Athlete spotlight: Monticello's Reese Murray

Murray’s passing prowess was on full display recently in Monticello’s 4-3 overtime loss to perennial powerhouse Albemarle. She registered a pair of assists as the Mustangs gave the Patriots one of their toughest challenges of the season.

Although disappointed with the end result, Murray believes that performances like the one against Albemarle can only make her and her teammates better.

“Our team has gone through a lot of the last couple years,” Murray said. “The challenges have really brought us together. I think we are seeing the results of our hard work and commitment to each other on the field. My role is to help put us in the best position to score.”

First-year Monticello field hockey coach Dirk Morra said Murray is a natural with the field hockey stick in her hand.

“Reese has this instinctual ability to be in the right place at the right time to score a goal or get an assist,” he said. “She has a natural ability to perform and be productive for her team. Also, she has the ability to communicate with her teammates. She is very influential.”

Murray also is a fierce competitor.