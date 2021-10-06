Athlete spotlight: Monticello's Reese Murray

Throughout her time with the Monticello High School field hockey team, Reese Murray has shown a knack for scoring big goals.
Last season, Murray scored the game-winning goal against Charlottesville in overtime during the regular season, then scored another game winner against the Black Knights in the regional tournament.
“I do enjoy the pressure,” Murray said. “I think I have played my best in our closest and toughest games. There is an energy on the field when everything is on the line. It motivates me to play as hard as I can.”
Murray’s stellar play has continued this season.
The junior forward has emerged as one of the top scoring threats in the Jefferson District, tallying 10 goals and six assists, both team highs, through 10 games this fall.
“My first thought is to get the ball down the field as fast as possible,” Murray said of how she attacks defenses. “I will often take the ball toward the corner to draw defenders to me so I can make a pass into the circle. In the circle, I look for the quick shot or an opportunity to tip on post, especially on our corner plays.”
Murray has steadily developed into a high-level field hockey player since picking up the sport in the third grade, when she joined the Albemarle Girls Field Hockey League. She also played softball, basketball and lacrosse growing up, but quickly developed a love for field hockey.
“My dad grew up in New Jersey and many of his cousins played,” she said. “He thought it would be a great sport for me and my sister.”
Murray’s love of the sport continued to grow from there. She credited her club coach, Jess Swoboda, who played collegiately at Villanova, for cultivating her passion for field hockey.
“She was an important role model as I started to play competitive field hockey,” Murray said. “She was a great coach, but most importantly, she made the game fun. My love for the game has a lot to do with her influence.”
Another big influence for Murray is her teammates, many of whom she has been playing with since childhood.
“I have been playing with many of my teammates since we were in elementary school,” Murray said. “We have created bonds that have helped us grow as players and come together as a team. My success does not happen without my teammates.”
Murray tries to reciprocate that success by generating scoring chances for her teammates.
“I think my passing is my strongest skill,” she said. “I am able to get down field and create space. This sets up open passing lanes for my teammates. I have great passing and cutting connections with my teammate, Haedyn Barnes, which has led to a lot of scoring opportunities this year.”
Murray’s passing prowess was on full display recently in Monticello’s 4-3 overtime loss to perennial powerhouse Albemarle. She registered a pair of assists as the Mustangs gave the Patriots one of their toughest challenges of the season.
Although disappointed with the end result, Murray believes that performances like the one against Albemarle can only make her and her teammates better.
“Our team has gone through a lot of the last couple years,” Murray said. “The challenges have really brought us together. I think we are seeing the results of our hard work and commitment to each other on the field. My role is to help put us in the best position to score.”
First-year Monticello field hockey coach Dirk Morra said Murray is a natural with the field hockey stick in her hand.
“Reese has this instinctual ability to be in the right place at the right time to score a goal or get an assist,” he said. “She has a natural ability to perform and be productive for her team. Also, she has the ability to communicate with her teammates. She is very influential.”
Murray also is a fierce competitor.
During a scrimmage this fall, she took a hard hit to her leg off a stick from one of her teammates. Morra came out to check on her and although she was not injured, he encouraged her to come off the pitch and regroup.
The junior had other plans.
“No coach, I still have a good leg,” Murray told her coach.
For Morra, it was a defining moment.
“She’s just determined and committed and always wants to be on the field,” Morra said. “She is a difference maker.”
Away from field hockey, Murray remains busy and active. She runs track in the winter and the spring for the Mustangs. In the classroom, her favorite subject is history. She’s also very active in the Key Club.
In her free time, one of Murray’s biggest passions is traveling.
“Outside of the country, I have been to Mexico, but my favorite place to go is New York City,” she said. “I like the busyness of the city and all the different things you can see and do there.”
Murray said her dream destination would be Greece.
Another item on her fall itinerary is a return trip to the regional playoffs. Monticello currently ranks No. 2 in the regional playoff format with three weeks left in the regular season.
“I am really enjoying high school field hockey,” Murray said. “I believe we have a team that can win a regional championship and compete for a state championship before we graduate.”