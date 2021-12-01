Athlete spotlight: Regents' Quinton Renigar

Renigar patters his game after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has quickly established himself as a skilled scorer in the NBA.

“Typically, when I get the ball in my hands, my mindset is what’s the right play I can make,” he said. “I already know in the back of my head that I can score on whoever’s on me, but I try to analyze the court and see if it’s best to pass it and where to pass it and if I should shoot and where I should shoot.”

Johnson is constantly impressed with Renigar’s “uncanny” ability to put the ball in the basket. The Regents coach said his senior guard hopes to diversify his game and become as the team’s stopper on defense too.

“Quinton is, without question, a very vocal leader on the floor,” he said. “He helps to keep our team energized for each game and he demands that those levels do not drop during the game. He has taken on the challenge of helping our younger players get acclimated to the varsity level. He is willing to share some of the mistakes that he has made in the past so that they do not make the same ones.”

The season is already off to a good start for Renigar, who poured in a game-high 26 points last week in a season-opening victory over Covenant. The senior guard hopes that is just the start of a big final high school season.