Athlete spotlight: Miller School's Austin Ball

Two years ago, Austin Ball made the decision to leave his home in West Virginia for an opportunity to win another state championship and earn an opportunity to play Division I college basketball.

The Miller School senior guard has already achieved one of those goals.

Ball recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at George Mason. With his college plans finalized, Ball has now set his sights on his other big goal — winning a state title with the Mavericks.

“This team going into this season is, no doubt in my mind, the best team I have been a part of,” Ball said. “Day in and day out, these guys continue to strive to be great, from our energy to our motivation. We know what we have and we are going to make the most of it. I feel we are definitely a top team in the country and people will soon see why."

Ball’s basketball dreams began in the small town of Man, which is deep in the mountains of West Virginia and has a population of just 770 people. He picked up a basketball for the first time around the age of six and he was immediately hooked on the sport.

“From the moment I really got the hang of basketball, I never stopped thinking about it,” Ball said. “I tried different sports such as baseball, football and even karate, but none of those gave me the feeling I have for basketball.”

That infatuation with the sport continued to grow as he got older and watched many of his favorite players dominate the game.

“I have had many players that have inspired me and made me look at the game differently,” Ball said. “If I had to choose one, it would definitely be Kobe Bryant. Just the mindset and mentality he had really made me look at basketball from a whole other aspect and the way he has shown that God plays a huge role in his success.”

That connection has also helped Ball evaluate his own game.

“The strongest part of my game is, not only being a good shooter or being athletic, but I feel I approach every game with high energy and enthusiasm,” Ball said. “My game not only evolved at Miller, it took a whole other step and mostly that began with becoming better defensively. My game now would absolutely demolish my game [before Miller].”

Ball credits Miller School Coach Jack Meriwether for helping to bring the best out in him.

“I have really grown a lot as a player, no doubt learning something new every day about the game,” Ball said. “My game defensively has really picked up from a player who was a targeted defender that everyone wanted to go at to now where I want to guard the best player and getting stops is what I strive for. Offensively is really where I have grown in Coach Meriwether’s system."

Last winter, Ball averaged a team-high 12.5 points, three rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists for a Miller squad that won 21 games. He earned first-team all-state honors and led the Mavericks to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinals.

Another aspect that the Miller School standout loves about the game of basketball is the way it can humble you.

“Basketball is truly beautiful in my eyes,” he said. “It can be a love-hate game sometimes. From big wins to losses, the emotions behind it all is really great. When you get where I am, I feel it’s not just a game anymore, it’s an everyday thing that’s what makes it so great in my eyes. I feel the most challenging thing is the mindset of the game and keeping confidence at all times because it really can be challenging through the good and bad games.”

That mindset led him to his decision to commit to George Mason. He had a number of offers from Division I programs from all over the country, including West Virginia, before finding a home in Fairfax.

“My decision was clear the moment I stepped on campus and met all the guys,” he said. “It really made me feel I was home and wanted, there wasn’t a dull moment the whole time. From Coach Kim [English], to assistant coaches Nate Tomlinson, Duane Simpkins, Dennis Felton, and everyone else on staff. It really just felt like the spot and to have such a supportive group of guys like them I just knew it was the place for me."

The senior guard hopes to pursue a career in professional basketball after college, but will not limit his future goals.

“I really hope I have a chance because I will continue to work hard,” he said. “Also, I want to be a better version of myself every day. I take pride in being a great person.”

Outside of school and basketball, Ball loves to keep things low key. He enjoys watching his favorite TV shows, playing video games and meeting up with friends. "Last Chance U", "Breaking Bad" and "Outer Banks" are among his favorite TV shows. Ball's favorite actors include Kevin Hart, Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington.

Ball also stays true to his roots. Among the most important things in his life is his family support system back at home.

“I have a very large family, including both sides with over 11 cousins, four aunts and an uncle, probably around 30 people in my family,” he said. “Spending time with my family is something I really enjoy and cherish. It’s really just the feeling when I’m with my family. I’m comfortable and feel at home.”

Ball’s list of accomplishments on the hardwood is impressive. He’s already scored 1,000 points during his career and he captured a West Virginia state championship in his hometown of Man. The senior hopes to cap his high school career this winter with even more hardware, including a VISAA state championship.

Meriwether said Ball can do anything he puts his mind too.

“Austin is a coach’s dream,” he said. “He brings energy and enthusiasm every day and he wants to be pushed and coached. Since arriving at Miller, he has improved in every aspect of his game and that is a result of the hard work he has put in, but also his desire to seek out and take criticism. When a guy can be as positive as Austin is, while also allowing himself to be pushed, you have a special thing.”