Athlete spotlight: Orange County's Paul Poirier

The 30-minute podcast officially launched last Friday and Poirier said the plan is to generate new content on a weekly basis and distribute it on platforms such as Apple, Spotify and Amazon.

“We have ideas like Thanksgiving and Christmas special shows planned as of now, but we really just talk about the trends in society right now or personal experiences,” Poirier said. “Recently, we recorded an episode with some people from different fall sports and the topic was about senior night and how we felt throughout our respective sports, so it was a fun thing to actually sit down and talk about.”

After high school, Poirier plans to go to college and hopefully continue his football career at the next level. Academically, he hopes to studying either political science or sports management.

“Both are interesting to me,” Poirier said. “Being involved with sports in any way is something I want to do, so sports management is one of those ways. Political Science is interesting to me because I love learning about history and how our society works. Learning about political behavior and ways which our government works is interesting to me.”

At the moment, though, Poirier's main focus is on the postseason.