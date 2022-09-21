Athlete spotlight: Madison County's Wade Fox

MADISON — Some people grow up with aspirations of becoming a doctor, a lawyer or a successful business person.

Wade Fox’s childhood dream was to play quarterback for the Madison County Mountaineers.

The 6-foot, 205-pound senior has achieved that dream, starting the last 26 games under center for the Mountaineers, and despite some dramatic highs and lows throughout his career, he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Being able to start as a freshman is something I’ll cherish forever,” Fox said. “I’ve always dreamt of being the quarterback of the Mountaineers and it still shocks me sometimes.”

Fox’s football journey began at the age of four ,when he started playing in a local flag football league. Four years later, he transitioned to traditional tackle football and his love of the sport grew from there.

“What made football my sport of choice was how it was unlike any other,” Fox said. “It was physical and there was no feeling like being out on the field. I also loved being the leader of the team.”

Those qualities carried over to Fox's first season of high school football. He made the Madison County varsity squad as a freshman. His childhood dream was officially realized in his third varsity game, when he made his first varsity start at quarterback against William Monroe, which ended in a 54-21 loss to the rival Greene Dragons in Stanardsville.

“I was kind of thrown into the fire and had to prove myself to my teammates that game and show why I could lead the team,” Fox recalled.

He finished his freshman campaign with more than 1,300 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games and led his team to a 42-0 victory over Rappahannock County.

The trials and tribulations continued during Fox's sophomore year. The Mountaineers ushered in a new era with Larry Helmick taking over the program. Then the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the season back from the fall of 2021 to the spring of 2022 and Fox and his team were limited to just six games.

It didn't take Helmick long to find out that there was something special about Fox.

“My first day of workouts, I had six kids show up,” Helmick said. “He was one of them and he led from that day forward."

Last fall, Fox and the Mountaineers turned the corner and proved to be one of the more surprising teams in the Bull Run District. After going 1-15 during his first two seasons at quarterback, Fox led Madison County to three wins and a VHSL Class 2B regional playoff berth during his junior season.

That postseason run served as a point of motivation this offseason and has been a catalyst for Madison County’s 2-1 start, which included last Friday’s 23-7 victory over rival William Monroe.

Fox completed 6-of-11 passes for 61 yards through the air and rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns on offense and had an interception on defense to lead the Mountaineers to their second straight win over the Greene Dragons.

“I think my performance last week was what I needed to get back on track,” Fox said. “The team rallied around me and it was special to see everyone ball out the way they did. Each and every guy did their role and knew exactly what we needed to be successful. That game is definitely one of my favorites I’ve ever played, probably top 3 to be honest. Beating your rival, at home, in that kind of environment is something I’ll never forget.”

After a disappointing 37-0 loss to Central (Woodstock) to start the season, Madison County is now 2-1 on the year with victories over two VHSL Class 3 programs. Fox has been an integral part of the team’s success, both at quarterback and at safety.

“My favorite thing about playing both sides of the ball is being able to see how each and every play unfolds,” Fox said. “I also love that I can make an impact and help my team to the best of my ability. I think playing each position helps me because I can see how the other team’s schemes are being ran and how I can expose their weaknesses.”

Offensively, the senior patterns his game after several players, including former University of Georgia quarterback Jake From.

“I also love to watch Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Derek Carr,” Fox said. “I think I take bits and pieces from all different players.”

Whether its running over defenders in Madison County’s power-running scheme or stretching defenses with his arm, Fox feels right at home in Helmick’s offense.

“We can run the ball heavy and also spread it out and throw, depending on how the team we’re playing that week likes to play defense,” he said. “To be successful in this offense, you must be extremely physical and play fast. I think my skill set fits the offense well because I can run hard and get short yardage, but also air it out. I love being able to take shots downfield and use my arm, then run and make guys miss.”

The senior’s favorite play in the Mountaineers' offense is the quarterback iso, which allows him to size up the defense and make big plays.

“It puts the ball in my hands and lets me have the chance to break one big,” Fox said. “My mindset is to just facilitate and get the ball to our playmakers, then when my own number is called, I have to be ready to run hard.”

Fox also plays basketball and baseball for the Mountaineers. Whether it is playing quarterback, small forward or shortstop, Fox takes pride in representing his school and his county.

“Being a three-sport athlete is an amazing feeling,” Fox said. “It’s something that you don’t see much of these days, so being able to represent my school in three different playing fields is something I love to do. Playing all three sports helps with staying in shape year-round and giving me different things to train for that can benefit my game."

Outside of sports, Fox enjoys being active. He likes hiking and spending time outdoors as much as possible.

One of his true passions is cooking.

“I love cooking breakfast and smoking meat in my smoker,” Fox said. “It has become one of my new hobbies to smoke ribs, wings. Etc. I’d say I cook a few times a week on average. Breakfast is probably my specialty though. I love waking up and starting my day off with a good meal.”

The senior’s favorite subject in school is history because he likes to see how things were created and how everything has changed over the course of time.

“The last book I read was 'Chasing the Bear,'” Fox said. “It was about the coaching careers of Nick Saban and Bear Bryant and how they compared to each other. I love sports genre and historical books. I say I probably read about 15 books a year on average. Not as many as I would like. I need to start reading more.”

He’s also an avid fan of all forms of music.

“My favorite music to listen to is country, but I also love old Jazz, Motown and Soul,” Fox said. “I like pretty much any genre when it comes to music. My favorite current artists are Riley Green, Parker McCollum and Cody Johnson."

Fox hopes his team can continue to hit all the right notes on the gridiron. Madison County takes on Page County this week and hopes to get back in the hunt in the Bull Run District title race.

“This season has been off to a great start,” Fox said. “We haven’t had a 2-1 record in a long time and seeing us off to this quick start is surreal. It makes me especially proud, because our two wins came against two [Class] 3A schools. I really want to make the playoffs and make a run to be a district champion. I just want to be able to play as much football as possible. Friday night lights don’t last forever, and I really want to see the field as much as possible.”

Regardless of what happens the rest of the season, Helmick said Fox has definitely left his mark on the Madison County program.

“Wade Fox is everything you want in a high school athlete,” Helmick said. “He cares deeply about the other players around him and his community. To tackle the hardships, he faced in his young career and to get up, keep fighting and get better every year is remarkable. He holds himself accountable in the hallways and in the classroom, modeling to other students and athletes what it means to be a humble, caring, human being. I am honored and proud to be his coach and I cannot wait to see how the rest of his senior year unfolds.”

And there’s no place Fox would rather spend his Friday nights than wearing that No. 11 Mountaineer jersey.

"I think all of the highs and lows that our team has experiences has not only shaped me into a better player, but also a better young man," Fox said. "I’ve learned that hard work truly does pay off. To see where the team was when I started to where we are now is mind blowing. All of the guys have really bought into the program and have turned it around.”​