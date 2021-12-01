Athlete spotlight: Regents' Quinton Renigar

Basketball is in Quinton Renigar’s blood.
His uncle, Travis Watson, was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at Virginia and his father, Kevin Renigar played high school basketball in Central Virginia at the Miller School.
The 6-foot-3 senior shooting guard has continued his family’s legacy on the hardwood with a standout high school career at The Regents School of Charlottesville. Two years ago, he helped lead the Lions to the program’s first Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship.
“Basketball was always around me growing up, so it wasn’t hard for me to love the game,” Renigar said. “What makes the game great to me is the connection you can make through a sport and how it’s a team sport, where you can’t win a game playing one on five. It’s also a sport where you can make a lifetime friend by just shooting a ball through a basket.”
Renigar started playing organized basketball around the age of 6. His passion for the sport grew quickly and began to take it more seriously when he got into middle school.
“I was always playing shooting guard,” Renigar said. “Having those memories of just running up and down the court and just having fun is what keeps me playing, because it’s all about having fun with the game at the end of the day.”
Renigar’s love affair with the game has carried over to high school.
He’s been a fixture in Coach Travis Johnson’s lineup at Regents and has been an all-regional and all-state selection. Renigar earned VACA state player of the year honors as a sophomore during Regents’ state championship season.
“Quinton is a very crafty and skilled athlete,” Johnson said. “His biggest strength on the floor is his desire to not lose. He has willed us to wins in the past with that desire. Games that we should have lost, he has found a way for us to come out on top. When we do lose, he has a determination to not let it happen again.”
As a freshman, Renigar averaged 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the Lions. The following year, he contributed 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in just 17 games.
Renigar broke his right thumb during a practice during in the 2019-20 season which threatened to cut his season short. With a cast on his hand, he sat on the bench helplessly and watched his team drop tough rivalry games against Covenant and Tandem Friends as the regular season ended.
With his team in need of a spark, Renigar returned to the lineup just in time for the conference tournament.
“I just remembered seeing how devastated everyone was after the Tandem game, knowing we could have won, even without me,” he said. “That’s when I had to make sure I stepped on the court the next game, no matter what, and I did just that. The doctors said I could play with a cast on, so for the entire conference tournament, I played with a cast and had to cover it by cutting yoga mats to make it soft.”
Regents won conference tournament games against Blue Ridge Christian and Stuart Hall to secure a state tournament berth. Renigar had the cast removed and played with a wrap around his hand to protect it from any further injury.
He responded with a 22-point effort in a 56-33 victory over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy in the semis and added 12 more in the title game against Westover Christian Academy to secure the state championship for Regents.
“Quinton refused for that to be the way his basketball season would end,” Johnson said. “He was able to come back for the regional and state tournament and help us to win it all.”
Renigar said the decision to play was well worth it.
“What really pushed me through the pain was just the adversity we had to face throughout the whole season,” he said. “It was kind of a story that could only end in the right way, which it did, as we earned the first state title in Regent’s history.”
A bona fide sharp-shooter for the Lions, Renigar has continued to fine-tune his game to become a more well-rounded player.
“My biggest strength in my game is that I can score pretty much any time and any way I want during the game,” Renigar said. “I think I developed into a real scoring threat, but another aspect of my game that people take notice of is my communication on defense and shot blocking.”
Coming from a basketball family, Renigar credits them for helping him improve his game throughout his own journey in the sport.
“I didn’t know until a few years ago that my dad used to play for Miller School back in the day and I found that amazing that my own father played for such a great basketball program and helped establish the future for that program and also made so many lifetime friendships through it,” he said. “It made me feel as if I can do the same.”
Renigar also praised his uncle for instilling in him a tireless work ethic that inspired him at a young age and helped push him every day in the gym.
That work ethic was tested last year when Regents was unable to defend its state championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was probably one of the hardest times for me during my basketball career,” Renigar said. “It was also a real eye-opener as well. It made me realize the game isn’t here forever and it could be taken away at any point, so I need to cherish and appreciate every second I have on the court.”
Despite the loss of his junior season, Renigar continued to work on his craft at The Players Zone, his family’s gym.
“Over the summer, I really worked on my ball handling and consistency of my shot,” Renigar said. “I also worked on my player IQ, mainly on what’s good shots and what’s not.”
Renigar patters his game after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has quickly established himself as a skilled scorer in the NBA.
“Typically, when I get the ball in my hands, my mindset is what’s the right play I can make,” he said. “I already know in the back of my head that I can score on whoever’s on me, but I try to analyze the court and see if it’s best to pass it and where to pass it and if I should shoot and where I should shoot.”
Johnson is constantly impressed with Renigar’s “uncanny” ability to put the ball in the basket. The Regents coach said his senior guard hopes to diversify his game and become as the team’s stopper on defense too.
“Quinton is, without question, a very vocal leader on the floor,” he said. “He helps to keep our team energized for each game and he demands that those levels do not drop during the game. He has taken on the challenge of helping our younger players get acclimated to the varsity level. He is willing to share some of the mistakes that he has made in the past so that they do not make the same ones.”
The season is already off to a good start for Renigar, who poured in a game-high 26 points last week in a season-opening victory over Covenant. The senior guard hopes that is just the start of a big final high school season.
“I’m hoping and expecting a huge season from me and my boys,” Renigar said. “Individually, I want to surpass 1,000 career points, which I’m planning on doing in December or early January. I really want to improve on being a leader, especially for the younger guys on the team that look up to me.”
Along with his individual goals, Renigar is hungry and driven to win another state championship.
“We want to grow a bond like we’ve had the past couple of years,” he said. “This year’s team is a lot different from the past, but I think we can be something special to this school’s program.”
Ultimately, Renigar would like to pursue basketball beyond high school, either as a college athlete or eventually as a coach or the owner of his own business.
“I just want to be the best me I could possibly be,” he said. “I want to take all of my life experiences and teach and help grow the future athletes and help them on the right track for a better future.”