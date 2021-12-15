Athlete spotlight: Miller's Presleigh Braxton

Some people need a lifetime to find something that they are truly passionate about.
For Presleigh Braxton, one of her true passions, basketball, was passed down from her father and continues to grow.
The Miller School junior spent most of her childhood in the cozy confines of Alumni Gym, watching her father, James Braxton, guide the Mavericks to six straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships.
“I picked up the game of basketball from being around it the majority of my life,” Presleigh Braxton said. “Ever since I was born, I’ve been in a gym. With being around basketball all the time, it was almost natural when I ended up playing.”
The 5-foot-7 point guard first picked up a basketball at the age of five and was a regular in the pregame layup lines prior to Miller varsity girls basketball games as a child. Two years later, she started playing organized basketball at the YMCA and has been infatuated with the sport ever since.
“The driving force behind the start of basketball was the girls I got to be around all the time,” Presleigh Braxton said. “It was like having 10-plus sisters that pushed and encouraged me at a super young age. The Miller boys also chipped into my passion for the game.”
Another big influence in Braxton’s athletic career was her father.
“Watching him coach, play in leagues and Sunday morning games pushed me to want to be like him,” Presleigh Braxton said. “I wanted to love the game and have as much confidence as he had.”
James Braxton, who also serves as Miller School’s athletic director, played numerous sports growing up and that versatility has been passed down to his daughter. Presleigh is a three-sport standout for the Mavericks, playing volleyball, basketball and softball at the high school level.
“Presleigh loves sports and loves to compete,” Coach James Braxton said. “She is a really good student and a good teammate. She’s an unselfish player in all sports and would rather see her team win rather than have a big game. She’s a leader on the floor, captain of both our volleyball and basketball teams here at Miller.”
She’s been a fixture on the travel softball circuit for many years with OC Elite softball team in Orange County under Coach Jesse Lohr after picking up the sport in the first grade. Presleigh Braxton joined the volleyball team at Miller during her first season at the school and was an all-conference setter for the Mavericks this past fall.
“Growing up, my dad played some softball, so really, the same amount of time I’ve been around basketball is the same time I’ve been around softball,” Presleigh Braxton said. “I picked up volleyball as an eighth grader here at Miller for fun and ended up really enjoying it. Playing travel softball has taught me many things. How to be mentally tough has probably been the biggest skill softball has taught me. But without a great coach like Jesse Lohr, I wouldn’t have been able to really embrace being as mentally tough as I am.”
Braxton’s volleyball acumen also has carried over to basketball as well.
“Volleyball has helped me pick up on my communication skills,” she said. “There is a lot of communicating that goes into volleyball, and being the setter, I am the one who needs to be a good communicator. I couldn’t ben the basketball player I am today without being mentally tough and knowing how to communicate effectively.”
Braxton’s love of basketball is driven by the fast-paced nature of the game.
“What I have grown to love the most about basketball is the pace,” Braxton said. “There aren’t many times where you shouldn’t be moving. Basketball is a fast-paced game. You learn to be on your toes at all times. The intensity is another piece I love about the game. I love the feelings that go into the sport. When things get tough and pressure is on, that’s the best time to play with intensity.”
As an eighth grader, Braxton played substantial minutes on a Miller School team that reached the VISAA Division II state championship game. She averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks that season.
“My eighth grade year was quiet,” she said. “I was way more interested in passing than looking to attack the rim, but things began to get easier as I got older.”
She had a breakout campaign the following year, leading Miller to another conference title and a trip to the state semifinals. Braxton averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds a game as a full-time starter en route to earning all-state honors.
Braxton said that’s when the game began to slow down for her.
“I feel like I have a unique game,” she said. “Seems like I’ve always been the underdog, until my sophomore and junior seasons where I truly felt like I can play my game. My game is quiet, simple and I play with a certain sense of confidence that I didn’t have as an eighth-grader and freshman. But most importantly, I’m humble. I just play basketball without all the extras.”
Braxton’s sophomore season was limited to just four games because of COVID-19 before the season was shut down. She averaged a career-high 28 points, 4.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 rebounds a game during the shortened season.
“Last season was my first season really scoring the ball,” Braxton said. “It made me feel more confident in my shot and my game. Ever since, I’ve seen myself as a distributor and a scorer. There was a time where I was mainly a distributor, but as the seasons went by, I started to feel like I could be really good at both. Personally, I feel like I see the floor really well. I try really hard to make the smart pass, but there are times where I look to score.”
Braxton said the season wasn’t a total loss, because it allowed her to become a more well-rounded player. She improved her leadership skills and learned that she could benefit the team in more ways that just putting the ball in the basket.
“I feel like I have matured and become a strong basketball player that my teammates can rely on,” she said. “Being at Miller since the eighth grade has shaped and molded me into being able to be a better leader. The past two years have been full of learning. I’ve been able to do a lot for myself and for the rest of my teammates. I’ve gotten the opportunity to run the team and be the leader I’ve grown into. As a leader, I’ve had to make some big adjustments to the way things go on the team. How I control my emotions, on and off the court. The way I react to certain situations and the way I choose to address them. Eighth -grade Presleigh wouldn’t step up in the way she does now. I have grown into the leadership role and have fully embraced it.”
Coach James Braxton agreed.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to coach Presleigh and watch her grow as a student athlete,” he said. “We do not always agree on things, but at the end of the day, we find a way to balance our on- and off-the-court relationship. She is a very coachable kid and we have learned to battle together on the court, without allowing the ups and downs of the game to affect us on the court.”
As a freshman, Presleigh remembers a loss to Steward in the state semifinals in what turned out to be a very controversial game. Coach Braxton was furious, but told his team that sometimes that’s just the way ball bounces. He addressed the team and said that they should feel angry and upset, but let that feeling push them.
Presleigh said that speech resonates with her still to this day.
“Having my dad as my coach has been an emotional trip,” she said. “There’s a stigma attached to being the coach’s kid. Though I am the coach’s kid, there hasn’t been a time where I felt I’ve been treated any differently, and if anything, I’m pushed harder and critiqued more often, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
She also credits former Miller players such as Taylor Sandidge, Lexi Mallory and Rachel Odumu for making a huge impact on her identity as a player.
“They always played hard,” Presleigh Braxton said. “They were strong leaders and great athletes. They played with passion and showed emotion when needed. Most importantly, they played hard and left everything out on the court. They helped their teammates and guided them to many wins.”
Outside of sports, family and friends are of the utmost of importance to Braxton.
“Nothing is better than laughing and letting loose around people that mean the most to me,” she said. “I really enjoy doing anything to get out and do fun things.”
Miller is off to a 4-1 start this season, thanks in part to the production of Braxton. The junior point guard is averaging 16.6 points, five assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.
“When the ball is in my hands, I think, ‘It’s go time, it’s time to go get a bucket,’” Presleigh Braxton said. “I’m thinking about the defense. I’m thinking about what offense will work best against the defense and what will work best for either myself, or my teammates to get a bucket.”
Braxton has aspirations of continuing her playing career at the next level.
“College basketball would have to be first on my list of do’s as I get older,” she said. “Wherever basketball takes me is wherever I will be happy. Eventually, the ball will stop bouncing and once it does, I still would love to be around it as much as possible. That’s why being a director of operations for a high-level basketball program sounds so enticing.”
Until that day comes, Braxton will continue to give it her all on the court. Coach Braxton couldn’t be prouder of the person and player his daughter has become.