Athlete spotlight: St. Anne's-Belfield's Addi Foster

Addi Foster will do whatever it takes to help out.

Whether it’s introducing young girls to the sport of lacrosse, or helping teammates remove bubble gum from their cleats with her bare hands, the St. Anne’s-Belfield junior epitomizes what it means to be a team player.

“Lacrosse is very much a team sport and I’m a part of many ‘families’ because of that,” Foster said.

Foster’s introduction to the sport came as a bit of a surprise to her.

Her mom, Mindy, signed her up for the Albemarle Girls Lacrosse and Field Hockey League at the age of eight, unbeknownst to her.

“She didn’t ask me before signing me up, so when I found out, I was pretty mad,” Foster said. “But after the first practice, I loved it and have been playing ever since.”

Foster started out her lacrosse career as a midfielder in elementary school and continued to play there through middle school. She then switched to attack at St. Anne’s-Belfield before moving back to the midfield this season.

“I’ve always liked midfield the best because you get to play everywhere on the field and you are never static for too long,” she said.

Regardless of where she plays, Foster has been a difference-maker for her team. She’s been an all-LIS selection twice and was a first team all-state performer last spring for a Saints team that reached the VISAA Division I state semifinals.

This spring, Foster has been a key contributor for a very impressive STAB squad. Entering Wednesday’s game against Bishop Ireton, she had scored 27 goals, handed out 11 assists and added 27 draw controls to help the Saints open the season with an 8-0 record.

“When I have the ball, I try to think about the most effective next play and what I can do with the ball to make that happen,” Foster said. “When initiating the offense, I usually look at the matchups on the field and send the ball to the person with the most promising one. Everyone on our offense is a great dodger, so it’s more about who can start our set and get the defenders sliding. When I’m shooting, I just look for the net and go from there.”

STAB coach Carrington King said Foster has a knack for making players around her better.

“Her lacrosse IQ is what stands out,” King said. “She has learned when to push the tempo and when to inject some pace into the possession, and more importantly, she understands why those decisions make sense at any given moment in a contest. Addi has always had a motor that can go for days, but she has really learned lately how to use every gear. She has really stepped into her new role as a captain and her example really uplifts every member of the team.”

A 2021 U.S. Lacrosse All-American, Foster has verbally committed to Julie Myers and the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse program.

“Committing to Virginia was extremely special,” Foster said. “I have wanted to go there since I was a kid. I love Charlottesville and the people here, and the atmosphere at sporting events is electric. I’ve been going to games for multiple Virginia sports since I was little and I love how supported the athletes are.”

The chance to play Division I lacrosse close to home offered an ideal situation for Foster.

“I’m really excited to continue playing in my hometown and to stay close to my family and friends,” Foster said. “My parents’ ability to come to my games was a real important factor in my decision, so I’m super pumped that they can be there.”

Foster’s commitment to the sport is unmatched.

“Driven is the word that comes to mind when I think of Addi as an athlete,” King said. “Since the beginning, she has shown an extreme passion for the sport and an unwillingness to be outworked. She is, of course, a very gifted athlete, but her work ethic is what initially set her apart. This dedication has been contagious to her teammates. She has truly been a leader in this town and set the bar for what it takes to be great.”

Foster has set the bar even higher this season as she continues to improve as a leader on the field.

“The last year, I’ve seen an amazing shift in Addi,” King said. “She, of course, still leads by example with her hustle, but now she has really found her voice and become a cerebral player that facilitates for every member of our offense and defense. The game has really started to slow down for her. She is now thinking three or four passes ahead. She has now bought into developing her teammates every day to prepare for the big games.”

Foster agreed.

“Individually, I have taken on more of a quarterback role, mainly on the offensive side of things,” she said. “Most of our games so far have not been close, so I’ve been trying to get the ball in girl’s stick who many not get as much playing time or opportunities when we play bigger games.”

One of those big games came last Saturday when the Saints honored long-time lacrosse coach Mary Blake with an impressive 18-8 victory over LIS rivals St. Catherine’s in Charlottesville.

“In all my time on the STAB team, we have never been that dominant in a game against a rival school and to play that game was just really memorable,” she said.

Foster credits former STAB teammate Claire Schotta, who is now at Virginia Tech, and current teammate Tilly Matheson for inspiring her.

“Claire was one of my mentors through the end of middle school and beginning of high school and I loved getting to play with her,” Foster said. “She is a really hard worker, loves her teammates, and has an admirable passion for lacrosse. Tilly, who I am currently playing with, taught me what hustle is and how to be a good teammate. She is the most selfless person I’ve played with and is always happy for her teammates’ accomplishments.”

In addition to her teammates, the motivation and commitment Foster receives at STAB from King and assistant coach Trent Holden has been vital.

“They have been extremely important people in my career,” Foster said, “but even more, in my life outside lacrosse, putting so much of their time into things bigger than themselves.”

Foster also credits Nate Rullman, a former All-American at Maryland and current coach at Cav Lax Elite, for his support.

“He’s been working with me since I was a freshman and I have learned so much from him,” Foster said. “He is to thank for my improvement in the last two years.”

Outside of lacrosse, Foster is involved in a variety of activities. She loves to play pickleball and tennis and babysit when time allows. At STAB, she’s part of the One Love Club, a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping relationship abuse. Academically, she’s an honor student and currently enrolled in AP calculus, honors biology and American studies.

On the field, Foster is pleased with the season the Saints have had so far.

“Teamwise, we are playing really well,” she said. “This is, by far, the best team I have been a part of and it is made up of some of the hardest workers. We have already improved so much from the first game of the season, especially on playing as a team and playing with patience and IQ. I think what has made our team so proficient thus far is our energy on the field and the hustle and heart we all play with. It is evident that everyone really wants to win for this team to succeed.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.