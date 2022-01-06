Athlete spotlight: Orange County's JJ MacDonald

Orange County basketball coach Adam Utz did his best to console his young student-athlete and help him channel his energy into something positive.

“I had a long talk with my coach and he definitely helped ease the pain of my situation,” MacDonald said. “He told me, ‘You must be mentally strong over anything,” and that’s exactly where my motivation went.”

After successful surgery at Martha Jefferson Hospital, MacDonald embarked on a prolonged rehabilitation stint.

His recovery was anything but easy.

“It was a month and a half before I was able to walk,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald was dealt another hurdle in his rehabilitation process on Feb. 8, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Though he was asymptomatic, MacDonald’s rehab was put on hold for two weeks until he was free of the virus. MacDonald did not let the setback get him down, instead he used it to sharpen his focus on getting back on the court.

“I’ve fought through adversity before, so this to me was nothing new,” he said. “Just a reason to go that much harder when I was cleared.”