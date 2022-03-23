Athlete spotlight: Monticello's Katie O’Connor

Three characteristics that most quality pitchers have are confidence, talent and a good defense behind them.

Katie O’Connor has an abundance of all three.

The Monticello junior softball pitcher has been nothing short of sensational for the Mustangs, who have opened the season with five straight victories, including a pair of no-hitters, under head coach Heidi Freitager.

O’Connor, who threw a no-hitter last week against Eastern View, boasts a 3-0 mark in the circle and has not conceded an earned run this season. In 16 innings, she’s struck out 28 batters and walked just three while forming a strong 1-2 pitching punch with Madison Steppe, who struck out 21 batters recently in a win over Prince Edward.

O'Connor also has been exceptional at the plate for the Mustangs, posting a .284 batting average to go along with three RBI, seven runs scored and an on-base percentage of .474.

“My season has started off strong in the circle and at the plate,” O'Connor said. “Although our season is young, I have already achieved one of my personal goals, to hit my first home run and I have also thrown my second career no-hitter. I feel as if this is setting up to be a fantastic season, not just for me, but for my teammates as well, because the chemistry that we already have is off the charts.”

The early highlight of the season came against Eastern View, when O'Connor struck out 13 batters to secure her first no-hitter of the season.

“This was not my first no-hitter, but it still brought the same emotion of extreme joy and relief that my first one against Fluvanna last year brought me,” O’Connor said. “Pitch-wise, I think I threw like 8% rise balls because I was able to really place that pitch well and fool batters into thinking that it was a strike. My command against Eastern View was the best it has ever been and I could truly see all the work I had put in the offseason paying off.”

O'Connor was quick to point out that the no-hitter was not just her accomplishment, but shared by the entire Monticello team.

“I would not have been able to complete my no-hitter without the stellar defense behind me,” O’Connor said. “Sammi Deitsch made a no-hitter-saving diving catch. The outfield made several great plays and the infield worked hard to keep the ball in front of them. My no-hitter was also possible because of a clutch, two-run home run by Kaitlyn Willis in the fifth that shifted the momentum in our favor for the rest of the game. When final out came, I couldn’t stop smiling and the breath I didn’t know I had been holding in that last inning finally released.”

O’Connor’s pitching success didn’t come overnight, but through years of hard work in refining her craft. Her softball journey began at the age of 5 in Pembrooke Pines, Fla.

“I started playing softball just to try out a team sport and I quickly fell in love with it,” she said. “Since I lived in South Florida, I was able to immerse myself in the sport year-round, playing both recreational and travel softball.”

In the fourth grade, O'Connor's family moved to Charlottesville after her father took a job at the University of Virginia. She quickly got involved with a travel softball program in Central Virginia as well as some other sports to make her a well-rounded athlete.

“Moving to Charlottesville allowed me to explore many different sports, including basketball, swimming and volleyball due to the inability to play softball year-round in Virginia,” O’Connor said. “While playing middle school volleyball at Walton, I found a second love that led me to participate in a couple years of club ball and now varsity high school volleyball.”

O'Connor's high school career at Monticello got off to disappointing start after her freshman season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the disappointment of not having a season created a positive change in O'Connor's mindset.

“After learning that my freshman season was going to be cancelled, it really changed my perspective on my pitching and it made me realize that if I was going to be an elite pitcher, I was going to have to put in the work,” O’Connor said. “Through the many hours in the cage, on the field and in my garage, I was able to strengthen my speed, command and composure.”

That hard work was rewarded last spring, when O'Connor was a first team all-Jefferson District and All Central Virginia performer for the Mustangs.

As a sophomore, she posted a 7-5 mark with 1.68 ERA to help the Mustangs earn a Region 3C tournament berth. She struck out 111 batters in 50 innings of work and allowed just 14 walks. At the plate, she hit .333 with 14 runs scored.

One of her childhood idols growing up was Cat Osterman, a former U.S Olympic gold medalist and college All-American at the University of Texas.

