Athlete spotlight: St. Anne's-Belfield swimmer Katie Shaps

A bundle of energy, Shaps said she’s driven by the competition.

“I think long races are fun because I like a challenge,” she said. “When you do well on something that’s hard, it’s fun. When I was swimming the 400 free, it’s really fun because there was only one other girl swimming that race with me and my teammates were all cheering for me.”

She credits her enthusiasm for the sport from Olympic medalist Paige Madden. The former UVa swimmer served as Shaps' swim counselor during a camp and formed an immediate bond.

“I really liked her and when she went to the Olympics, she became an even bigger role model to me,” Shaps said. “She is really nice. She’s a distance freestyler and got a silver medal in the 800 free relay in the Olympics. It was a really exciting race to watch.”

It’s not uncommon for it to take a while for younger swimmers to adjust to a new team. That wasn’t the case for Shaps, who made a seamless transition to the STAB squad.