven to succeed.

“Tvo Gardner is a phenomenal young man who I have had the opportunity to work with for two years,” Dale said. “He is a leader for us and a very talented scoring guard. Tvo is always ready to compete at a high level and defend for his team. He is typically guarding the first- or second-best player on the [opposing] team, while still being our top scorer night in, and night out.”

Off the court, he channels that energy into other passions — TikTok and fashion.

Four years ago, Gardner posted his first TikTok as a freshman, documenting a harmless video of him and his friends doing a skit during a weekend get together at his house. A couple of days and 50,000 views later, a star was born.

“It didn’t blow up right away, but after two days, I had just finished playing a basketball game and I checked my phone and it was flooded with notifications," Gardner said. "I was shocked. So many people were following me, left and right, and after about another two days it reached two million views and it put me at about 80K followers.”

Gardner then started posting videos that teenagers could “relate to” and it took off from there. He hit 100,000 followers on his 16th birthday and his popularity has soared ever since.

The social media boom prompted him to think outside of the box and pursue another of his dreams, fashion. He started his own clothing brand in July, called Glory Days, a line of street-wear pieces that he designs and sells on his own website.

“I was always creating clothing, sewing pants together and making them look cool,” Gardner said. “Over the past summer, I spent hours taking notes from other brand owners on how to be a successful clothing brand owner, then finally ended up creating one.”

Gardner designs clothes on his laptop and phone and then ships the ideas to a production company in Pakistan to be made and distributed. He uses marketing tools, such as TikTok, Instagram and email marketing, to generate interest in his products.

“The love of fashion has always been a thing for me,” Gardner said. “I always wanted to dress different from other people, not carrying what they thought, and I want to keep expanding my fashion style. It started with stacked jeans when it was trending. I would be at home seeing two pairs of jeans together and dying them, different colors and it turned into a side business because people wanted to buy them. Me doing that is what made me translate into making a clothing brand as well.”

Gardner credits his mother, who also is an entrepreneur, for helping give him the guidance to make this dream a reality. He also credits industry and pop icons such as Playboi Carti for providing additional inspiration.

"What made me get into fashion and my vision was seeing Playboi Carti dress different," Gardner said. "He would wear wax denim jeans and I just thought it was cool and different. He would take nice pictures for a bunch of companies like Balenciaga, brands like that. I knew I could do something like that one day.”

Gardner turned a $200 dream into quite the enterprise. The senior spent last summer watching YouTube videos and podcasts on how to start up a business. He also got in touch with manufacturers to see what it would take to make this a reality.

“It started with stacked jeans when it was trending. I would be at home seeing two pairs of jeans together and dying them, different colors and it turned into a side business because people wanted to buy them,” he said. “I would get samples made first to test out the quality, then I would promote them on TikTok and Instagram, and run ads to draw attention before I released my creations. I would boost it for about two weeks and then if the attraction was how I wanted it, I would release it on my website and run preorders. I would run preorders for about seven days, and once the seven days were up, I would send it to my manufacturer from Pakistan to get them made and shipped to my customers.

"Doing that is what made me translate into making a clothing brand as well. I would design them first and take my time on them, making it different from other brands to stand out. That’s the key.”

As Glory Days Brand as grown, so has Gardner's social media following. He’s gained 1,300 followers on Instagram and 800,000 on TikTok.

“TikTok has changed me in a lot of ways,” he said. “I met and talked to a lot of famous creators from all over. I worked with a lot of companies, making side money as well and I’m on famous celebrity birthdays [list] because of it. People from Germany, Poland and Canada had been placing orders from me from out of the country. As we speak, my clothing brand is changing my life and I just want to thank everyone for supporting me. That’s my passion and I want to be a brand owner until I die.”

Gardner hopes to parlay both of his passions into an opportunity at the next level.

“My future goals in life are hopefully to play basketball at a nice college that suits me,” Gardner said. “If that does not work out, I will be a full-time clothing brand owner. I would like to study fashion merchandising or marketing so that I stand on that and will never lose my dream.”

Regardless of what the future holds, Gardner is excited with the path he’s taken.

“I want to have a two-lifestyles life,” Gardner said. “There’s no one in my area doing things like this and I want to be the one to do it and continue to do it. I tell myself every day to keep going and write down my manifestations. This is not a part-time gig; this is something I want to do forever. I want to move to the Atlanta area in the next two years to get my brand out there even more because that’s where the motivation is, if you really want to get your brand out.”

Although there have been ups and downs throughout the process, Gardner said he’s learned a lot of life lessons throughout the process and he is ecstatic about his future in the fashion industry.

“It’s only going to get better from here,” he said. “I don’t do if for the money, I do it for the passion of it. The money will come if you love doing it. I just want to see everyone in my clothing and happy about it. I just want to make my parents proud of me and show them how much of a well-raised kid they have created.”