Athlete spotlight: Orange County's JJ MacDonald

ORANGE — Joseph “JJ” MacDonald’s second home has always been the basketball court.
From growing up watching his brothers play to eventually becoming one of Central Virginia’s rising stars, the Orange County High School senior’s comfort level with a basketball in his hands is high.
All that changed last December.
During a pickup game with teammates at a local park, MacDonald stole a pass and was all alone and preparing to throw down one of his patented highlight reel dunks.
Then it all went wrong.
“After jumping, I felt a pop and snap coming from my knee,” MacDonald recalled. “As I landed, my knee dislocated, twisting and furthermore tearing my ACL and meniscus in two places.”
The physical pain was immense, but it paled in comparison to the hurt MacDonald felt when the doctors confirmed that his junior season of basketball was over before it even began.
“After hearing the news about my knee, I was at a loss for words,” MacDonald said. “I was heartbroken. I devoted my entire life to this sport, only for it to be taken from me doing a dunk I’ve done a million times. I was hurt.
“This was definitely the lowest point in my life.”
Orange County basketball coach Adam Utz did his best to console his young student-athlete and help him channel his energy into something positive.
“I had a long talk with my coach and he definitely helped ease the pain of my situation,” MacDonald said. “He told me, ‘You must be mentally strong over anything,” and that’s exactly where my motivation went.”
After successful surgery at Martha Jefferson Hospital, MacDonald embarked on a prolonged rehabilitation stint.
His recovery was anything but easy.
“It was a month and a half before I was able to walk,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald was dealt another hurdle in his rehabilitation process on Feb. 8, when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Though he was asymptomatic, MacDonald’s rehab was put on hold for two weeks until he was free of the virus. MacDonald did not let the setback get him down, instead he used it to sharpen his focus on getting back on the court.
“I’ve fought through adversity before, so this to me was nothing new,” he said. “Just a reason to go that much harder when I was cleared.”
MacDonald worked tirelessly with trainer Jenna Fincham for 6 1/2 months to work his way to back where he was prior to the injury, prioritizing high-intensity sessions to help restore him to his highest potential. During the long, difficult road back, MacDonald leaned on his doctors and support system to help him make it through.
“I would like to thank my entire support team,” MacDonald said. “My family, my mom and all my brothers. Ms. Jenna Fincham, my coach, Dr. [Matthew] Panzarella and all the workers from Martha Jefferson Hospital and everyone else who stuck by my side along the way, I really appreciate you all.”
During his rehab, MacDonald continued to remain close to the team. He was on the bench for every Hornets game, cheering on his teammates while also longing for the opportunity to be out there on the hardwood.
“Watching from the bench was hard, especially when you know you’re one of the key factors to the team,” he said. “But I knew what God had in store for me next season.”
Seven months after surgery, MacDonald was finally cleared to play competitive basketball again.
“At first, my explosiveness was a little slower, but it didn’t take long before I adapted to my knew knee,” MacDonald said. “After some hard work and consistency, we were back better than ever.”
MacDonald’s basketball journey started when he was a young boy watching his older brother, Jordan Shook, play.
“I began playing basketball very young, as far ago as I can remember,” he said. “As the middle child, I always would see my older brother involved in sports and that just appealed to me.”
Although more of a football player growing up, MacDonald said sports were a crucial part of his childhood and he tried to be involved in any sport he could play growing up.
That versatility has translated into his game on the basketball court in high school. As a sophomore, MacDonald garnered second team all-Jefferson District honors and all-Region 4B honors for the Hornets in a breakout season prior to last season’s injury.
“I can shoot, drive, pass from anywhere, even getting in the paint and getting down with the big boys,” MacDonald said. “I felt that is my strong suit, how diverse I make myself on the court. I can go off for 40 at any time and my opponents just know that, or I can just facilitate and watch my team go crazy.”
After last season’s injury, MacDonald has looked stronger than ever this season.
He’s led the Hornets to a 7-1 start, including a victory at the Rams Hardwood Classic last weekend. The senior has scored in double figures in all but two appearances this season, including a 15-point outing during a 51-49 victory over Buffalo Gap in the tournament championship game last week.
“JJ is a very crafty player, which is why he likes James Harden so much,” Utz said. “Best part about JJ’s story is that it’s unwritten. College basketball recruiting is so much different with the transfer portal, but he is just grinding and trying to find a spot where he can play.”
MacDonald admits that he’s taken a lot of aspects of his game from Harden.
“The game of basketball has evolved a lot in the past few years,” he said, “and offensively, there’s just so many unique and unorthodox ways to score the basketball now that defensively you have to be sharp to compete at a high level.”
As a young player, MacDonald said he was as score-first player. As the years have gone on, he’s embraced the importance of clamping down defensively. In addition, he’s diversified his game and now enjoys setting up teammates for easy baskets just as much as scoring himself.
“When it comes to having the ball in my hands, I immediately lay out my options,” MacDonald said. “With my play style, there’s a lot of different ways I can get the ball in the hoop — pass and relocation, iso, motion plays, pick and rolls, etc. Just all depends on what the defense is giving me. It’s hard to say whether I’m just a scorer or a distributor. Really, I’d say I’m both.”
Another part of MacDonald’s game that he continues to hone is his consistency.
“I learned the importance of self-discipline, being able to consistently come out every night and put on a show, day in and day out,” MacDonald said. “Anybody can have one or two good games, but a great basketball player can do it over and over, getting buckets. Now that’s hard.”
Outside of basketball, MacDonald has a number of interests. In addition to hanging out with friends and playing games, he’s active in his school with the student-led fan spirit squad, “OC Fanatics” and does media and promotion for the school’s social media pages.
Off the court, MacDonald sees himself a future entrepreneur. He has started building a brand name for himself and would eventually like to own his own business. In addition, he’d fascinated with stocks, cryptocurrency and e-commerce.
But before then, MacDonald has plenty of unfinished business left on the court for Orange County this season. The Hornets entered the week tied with Albemarle and Western Albemarle for the top spot in the Jefferson District standings.
A year after losing the chance to play the game he loves due to his injury, MacDonald is savoring the opportunity to compete again.
“Just blessed. What happened to me humbled me a lot,” MacDonald said. “To have the opportunity to step back on that floor and do what I love as a Hornet means the world to me.”