Athlete spotlight: St. Anne's-Belfield swimmer Katie Shaps

Katie Shaps loves to stay active.
Whether it’s cutting a rug in contemporary dance or ballet, or strumming out sweet melodies on the viola, the St. Anne’s-Belfield eighth-grader is constantly on the go.
Shaps brings that same drive and passion to the athletic world as well and has emerged as one of the top young swimmers in Central Virginia.
“Swimming is a hard sport,” she said. “You can always improve. Swimming teaches you grit because there’s a lot of disappointments and you always have to work harder to improve.”
The eighth-grader made the most of her first high school meet, establishing three new school records.
Shaps set the new school standard in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 13.13 seconds.. She also garnered top honors in the 500 backstroke (5:21.37) and joined teammates B.G. Cave, Bri Mason and Layla Welsch to help set a new school record in the 200 medley relay (1:57.13).
Needless to say, Shaps was floored to learn the results.
“I didn’t know what the records were going into the meet,” Shaps said. “I just wanted to have fun. I was excited when Coach Grants told me. I was surprised that I broke them.”
Shaps' venture into competitive swimming came from following in the footsteps of her sister, Ellie, who swam at STAB for two years and is now a member of Western Albemarle’s swim team.
Katie Shaps’ journey started in summer league swimming with the Boar’s Head swim team at the age of five.
“Everyone starts with freestyle and backstroke, but when I learned butterfly, I liked it and I was good at it,” she said. “I really liked the swim meets. At my first swim meet, I told my mom I wanted to go back to that party next week. I remember swimming on relays and getting heat-winner ribbons.”
Two years later, she followed in her sister’s footsteps and joined Charlottesville YMCA Aquatic Club (now known as Cavalier Aquatics) as a year-round swimmer and has been involved ever since.
To say that she’s dedicated to the sport is an understatement.
Shaps trains six days a week with Cavalier Aquatics and the other day is spent with her swim team at STAB.
After a seven-hour school day, the work is just starting.
She spends an hour and 45 minutes after school practicing. The training varies, including 30-45 minute warmups followed by a pre-set routine each day. She also mixes things up a couple of days of week with dry-land training. All in all, she spends 13 hours a week in the pool for club and school.
“Practices are really fun,” Shaps said. “We have a 30-45 minute warmup/kicking than a pre-set and then a main set. Right now, I swim with the platinum group, which is the most advanced age-group program of the team.”
STAB coach Megan Grant continues to be amazed by her young swimmer’s work ethic.
The Saints have a tradition called "Motivational Monday" where swimmers have an opportunity to share a goal, a time, a quote or photo, that motivated them to swim their best.
Shaps quickly spoke up and said, “Don’t stop until you’re proud.”
Grant said that quote was very apropos.
“Katie already has a lot to be proud of after her first varsity meet,” she said. “I’m excited to see her continued contributions to our team’s success throughout the season.”
During preseason workouts, Shaps had just completed a 400-meter event, one of the more grueling competitions in swimming. She had a quick word with her assistant coach that raised some eyebrows.
"That was fun," Shaps told her coaches.
“In all my years of coaching, I don’t think I have ever seen a swimmer that excited after the 400 or 500 freestyle,” Grant said.
A bundle of energy, Shaps said she’s driven by the competition.
“I think long races are fun because I like a challenge,” she said. “When you do well on something that’s hard, it’s fun. When I was swimming the 400 free, it’s really fun because there was only one other girl swimming that race with me and my teammates were all cheering for me.”
She credits her enthusiasm for the sport from Olympic medalist Paige Madden. The former UVa swimmer served as Shaps' swim counselor during a camp and formed an immediate bond.
“I really liked her and when she went to the Olympics, she became an even bigger role model to me,” Shaps said. “She is really nice. She’s a distance freestyler and got a silver medal in the 800 free relay in the Olympics. It was a really exciting race to watch.”
It’s not uncommon for it to take a while for younger swimmers to adjust to a new team. That wasn’t the case for Shaps, who made a seamless transition to the STAB squad.
“The team was really welcoming,” she said. “All the swimmers are really supportive and kind. I know a lot of the older swimmers because they swim on Cavalier Aquatics. I don’t get that nervous when I swim with older swimmers because I swim against older swimmers a lot. Swimming against older swimmers pushes me to work harder.”
While some swimmers tend to specialize in events, Shaps likes to keep her options open and test herself against all comers. While she doesn’t have a favorite event, per se, she admits that distance freestyle events, as well as IM, which include all four strokes are ideal for her.
At STAB, she’s swam mostly shorter freestyle distances, which is something that intrigues her, as she competes in mostly longer distance events for her club team.
The eighth grader said she’s typically pretty calm prior to a race. She listens to music to pump her up and once she’s on the blocks, she simply says ”I got this.”
Year-round swimming is a commitment, like many travel sports, and Shaps admits its been tough to give up activities that have brought her so much joy.
“This is the first year that I haven’t danced ballet and contemporary,” she said. “I danced year-round for five years, but this year, I stopped because I wanted to focus on swimming. I have been playing the viola in the St. Anne’s orchestra for four years. My favorite class is English.”
Ultimately, the goal is to swim in college and potentially compete professionally in the International Swim League.
“I can’t imagine life without swimming,” she said. “I’m glad to be a part of the team. It motivates me to be a leaders and a teammate and encourage my teammates.”
The STAB swimmer said the perfect competitor in her eyes is one that works hard and has a positive attitude. They encourage others to do the same, while also being humble.
Grant said Shaps is well on her way to checking off that list.
“Katie is new to our team this year and already making a positive impact,” she said. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and you can tell how excited she is to be a part of the team. As an eighth-grader, Katie is a young swimmer with a lot of potential to improve throughout her high school career. Katie has a strong work ethic and approaches challenging events with determination.”