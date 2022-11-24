Athlete spotlight: St. Anne’s-Belfield's Maddie Rice

Some basketball players have the ability to change a game by scoring, while others thrive on the defensive end of the court.

St. Anne’s-Belfield guard Maddie Rice has a unique skill set that allows her to excel at both.

“I am a very aggressive player,” Rice said. “I have been called ‘dirty work’ and ‘hustle’ by my coaches and I’m always on the floor battling for loose balls. I’m not the one to take days off and go 50%. I’m always energetic, on both sides of the court, and I can change the pace of the game.”

The senior guard’s passion for basketball started at the age of eight, when her parents enrolled in her in a basketball camp led by Harold Boyd, who she later played for at Burley Middle School.

She followed that up by playing in the local YMCA league in Charlottesville before being recruited to play AAU basketball with VABA by Steve Morris.

“Over the years, I’ve played soccer, lacrosse, volleyball and baseball,” Rice said. “I have always enjoyed being a part of a team and contributing to something bigger than myself.”

Rice remembers going to watch current Virginia forward Sam Brunelle play in high school at William Monroe and was impressed with everything that she did, on the floor and off.

“Not only is she a fantastic player, but she is such an amazing person as well,” Rice said. “I went to many of her games and observed how she played. I tried to take some of her game and implement it into my own to expand my craft.”

Rice's skills continued to grow in high school under STAB Coach Phil Stinnie. She was named team captain as a junior and has returned to that role this season. Last winter, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds a game and helped the Saints capture another League of Independent Schools title and reach the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game.

“I take pride in my defense and always communicate on the court,” Rice said. “So many players focus on offense, when defense wins games. I never take any plays off and I have high energy, on and off the court.”

But it is the Saints’ success as a team that resonates most with Rice

“Being able to connect with so many people and success as a part of a team is so exciting to me,” she said. “Basketball is something that is not easy and it is something you have to work at every day. This sport is more mental than physical. The most difficult thing for me is not getting in my head and second-guessing myself.”

That razor focus on achieving goals is also prevalent in her everyday life. In addition to being a standout basketball player, Rice also is a talented singer.

“I love to sing,” Rice said. “I have been in choir all throughout elementary, middle and high school. Music is something that has always been an important part of my life and it brings so many people together.”

Her favorite musical artists are Lauryn Hill and SZA.

“I love these artists, not only because they have incredible voices, but they are also very lyrical,” Rice said. “Their music is very moving and brought many people together.”

Over the years, Rice has performed with her school choirs in such places as Nashville, Myrtle Beach and even Canada. Locally, she has performed at local hospitals in the Charlottesville area and helped bring joy to patients. One of her favorite songs to sing is “Fall in Love Alone” by Stacey Ryan.

Lately, she has expanded her love of the arts by venturing out as a solo artist.

“I’ve always sang with larger group," Rice said, "but I started to branch out and perform on my own in some of the weekly chapels STAB has every Friday.”

Another passion of Rice's is giving back to the community through service organizations.

“I have volunteered at the Salvation Army since I was a child. I ring the bell to raise money during the holidays and I help out in the soup kitchen,” Rice said. “I was nominated to represent STAB for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Student of the Year award. LIS is an organization that gathers students from all over Virginia to raise money for one child who has Leukemia. It was a great opportunity to meet amazing people and support a cause that helps thousands of kids. As a group, we raised over $300,000 for the organization."

Rice will continue her growth as a person and a basketball player at University of Massachusetts-Lowell starting next season. She recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the school.

“My dream has always been to play at the next level,” Rice said. “UMass Lowell has been in contact with me throughout the summer and I built great relationships with the coaches and staff. They liked my game as it is and they did not want to change anything. When I went to visit, I knew this was the place for me. It is a program I think I can contribute to early and make a difference.”

One of Rice's career aspirations outside of basketball centers around helping others.

“I have started to take an interest in journalism over the past couple months,” Rice said. "I would love to be able to travel the world, tell people’s stories, and help people that can’t help themselves. I would love to change the world for the better and help millions of people in the process.”

Rice’s senior season at STAB started last weekend with victories over Virginia Episcopal and Steward in an early season tournament. She averaged 24 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two wins.

Rice is hopeful last weekend’s performance is only the sign of things to come this winter for the Saints.

“I am so excited to be able to grow as a team and as a family,” Rice said. “We need to be able to communicate on defense, be smart on both ends of the court, and trust one another. We are not the biggest team, so we must run the floor and outrun our opponents.”

Expect Rice to set the example as the Saints make another run at the state tournament berth.

“A great basketball player is someone who works incredibly hard,” she said. “Someone who has heart and wants to do the dirty work. They can be confident bringing the ball up, working down in the paint, and communicate on the defensive end. They are able to have high energy throughout the whole game and someone who is a leader, on and off the court.”