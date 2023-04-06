Lily Pallante’s second home has always been the ball field.

Whether it was carving out her own niche on the diamond or watching her dad coach, the Miller School softball player said there was something invigorating about the sound of the ball hitting the bat and the pop of a glove.

“In my eyes, the game is beautiful,” Pallante said. “The fast pace and high energy are perfect. The sense of accomplishment winning a close game, or after the adrenaline rush you get during an important at-bat are feelings I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Pallante and her family have helped to create a home for the Miller School softball program, which began playing last season. Two years ago, her father, Coach Tom Pallante, was looking around the Miller School campus for a place to practice and ventured down to an overgrown field where an old backstop from a field that existed more than 25 years ago still remained.

The Pallante family quickly went to work rebuilding the field and turning it into a home for the brand-new Miller softball program.

“The development of the softball program here at Miller is something that I will forever be grateful for,” Lily Pallante said. “My mom and dad took it upon themselves to create a softball field two summers ago and turn it into something that has been extremely successful.”

Tom Pallante said his daughter has played a vital role in that success, both on and off the field. In addition to the hard work that she put into getting the softball field ready, Lily Pallante also is helping to design and build the new scoreboard for the field.

“Her contributions go beyond the game,” Tom Pallante said. “Lily spent many hours alongside me putting in physical labor that went into making the field, fencing and batting cage.”

The Pallante family's “If you build it, they will come” approach has already paid off at Miller School.

This season, Mavericks have a 3-2 record, including a 2-0 mark against regional foes. In their first home game, Pallante hit three home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs as Miller rolled to a 13-0 victory over Quantico.

“This season started off with a lot of energy, which I foresee staying consistent throughout the entire spring,” Pallante said. “We have an amazing group of girls who get along and make it fun, not matter what we’re doing.”

Through five games, Pallante has a robust .818 batting average and six of her nine hits have gone for extra bases, including five home runs. She also has recorded 14 RBI and scored eight runs as the team’s starting shortstop.

“My approach at the plate is going up there, telling myself ‘Two off the bat’ as my [travel] coach, Jesse Lohr, says,” Pallante said. “I’m thinking fastball until I can read the spin, then I react from there. If I get on base, I tend to be aggressive. I always make sure to look at how the pitcher moves and whether or not the catcher is paying attention to me, or the other baserunners.”

For Tom Pallante, coaching his daughter in sports is nothing new. He’s done it for most of her athletic career, in baseball, AAU basketball and now softball.

“I have always been very aware of balancing praise and constructive feedback necessary, versus the attention given to other players,” Tom Pallante said of his approach to coaching his daughter. “Fair or unfair, I probably hold back on praise, at least during games and practice. It has been made a little easier that Lily has had great success and has proven she is a leader on the field and her play has made it clear she belongs in the top half of the lineup, as well as at shortstop. I do have to give her credit, she has never assumed a spot, works hard and does not expect any special treatment. All things considered, working together as a coach/player and being her father, has been a very positive experience, a special experience, I cherish and will be one of the more memorable experiences I have had parenting to this point.”

Lily Pallante’s journey into sports began when she watched her father help coach Miller’s baseball team. That prompted her to pick up the bat and glove herself, playing Little League baseball locally at Peachtree, where her dad coached her, and then travel baseball until she was 12.

The following summer, she had a successful summer lacrosse season before COVID-19 shut down activities. She rekindled her love for softball at the age of 14 by playing travel ball for Coach Jesse Lohr and OC Elite.

“My family and I were pretty strict on quarantine and we weren’t really getting out much, but the summer of 2020 came along and I had the opportunity to play softball with one of my best friends, Presleigh Braxton,” Pallante said. “After a year away from the sport, I was anxious to be back on the field and was more than grateful for the opportunity.”

Pallante models her game after Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutcheon. She would wear his number 21 and even played centerfield to honor him.

“I first started following him because we like the Pittsburgh Pirates, so he was always on the television, or my dad’s talk show,” Pallante said.

The 2013 National League Most Valuable Player also left a lasting impression on how Pallante took the field.

“As a girl, playing in a hat with your hair up was difficult, so I wore it down, just like Cutch,” Pallante said. “In a 2015 Marucci interview, he said, ‘I can’t expect to be good and not work for it’. This quote stuck with me and influenced the way I look at softball.”

Pallante said the most trying thing about softball is the mental aspect.

“I think the most difficult part sometimes is getting over a bad game or an error you made,” Pallante said. “Letting little things like that eat you up don’t get you anywhere.”

While that’s still a work in progress, Pallante believes she is continuing to grow as a player.

“Over a combined 12 years of baseball and softball, I’d like to think I became a better athlete,” Pallante said. “Stepping into the box for the first time, I’m sure I was nervous, which is something that I’ve improved on and matured in over the years. Softball is a game with a lot of failure, which means that the mental part and that skill of accepting it, is just as important as the physical aspect of the game. You will fail. You will lose. At the end of the day, those are the things that shape you into a great player.”

Even when she’s not playing, Pallante’s passion for sports is still evident.

“My favorite hobby is photography, which I recently started to promote on social media,” Pallante said. “I started sports photography in my eighth-grade year for the basketball team, and then for my little brother’s baseball team in the summer. Recently, I’ve done lot of Miller baseball and travel baseball. I find this so enjoyable because I get to watch sports that I love while doing it. Playing softball and knowing the game makes it really easy to capture the moments people want on camera.”

Even though she’s just a sophomore, Pallante has visions of playing softball at the next level. The Miller School standout said her goals are doing something she loves while being surrounded by people she loves. Traveling to the West Coast after college and working as a marine biologist for a summer is among the items on her future checklist.

As for this season, Pallante hopes to continue to make the most out of this first full season of Miller School softball.

“My goals heading into the season were to have fun, but get something out of it since we have a team with potential this year,” Pallante said. “If we can stay up and keep a good attitude, I think we’ll be set for a good season, and maybe even a chance to show up in the state tournament.”

Coach Tom Pallante is impressed what he’s seen from his young leader.

“Lily has been a critical piece to building a softball program,” Tom Pallante said. “Her approach, in games and practice, serves as a good example for others. She is even-keeled, never too high or too low. Her mentality is what impresses me most.”

Lily Pallante wants to continue to make memories with this group.

“Being a part of this team is incredible,” Pallante said. “It’s like we’re the ones creating a legacy for those to come. I wouldn’t say there are many pressures, aside from the normal situational at-bats or plays and the only difficulties we face are lack of constant softball exposure. As far as rewards, this program gave me an unforgettable team and a group of girls I grew to love. Our first win here on The Hill was a piece of history all of us should be proud of.”