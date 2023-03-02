The first year of high school can be nerve-wracking for students as they try to fit into a new learning environment.

Freshman Tucker Jamison has passed the test with flying colors, excelling both on the court and in the classroom at Regents School of Charlottesville.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound freshman started 22 games for the Lions’ boys basketball team this season and played a key role in Regents’ run to the 2022-23 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship.

“Winning the state championship was the reward of a long season, full of challenges, where the only consistent factors were our hard work and belief that, by the end of the year, we would be a championship-worthy team,” Jamison said. “We took what our coaches taught us in practice and used it to improve as the year went on.”

Jamison’s journey on the hardwood began at the age of five, when he started playing for his father in local rec league games.

“He was an inspiration for me to look up to,” he said. “I think the immediate competitiveness involved with basketball hooked me and continues to be motivation today.”

Like a lot of young kids, Jamison liked staying active and tried a variety of sports to give him an avenue to grow as an athlete and a person.

“Growing up, I played many sports, but basketball and baseball were definitely my favorites as I put the most focus into them,” Jamison said. “However, basketball has become my main sport because of how easy it is to practice and improve my individual game. Having a basketball hoop in my back yard means that there is no excuse for me not becoming the best player I can be.”

Stardom quickly followed for Jamison, who helped lead his middle school team to a championship last season as an eighth grader. After the middle school season, Regents Coach Travis Johnson invited Jamison to come practice with the varsity team, which was preparing for postseason play.

He appeared in one game for the Lions and made the most of the opportunity, racking up six points, four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in four minutes of action.

Jamison said that varsity experience as an eighth grader did wonders for his confidence.

“This experience helped me understand the work ethic that is required to make a postseason run,” he said. “Unfortunately, we lost to Westover in the semifinals that year. However, that made our semifinal victory against them in this year’s tournament even more rewarding.”

Johnson knew at an early age that Jamison had a special quality about him.

“I also teach physical education for grades kindergarten through sixth grade and every year, we have a session of juggling. I feel that juggling is a great way to help with your eye and hand coordination, which helps in just about every sport,” Johnson said. “I taught Tucker when he was younger how to juggle. Tucker, by far, has been the best juggler in the school, and I think it has helped to pay off to such a successful freshman campaign.”

This winter, Jamison made the Regents varsity team and quickly went to work finding his niche on an experienced team featuring talented scorers such as Micah Fletcher, Logan McBride and Micah Tiwari.

The well-rounded freshman admits he had modest expectations heading into this season.

“My goals were to make the starting lineup, feed our scorers the ball, limit turnovers and prove that I was ready for the jump from middle school to high school basketball, all for the end goal of a state championship” Jamison said. “Over the season, I gained confidence in my abilities as a player and learned how to become a threat offensively. Looking back, I would say that I went from being a scared freshman to becoming a valuable piece of a state championship team who is hungry to put in the work for another title.”

Jamison ranked fourth on the team in scoring at eight points a game. He also contributed five rebounds, an assist and a steal a game in his first full varsity season at the Lions captured the program’s second state championship.

“Throughout this year, I’ve worked on being able to shoot off the catch, and off the dribble, which showed itself in our semifinal game against Westover, where I had a career-high 16 points on four 3’s,” Jamison said. “A major focus for me this offseason, and moving forward, is going to be improving my ball-handling ability to attack the rim off the dribble.”

But it was Jamison’s work on the defensive end, especially during tournament time, that really stood out to Johnson and his staff.

“Tucker’s defensive prowess exploded in the regional championship game against Grace Christian, where we asked him for the first time to guard the other team’s best offensive player the entire second half,” Johnson said. “His defensive tenacity was a huge reason as to how we pulled that game out. His defense only took off from there, with three more state games guarding the other team’s best offensive player during the state tournament. We expect even bigger things from Tucker going into his sophomore year.”

Jamison was named to the VACA state all-tournament team for the Regents, in large part for his ability to lock down opponents defensively, highlighted by an impressive effort against VACA State Player of the Year Josh Lewis in the state semifinals.

“When I’m on the floor, I make sure that I am contributing to the team on both ends of the floor,” Jamison said. “On defense, my value might be in guarding the other team’s leading scorer, or being ready to step up in help defense for my teammates. On offense, I let the game come to me without having to force anything. During games where my jump shot isn’t working, I push myself to be a consistent finisher around the basket, while also knocking down my free throws.”

Despite earning all-state honors, Jamison admits his game is still evolving.

“For me, the most challenging part of basketball is knowing when to be aggressive, and how to be a constant threat to score, while making sure to stay within the flow of the offense,” Jamison said. “This is something that Coach Johnson has instilled in our team this year, and it has helped me become more confident in my game.”

Regents lost just three games this season en route to the state championship, but one of those defeats in January served as a lightning rod moment for the team.

The Lions competed in the Legacy Christian Tournament, where they lost by 42 points to Fairfax Home School in the tournament opener. While deflated by the loss, the team didn’t sulk and were able to quickly put it behind them.

“This was the low point of our season and we could’ve easily just quit our dream of winning the state championship right then,” Jamison said. “Instead, we huddled up and prayed as a team before our second game of the day, which was against Legacy, who had beaten Fairfax earlier in the day. We ended up winning that game by 20, but we never forgot the Fairfax game. After that, we used the number 42 as a constant reminder that we need to stay together as a team. That way, our seniors, specifically, Micah Fletcher and Micah Tiwari. Fletcher led us through the season and the way that the rest of the guys responded to them was what separated us from the rest of our competition.”

Outside of sports, Jamison enjoys the opportunity to get away and become one with nature.

“One of my favorite hobbies is fishing around the many streams and rivers in the area, which I’ve been doing for as long as I’ve played basketball,” Jamison said. “Fishing gives me the opportunity to be out in the woods, while also have the rewarding feeling of successfully reeling in a fish.”

After a successful first varsity season, this angler is hungry to reel in some more prized catches.

“Winning a state championship was one of the major goals of my high school basketball career, but that won’t matter when next winter comes around,” Jamison said. “I look forward to growing as a leader, on and off the court, throughout the next three years and I can’t wait to be part of another Regents basketball team that’s cutting down the nets.”