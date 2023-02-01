Athlete spotlight: Monticello's Mariam Mithqal

Mariam Mithqal has accomplished more at the age of 16 than some people do in a lifetime.

Not only is the Monticello High School swimmer an honor roll student and strong leader in her school community, she also speaks several languages and owns two national records and has competed against some of the best athletes in her sport on the international stage.

“I swam at a very early age,” Mithqal said. “I was about seven years old when I started swim lessons to learn the strokes. I also joined summer swimming that year. My driving force to get me involved were my parents wanting me to have something to do and I fell in love with the sport.”

Swimming success runs in Mithqal’s family. She was born in the country of Jordan and lived there until the age of 6 before her family moved to the United States. Her uncle, Omar Aliyan, swam for the Jordanian national team in the early 2000s and captured gold medals at several international events.

“I look up to my uncle a lot,” Mithqal said. “He was always there for me when I needed something and always ensured I was set in the right direction for swimming. He has experienced the same things I have and will as a swimmer, being with the Jordanian national team and an international swimmer and has given me the best advice and guidance I can have.”

Those early times spent in the pool only expanded Mithqal's love for the sport.

“Swimming is a great sport ,” Mithqal said. “I swam at very early age. I always liked freestyle and backstroke. I hated butterfly and I thought breaststroke was too challenging."

Through the years, she has embraced the mental and physical demands of the sport. In addition to swimming for Monticello, Mithqal is a year-round swimmer at Cavalier Aquatics and consistently puts in the time to keep improving.

“Usually, I wake up at 4:30 am for practice at 5:30,” she said. “I go to school after it ends and sometimes have work after school. I am also a Jordanian national swimmer and compete internationally at different level meets like world championships."

During the summer, Mithqal competes for club teams in Jordan and has already represented her country in international meets. In 2019, Mithqal swam in the 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter freestyle at the 2019 Arab Championships in Morocco as well as the 2021 Arab Championships and World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Last summer, she competed in the 2022 Arab Championships in Algeria and the World Championships in Peru.

“Over the summer, there is always club championships and there are only a few different teams, so it’s more fun and everyone knows each other,” Mithqal said. “It’s always memorable to spend time with my teammates that I don’t see as much and speak the language. The moments are always special because I can compete for my country and allow representation.”

Not only did Mithqal compete internationally, she also made history for her country. She established Jordanian long-course records in the 50-meter breaststroke (35.18) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:17.31) at the eighth annual FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru last summer. Mithqal also set new country short-course records in the 50-meter breaststroke (34.07) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:15.09) at the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

“I think my biggest event, or at least the most fun for me, is the 100 breaststroke,” she said. “It’s my favorite event and I did drop time. It’s hard to juggle between tapering for those big meets and having them align with the meets I have for club swimming [in the United States].”

Mithqal joined the Monticello program during the COVID-19 year of 2020 and was a member of the Mustangs' first VHSL state championship swimming and diving team. She swam on the Mustangs' 200 medley relay team that set a new school record at the time.

Despite the early team success, Monticello Coach Jennifer Csapo could tell Mithqal wasn’t satisfied with her individual results.

“It was such a bizarre experience,” Csapo said. “Even though she had some successful relay swims, her individuals didn’t go the way she wanted them to.”

Last winter, Mithqal made up for lost time, posting a pair of all-state individual performances in addition to helping Monticello repeat as state champions in the 200 medley relay. She finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke and was part of Monticello's 400-yard freestyle relay team that placed fourth.

“Last year, we really got to see her shine,” Csapo said. “She went lifetime best in the 100 free and the 100 back.”

It’s easy to see why those two events are Mithqal's favorites.

“I love swimming the 100 breaststroke, especially in a short-course pool,” Mithqal said. “It’s a fast race, so it doesn’t take long, but it also feels good, physically, when you have a good rhythm. I feel like it's easier to get details right on the 100 breaststroke and make it more fun when you know how to swim it."

Before she steps to the blocks, the Monticello standout has a strict routine that she follows to prepare her for the event.

“I like to listen to music that will keep me focused on the event and nothing else,” she said. “I need to eat something that provides quick energy 40 minutes before it. Once I am behind the blocks, I like to do a really quick stretch/shakeup. If it’s a 50 freestyle, I do my breathing technique so I can hold my breath easier. My mindset is to just have fun with it. I have swum the race a hundred times. One more time won’t kill me, so I just need to try my best."

The type of pre-race music Mithqal listens to usually varies.

“I listen to anything that hypes me up,” she said. “I like to mix it up. Sometimes it’s heavy metal and sometimes it’s pop and rap. My go-to artists and bands are NLE Choppa, the Weeknd and Three Days Grace.”

Outside of the pool, Mithqal is well-versed in a lot of activities.

She speaks three languages and is involved in the math and history honor societies at Monticello. Her favorite classes are psychology and history. Mithqal also considers herself a bookworm.

“I like to read young adult fiction,” she said. “I just read whenever I have free time and need to relax. The last book I read was Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo. Anything that is thriller of fiction, I like.”

Mithqal has big dreams that she would like to accomplish after her high school career is complete.

“I would like to swim D1 in college and compete in the Olympics for Jordan,” she said. “I want to pursue a career in forensic psychology, criminal justice or political science.”

Csapo couldn’t be prouder of what Mithqal has accomplished.

“It has been so special to see her confidence grow over the past three years,” Csapo said. “She is funny, she is extremely dedicated and she is a great teammate. I’m really excited to see what she accomplishes this championship season.”

With the postseason meets fast approaching, Mithqal is excited for the next couple of weeks as the Mustangs look for another strong finish at the regional and state meets.

“My mindset is to know that everything I worked for the past months have all been [to compete] at the moment of this event,” Mithqal said. “I know what we are capable of, after winning past championships. I know that we can put our best effort into winning each year.”