“She was one of the first pitchers I ever saw on television and I felt like I could be like her one day,” O’Connor said. “ She reflected everything I wanted to be as a pitcher — confident, composed and in command.”

Another person O’Connor admires is Freitager, who has helped coach her since she was 11 years old as a private instructor.

“She has helped me grow as an all-around athlete and as a human being," O'Connor said. "I can safely say I wouldn’t be where I am now without her guidance and support.”

Coincidentally, Freitager used to coach for the travel organization in Florida where O’Connor got her start in the sport. Although Freitager didn’t coach O'Connor with the West Pines Diamond Dusters, she said the organization gave her a good base of knowledge and skill to lead her to where she’s at today.

O'Connor has been a fixture with the Virginia Legends travel ball program that’s produced college-level talent such as Logyn Estes (East Carolina), Hannah Shifflett (James Madison), Hayley Shifflett (George Mason), and Alexis Wayland (Longwood), among others.

“Katie has grown up around the Virginia Legends group and has gained great leadership skills from the great local talent that’s come before her,” Freitager said. “She’s absorbed a lot of the cultural expectations from them in terms of how hard they work and really been a centerpiece for passing it along to her high school teammates for sure.”

And like most great pitchers, O’Connor has a knack for making hitters uncomfortable in the box.

“My spin and movement are my biggest strengths as a pitcher,” she said. “I can get batters to chase a rise ball at eye level and swing at a curveball in the other batter’s box. I can also catch batters off guard with a changeup that drops out of the zone.”

O'Connor uses her vast array of pitches to get ahead of batters early in the count.

“When I step in the circle, I know that I immediately want to get ahead in the count and attack the zone, without leaving something too sweet for the batter,” O’Connor said. “I am constantly talking myself through the situation that is occurring, and if you look closely, you can probably see me talking to myself in the circle. When I am prepping for my pitch, I like to look broad, so just at my catcher, and then once I start I focus on a small spot and try to hit that spot.”

Another key to O’Connor’s success is the relationship with her catcher.

“The key to being a successful softball pitcher is trusting your catcher and I have been fortunate at Monticello, having Hayley Shifflett and Sammi Deitsch,” she said. “Both catchers stepped out of their comfort zone to provide me with a constant behind the plate that I knew I could always rely on.”

That camaraderie with her teammates is something O'Connor truly appreciates.

“Softball creates such a family atmosphere that I have experience on every softball team I have ever been on,” O’Connor said. “You always have to rely on eight other girls behind you to have your back, which creates an unbreakable trust between you and your teammates.”

Off the field, O’Connor is active.

At Monticello, she’s a member of the Key Club and yearbook staffs at the school, as well as playing volleyball in the fall. Academically, she has a 4.63 grade-point average and is part of the school’s Health and Medical Sciences Academy, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Monticello’s History and Science honor societies. O'Connor also works with the Nelson County SPCA and helps foster kittens for adoption.

After high school, O'Connor hopes to play college softball at the Division I level and potentially coach softball at the high school or travel level. She hopes to pursue a career as a physician's assistant with a focus in either sports medicine or psychiatry.

“Softball is just a constantly evolving sport that will always keep you on your toes,” O’Connor said. “One of the most challenging things about softball is that it is truly a mental sport. When someone says that softball is 90% mental and 10% actual skill, it holds great truth because if you don’t have confidence and a strong mental toughness, softball is an extremely hard sport to execute. Softball is a game of trial and error.”

Regardless of where her future leads her, Freitager knows O’Connor will succeed in anything she puts her mind to.

“Katie is a gritty kid,” Freitager said. “Katie’s been instrumental this year as I have been going through my breast cancer surgeries and treatments, keeping the kids focused and taking care of the program’s standards while I’ve been shut down to some extent. Having that kind of leadership within the players to help our coaching staff, all of whom are new to their roles in our program, have been a terrific asset for us to have.”​

