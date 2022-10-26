Athlete spotlight: St. Anne's-Belfield's Biruk Beardsley

Last spring, Biruk Beardsley decided to try his hand at distance running with the St. Anne's-Belfield track and field team.

“Springtime came along and I signed up for outdoor track with no training. It was the first time I had run in three years,” Beardsley said. “After a couple of races, I fell in love with running as a sport again."

After a solid outdoor track season last spring, which culminated with a fifth-place finish in the 800 meters at the Virginia Prep League meet, Beardsley decided to give up basketball and pursue distance running. He broke the news to his father, Andy Beardsley, the long-time cross country coach at STAB, and the plan went into motion.

"I walked into my dad’s office and told him I want to run in college," Biruk Beardsley said. "My dad said, ‘You don’t have much time. You’ll have to focus and run all summer once outdoor track is over.' And I did just that. I ran all summer and did workouts my dad gave me.”

In just the few short months since that meeting with his father, the St. Anne’s-Belfield senior has established himself as one of the top distance runners in Central Virginia.

Beardsley finished third overall in a field with athletes from 25 different schools at the Fork Union Invitational. He followed that up with a sixth-place effort at the Albemarle Invitational at historic Panorama Farms, where he finished sixth overall and broke the STAB school record with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds.

Earlier this month, Beardsley raised the bar again with a 10th place finish at the Milestat Invitational at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. In a field of more than 2,100 runners from 130 schools, he shattered his own school record with a time of 15:17.

One of the people in attendance to see Beardsley's record-breaking run was George Mason University director of track and field and cross country Andrew Gerard, who made the trek from Northern Virginia to the Milestat Invitational. He was one of the first people to congratulate Beardsley on his new school record.

“I was in shock,” he said. “My race was in the morning and he made the trip from Fairfax to see me race. After the race, I knew where I was going to college, no matter what. Coach Gerard called later that weekend and he told me he was going to do whatever to get me to George Mason."

On Monday, Beardsley verbally committed to run for the Patriots.

"The reason why I chose George Mason was because of the connection I made with Coach Gerard," Beardsley said, "and also because he made a connection with my whole family, which really matters to me. Family is everything to me. They are committing to me as well.”

Beardsley's path to committing to George Mason began in the spring, when he had his initial conversations with Gerard. Since then, their relationship has continued to grow.

"We started speaking back in May," Beardsley said. "After speaking with him, we kept talking on the phone. Soon after I took an official visit, right off the bat the guys welcomed me with open arms. The guys were great. They showed me around campus and the city of Fairfax.”

Beardsley's unique journey to becoming a Division I college runner began with those initial steps into his father's office. Together, they created a plan and made it come to fruition.

“This would not have happened without my dad’s support," Beardsley said. "He gave me every single workout and he would even run some of the workouts with me. He is the best coach ever and I am blessed to have him as my dad and coach.”

Andy Beardsley said his son's college commitment is a true testament to his desire and willingness to pursue his dream.

“His motivation has been internal,” the STAB coach said. “He said, 'I want to stop basketball and start running, help me to become the best runner I can be as fast as possible.' Since that time, he has been focused and dedicated, taking the necessary steps to improve.”

One of Beardsley’s greatest attributes is his ability to compartmentalize as he works to achieve his goals.

“Mindset is key to the sport of running,” he said. “It’s one of the things that I find special about the sport. You are in a constant battle with your mind. Another huge part of my training was having goals I set for myself. Right as I told my dad I wanted to take running seriously, I went straight to a piece of paper and wrote down goals for my training and the upcoming season. I put those goals on my wall so I could read them every morning and when I go to sleep. This sport requires a lot of time and energy. You have to want to be good.”

Though he had not competed in the sport for several years prior to last spring, running wasn’t completely new for Beardsley. He was born in Ethiopia, home to some of the world's top runners, before being adopted by Andy Beardsley and his wife, along with his younger sister, Eden, at the age of 5.

Biruk Beardsley spent most of his early childhood in Maine and was always intrigued by running. He saw his father coach high school runners and watched his older brother and cousin compete in races and remembers cheering them on during meets.

Beardsley ran his first meet, the Main Street Memorial Mile, when he was in grammar school. He won a medal during that race while running in memory of his grandmother.

But distance running was just a hobby for Beardsley, who was more interested in team sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer and swimming. When his family moved to Virginia nearly eight years ago, Beardsley continued to run throughout middle school before giving up the sport during his freshman year to play basketball at STAB.

Beardsley played three years for Coach Damin Altizer and averaged 2.3 points in 11 games during his junior year at STAB before electing to focus on running. Beardsley finds a lot of similarities between the two sports.

“Both of these sports have to do with a lot of mindset,” he said. “You have to be good and you have got to want to separate yourself from others.”

Hard work has never been something Beardsley shied away from. Another critical attribute in his ever-developing running style is his ability to remain patient and focused on improving.

“One thing I appreciate about Biruk is that he has a good sense of the big picture,” STAB boys track coach and cross country assistant coach Will Sbach said. “He grew up watching the training of some very good runners, so he knows that, even with the best, there will be setbacks in training and races that don’t go as well as runners wish. Biruk doesn’t get hung up on those setbacks because he understands that they are small moment in a larger season. He takes it all, the ups and downs, in stride as part of the process of getting better every week.”

That poise and mindset is evident every time Beardsley steps to the starting line. In fact, he’s already run the race in his mind before the starting gun is fired.

“A week before the race, I am always talking to my coaches to get every little detail about the course,” Beardsley said. “I try and picture it in my head to know where I might struggle and where I might be able to get an advantage. Before my race, I try and stay calm and collected. Right before the gun goes off, I say to myself, ‘I’ve been training really hard, so trust yourself, go out and have fun.’”

As he continues to learn and improve as a runner, Beardsley shares his passion and wisdom with his teammates at STAB.

“Biruk encourages his teammates, regardless of their ability level,” Andy Beardsley said. “One of Biruk’s strengths as a runner is his willingness to be uncomfortable. He also has become a student of the sport, trying his best to observe, read and watch any advice given or shown about runners in the past, or those currently competing today.”

Outside of running, Beardsley loves to stay on the move with a variety of activities, including spending time with family and friends.

“I also love playing basketball, taking my dogs on runs, playing video games with my friends, hiking, being in nature and tennis,” he said. “I try to be as active as possible.”

Beardsley has two dogs, Merry, a boxer/chihuahua/caucasian shepherd mix, and Pippin, a hound mix, that help him in his training.

“Merry is a short-distance runner and Pippin is a long-distance runner,” he said. “I enjoy spending time with them at home and outside.”

Beardsley also cherishes the opportunity to go back to Maine to hike in his favorite spot in Acadia National Park.

With less than a month left in the high school cross country season, there’s still a lot that Beardsley wants to achieve. He has an opportunity to earn Prep League and Virginia Independent Schools all-state honors next month. In addition, the senior also has been invited to compete in the Champs Sports Cross Country South Regional next month in North Carolina.

Even though he has had a memorable season so far, the opportunity to be even better continues to keep him hungry.

“Even through these accomplishments are great, I don’t want to be satisfied,” Beardsley said. “I want to go out there and keep pushing myself to my full potential.”