Athlete spotlight: Madison County's Kate McLearen

MADISON — Distance running is not for everyone, but for Kate McLearen, it has become a rite of passage.

The Madison County senior has blossomed into one of the top cross country runners in Central Virginia, but her passion for the sport hasn’t always been there.

“It’s actually kind of a funny story because for the longest time, I didn’t enjoy running,” McLearen said. “I thought anyone was crazy if they actually liked it.”

McLearen comes from a family of avid runners, especially her father and grandfather, Allan, who serves as her high school coach at Madison County. At the age of 4, she participated in her first race at the Great Train Race, a quarter-mile event held in Fredericksburg.

“The race was an annual event for seven years. However, the distance increased to one mile,” McLearen said. “My siblings and I would train, usually with my dad, and we typically dreaded the workouts and running. However, I’m grateful for the discipline and life lessons it instilled in us.”

McLearen been a fixture in the Mountaineers' cross country and track program for the past four years. She was named a team captain as a sophomore and continues to motivate herself and her teammates to get better each and every day.