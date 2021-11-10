Athlete spotlight: Orange County's Paul Poirier

ORANGE — Football has always held a special place in the heart of Paul Poirier and his family.
For as long as he can remember, the Orange County senior has spent countless hours watching NFL football with his dad, especially New York Giants games.
“I remember my dad telling me one day he was watching football and when I was around 2 or 3 years old, I hopped up on the couch next to him and just started watching it,” Poirier said.
More than a decade later, Poirier has emerged as on the top high school football players in Central Virginia.
“The atmosphere and back-and-forth between each of the teams is something I can’t describe,” Poirier said of why he loves football. “It is a game of inches, quite literally. This, for me, makes it the best game in the world.”
Poirier’s journey to stardom started with humble beginnings after he finally convinced his parents to sign him up for youth league football in Orange County.
“Initially, I wanted to play wide receiver. However, my dad knew at a young age those teams never really throw the ball, so he suggested I play running back," Poirier said. "I ended up being that for the first two years I played before I started playing quarterback. I felt I was always a player who excelled with the ball in my hands, thus quarterback at that age allowed me to do that every play.”
In high school, Poirier spent his first two years bouncing between a number of positions, including running back, receiver and quarterback in Orange coach Jesse Lohr’s system.
With Jaylen Alexander, the program’s all-time leading rusher, implanted as the featured back, Poirier shuffled between positions to get on the field. He played slot receiver and running back during his sophomore year. Last season, he returned to playing quarterback and the transition was seamless.
“It wasn’t difficult because I had played it for a while,” he said.
This fall, Poirier has been a fixture in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, he eclipsed 1,000 yards both rushing and passing during the Hornets' 10-game regular season. The senior rushed for 1,016 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 105-of-186 passes for 1,286 yards and 12 scores.
Defensively, Poirier ranked second on the team in tackles with 60, including 47 solo stops, from his safety position. He also had five pass breakups and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions, one of which he returned one for a touchdown.
On special teams, Poirier has averaged 34.5 yards a punt this season, including four that were downed inside the 20-yard line. Poirier also averaged 23.3 yards on kickoff returns.
Poirier sees himself as a Swiss Army Knife for Orange County, much like UVa football player Keyaton Thompson and Atlanta Falcons standout Cordarrelle Patterson.
“The best part of my game in my eyes is my versatility,” Poirier said. “I am quite literally a football player. The reason being, I know I can do pretty well at many positions. I don’t have a favorite position in all honest, I just love being on the field and playing football.”
A true student of the game, Poirier tries to pattern his game after Thompson as well as Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.
“When I try and determine my favorite player, I immediately think of Walter Payton,” he said. “His ability to make something out of nothing is something I really try and incorporate into my game. Thompson is another. I mean, he is a football player and can be moved around to many different positions. I feel I am that as well.”
Another player Poirier looks up to is former Orange County standout Darius Minor, who died after collapsing during a workout at the University of Maine in 2018. Poirier wears the No. 1 journey for the Hornets to pay homage to Minor.
“I looked up to him as an individual and a football player,” Poirier said. “So, I'm wearing No. 1 to represent him in the best way possible. I felt it was like my destiny to carry on his legacy, which he left behind.”
Part of that legacy is perseverance. Poirier never leaves the field for the Hornets, which he wears as a badge of honor.
“The fact I am able to play those positions is something I don’t take for granted,” he said. “Being on the field basically every second of a Friday night game is the same thing. It is comparable to the feeling I get knowing I can make a play and be a difference-maker on both sides. I would say most natural is really any position I play besides punter. The reason I have played quarterback since Little League and being an athlete, playing safety is allowing me to be me.”
Outside of football, Poirier enjoys basketball and track and has become active in his school community as a member of the OC Fanatics.
“I enjoy interacting with everyone and making all those games and events as fun as possible.” he said. “I have started to love the school spirit aspect of things, like attending volleyball games or field hockey games after practice.”
Academically, he’s a member of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, a program of approximately 30 students from Central Virginia that work together on classes and projects throughout the school year.
Another new interest for Poirier has included starting a podcast with eight of his friends from Orange County. On the “Anything Flows” podcast, Poirier and his friends discus the topics of the day or things of interest in their community.
The 30-minute podcast officially launched last Friday and Poirier said the plan is to generate new content on a weekly basis and distribute it on platforms such as Apple, Spotify and Amazon.
“We have ideas like Thanksgiving and Christmas special shows planned as of now, but we really just talk about the trends in society right now or personal experiences,” Poirier said. “Recently, we recorded an episode with some people from different fall sports and the topic was about senior night and how we felt throughout our respective sports, so it was a fun thing to actually sit down and talk about.”
After high school, Poirier plans to go to college and hopefully continue his football career at the next level. Academically, he hopes to studying either political science or sports management.
“Both are interesting to me,” Poirier said. “Being involved with sports in any way is something I want to do, so sports management is one of those ways. Political Science is interesting to me because I love learning about history and how our society works. Learning about political behavior and ways which our government works is interesting to me.”
At the moment, though, Poirier's main focus is on the postseason.
On Friday night, Orange County will travel to Danville to take on George Washington High School in the Region 4D quarterfinals. After leading the Hornets to a 6-4 regular season record and a playoff berth, Poirier is eager to prove that his team belongs.
“Being able to reach the playoffs is special, especially since it’s going to be my first ever in high school football," Poirier said. "Also, like my junior year, our record doesn’t show how good we are. We were definitely not a 2-4 team during the COVID season and I know for a fact we aren’t you’re average 6-4 team. In quite literally a few plays, or calls, being different, we could easily be an 8-2 or 9-1 football team.”