Athlete spotlight: Tandem Friends' Anya Bullock

In 2019, Anya Bullock was a key contributor for a Tandem Friends girls soccer team filled with talented upperclassmen.

Three years later, Bullock has become the player that the rest of her teammates turn to for inspiration and guidance.

And Bullock has delivered, leading the Badgers to a Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference title and a berth in the VISAA Division II state tournament.

Not bad for a team that hadn’t played a full soccer season since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being completely honest, I went into the Tandem spring season feeling really nervous,” Bullock said. “Coming into this season as a senior and a club soccer athlete, I didn’t know what to expect. At a school where sports doesn’t dominate the community, I felt like we had a lot to learn and prove as a team.”

The senior midfielder and her teammates were nothing short of sensational this season. As a team, the Badgers shook off a “humbling” loss to Highland in the season opener to win 10 of its final 11 games, capture a conference championship and earn a berth in the VISAA state quarterfinals.

Bullock credits a double overtime victory over Eastern Mennonite in the third game of the season as the springboard for the team’s success. Trailing 1-0 for most of the game, the Badgers scored the equalizer in the final moments of regulation to force overtime. That momentum carried over into the second overtime period, when Tandem found the back of the net to secure the victory.

“Playing Tandem soccer reminds me why I play the sport and I fall back in love with the sport every time I step on the field,” Bullock said. “Our team has been proficient this spring because of the players who show up consistently to practice. These players day in and day out have an incredible attitude and work every day to improve. Knowing that I was one of the few players who played soccer year round, I knew I was going to be stepping up this year. Having everyone support each other constantly has made our team stronger."

Tandem Friends coach Carolyn Warhaftig said Bullock is wise beyond her years.

“Anya has been a driving force for our team this season,” she said. “Her stats speak for themselves, but her true impact comes from her presence on the field. She is a tireless, fierce competitor who sets the tempo for us in the midfield, creating chances for us in the attack and constantly battling for us defensively. She has a passion for the game that lifts her teammates and drives us to succeed.”

Bullock's soccer journey started as a 4-year-old when she was first introduced to the sport. She used to watch her father, who later served as her coach, play adult league soccer and he ignited her love of the beautiful game.

“I remember being confused while the other kids didn’t pay attention to the ball on the field,” Bullock said. “I loved having the ball at my feet and felt so much joy when the ball hit the net. My competitiveness took over from that point and I started playing soccer with a lot of the boys at recess.”

Bullock's soccer career began with her as an attacking player, but her game evolved over the years. She played competitive club soccer and was quickly developed as the team’s most consistent defender.

“I loved the feeling of scoring a goal, but I never lost the joy of working on both sides of the ball,” Bullock said. “I love the creativity of the sport as well as the mental and physical battles each individual must face. I love the unpredictability of the sport. The game is unscripted and each player has to be able to react to unlimited types of situations quickly. Every player brings something different to the game and every opposing player brings a different type of challenge. There are very few breaks in the game and I enjoy how adaptable a player must be during the game. The goals aren’t always necessarily the highlights. The in-between sequences throughout the game are full of action and require a lot of understanding between the players.”

On the pitch, Bullock has served as a quasi-coach. She scored 17 goals and added seven assists during an all-conference season for the Badgers.

"When the ball is at my foot, the first thought that always comes to mind is 'Where is the space on the field’?” she said. “Oftentimes when playing high school soccer, there is space in front of me to dribble, but there are also times when the ball needs to get out of the space quickly. When I’m in the shooting area, I look at what space the goalkeeper is trying to take up, while also looking to see who has the best opportunity to score in that moment. It may not always be me, and I think finding the open player in that area is really important to my decision making in the area. I think I’m effective in that area because of confidence given to me by my teammates and my willingness to take a chance. Knowing the reward is greater than the risk, while having my teammates have my back helps me have the confidence to shoot in the box.”

Bullock credits her approach to the game to Warhaftig, her mentor.

“I’ve looked up to many soccer players throughout my life,” Bullock said. “I have especially looked up to the female athletes and coaches in my life. Carolyn Warhaftig, has been a huge inspiration to me. Growing up with mostly male coaches, it was inspiring to have a coach that has been so successful in the female soccer industry.”

Bullock also finds inspiration from her opponents, who always challenge her to be at her best.

“When playing a competitive team, I hold a very high amount of respect for each individual on that team,” Bullock said. “Knowing that there are girls my age who are incredibly talented at soccer pushes me to want to become better and proves to me that hard work does pay off."

Bullock also is a highly motivated individual academically and socially within her school community. The senior is heavily involved in student government at Tandem and also spends countless hours planning and organizing fundraisers at the school. Recognized for her creativity, Bullock's biggest platform revolves around food equality and access.

This fall, she’ll attend The Honors College at Arizona State University and plans to study nutrition and exercise science.

Warhaftig said the sky's the limit for Bullock.

“Anya is the epitome of a student-athlete,” Warhaftig said. “Her academic success and involvement in our community, including a seat on our student senate and involvement in other areas earned her acceptance to numerous universities, including UVa. Quite simply, Anya represents so many qualities we hope to augment in our Tandem students. She is a passionate competitor and athlete, a committed student and a genuinely kind presence on our campus. I’m not ready to imagine this team without her yet, but I’m also certain that the example she set this season will impact this team for years to come.”

