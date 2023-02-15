Chance Mallory has never been the tallest guy on any team that he’s suited up for, but that hasn’t kept him for standing out.

The 5-foot-9 guard has made a big impact on the St. Anne's-Belfield boys basketball program, which is on the verge of its second-straight Virginia Prep League championship.

“I’ve been playing basketball ever since I can remember,” Mallory said. “My dad has always had a local AAU team, so I’ve always just played on that team. I always played up when I played on my dad’s teams. He never let me play [with guys] my age until I was older.”

Sports have always played a vital role in Mallory’s household. His oldest sister, Lexi, played basketball at The Miller School and went on to play collegiately at Randolph-Macon. She is now the Assistant Director of Operations for Men’s Basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University.

His other sister, Josie Mallory, played field hockey and lacrosse at Monticello High School and is currently playing for the Howard University women's lacrosse team.

“One person I definitely looked up to was my older sister,” Mallory said. “Growing up, I had to watch all her games and I just used what she did back then and used it in my own game. Even today, when she comes to my games, I look at her to see what I am doing wrong and what I can be doing better.”

Mallory has carved out his own niche on the hardwood.

“I’ve grown up around the sport, so I have just loved it,” he said. “There’s not anything in particular that makes it so great, it’s just the entire game as a whole. The friends and lessons that you get from playing is just unmatched. The most challenging part is definitely the time that you have to put into it. It’s definitely a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

At STAB, he became part of the boys basketball program as a seventh grader, keeping the book for varsity games for Coach Damin Altizer’s team. The next season, he made the varsity squad as a 5-foot-1 eighth grader.

That’s when Altizer laid down a challenge.

“We met with him and his dad and told him that when we wanted him on varsity, minutes would be very hard to come by,” Altizer said. “I also told him that if I were him, I’d take that personally and force me to get him on the floor. He ended up starting games by the end of the season.”

Mallory has been a fixture in the Saints' starting lineup ever since.

“Coming into STAB my eighth-grade year, I had always been the shortest guy on the court, so I would always stay on the 3-point line to get my shots,” Mallory said. “The next couple of years, I knew my role had grown into being the lead guard on the team, so I had to get my ball-handling better and learn how to use my speed to my advantage.”

Last winter, Mallory had a breakout campaign for STAB en route to earning all-Prep League honors, but in last year’s Prep League tournament, his fortunes turned when he suffered a foot injury in a showdown against Woodberry Forest, which ended his season prematurely.

“Getting injured in the first quarter of the Woodberry game definitely took a toll on me,” Mallory said. “Not being able to play in those big games was very frustrating and not being there to help my teammates out was even worse. All I could do was watch and encourage my teammates from the bench. It was definitely a learning experience, not being able to be on the court. I had to learn how to communicate in different ways with different people on my team.”

With the injury fully healed, Mallory came into the 2022-23 season more determined than ever to put his stamp on the team. The 5-foot-9 junior guard has done just that, averaging 18 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game as he helped lead the Saints to a program-record 21 wins.

“He’s our leading scorer, leads us in assists, leads us in steals, but all that aside, he’s the heart and soul of the team,” Altizer said. “We go as he goes.”

Although he doesn’t pattern his game after anyone in particular, the STAB standout plays with the same moxie and flair of NBA guards such as Steph Curry and Damian Lillard.

“I have always been the smaller guy on the court, so being able to grow up and always be that little guard definitely helped me out in my game now,” Mallory said. "Every time I step onto the court, I know that nobody can stop me. That’s just the mindset that I have. To have that type of confidence and to be able to be successful.”

Mallory had a night to remember Jan. 18 during a big conference win over Benedictine at the Conway Convocation Center. On that night, he poured in a career-high 40 points, including seven 3-pointers, to establish new school records in both categories.

“Having that type of game definitely means a lot,” Mallory said. “Being able to set a school record like that is definitely a great honor. That game, I just felt locked in from the start. Everything that I should just felt like it was going in, so I just kept shooting.”

Mallory is capable of putting up gaudy numbers like that on any given night. In December, he scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift STAB to a come-from-behind victory at Miller School.

“Being a shooter helps a lot with developing my game,” Mallory said. “I don’t only have to rely on my shooting ability, but I can use it to my advantage by using shot fakes and keeping the defense on their toes. Being in the zone for me is just having fun while playing your best. It’s a great feeling when you feel like you can’t miss."

But Mallory’s game has risen not just based on stats, but also his overall contribution to the team.

“Chance is the first guy to celebrate other’s successes and the first to look to the bench and say, ‘My fault Coach,'” Altizer said. “He’s a leader. He’s a winner. He’s everything you want in a point guard.”

College programs are also taking note. He’s received interest from a number of schools throughout the country and has offers from Liberty, Radford and New Jersey Institute and Technology.

“I’m definitely planning to go to school for basketball to pursue my basketball career and hopefully in the future be able to play somewhere and use my talents and play the game that I love for a living,” Mallory said.

Altizer believes Mallory can thrive at the next level.

“We repeatedly here ‘Colleges who love small guards are going to love him,'” he said. “I think it’s a lot simpler than that. Colleges who love to win are going to love him.”

With the Saints' final regular season game slated for Friday, Mallory and his teammates know the most important games of the season are on the horizon. STAB is ranked No. 2 in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll and are the No. 1 seed for the Prep League Tournament. They are also one win away for an undefeated conference season.

“Not many teams have been undefeated in the Prep League and also won the Prep League championship,” Mallory said. “That one of our goals this year, to become one of those great teams.”

Mallory understands the biggest tests are still ahead of the Saints.

“Though we have had a great regular season so far, we know that once playoffs start, we have to be in a different mindset,” he said. “We have to take practices way more seriously and play every game like it is our last. Our goal is definitely to win Prep League and win states for the first time in school history.”

Mallory believes the Saints are more than capable of achieving those lofty goals.

“I haven’t been a part of a team that has this much potential,” he said. “We are just clicking on all cylinders and I really think we have a shot to win states this year. We have known what type of team that we have ever since the summer when we first started playing together. We knew we had something special going on.”