Athlete spotlight: Madison County's Kate McLearen

MADISON — Distance running is not for everyone, but for Kate McLearen, it has become a rite of passage.
The Madison County senior has blossomed into one of the top cross country runners in Central Virginia, but her passion for the sport hasn’t always been there.
“It’s actually kind of a funny story because for the longest time, I didn’t enjoy running,” McLearen said. “I thought anyone was crazy if they actually liked it.”
McLearen comes from a family of avid runners, especially her father and grandfather, Allan, who serves as her high school coach at Madison County. At the age of 4, she participated in her first race at the Great Train Race, a quarter-mile event held in Fredericksburg.
“The race was an annual event for seven years. However, the distance increased to one mile,” McLearen said. “My siblings and I would train, usually with my dad, and we typically dreaded the workouts and running. However, I’m grateful for the discipline and life lessons it instilled in us.”
McLearen been a fixture in the Mountaineers' cross country and track program for the past four years. She was named a team captain as a sophomore and continues to motivate herself and her teammates to get better each and every day.
“In my eyes, distance running is a way to challenge and discipline myself and I strangely enjoy that and the competitive side of running,” McLearen said. “I also think there are quite a few life lessons that can be learned, such as pressing on through pain or struggles and working hard. I also love that cross country is a team sport in which we all compete for a common goal, while having fun.”
McLearen's evolution as a runner has been nothing short of sensational.
As a sophomore, she finished 13th at the VHSL Class 2 state cross country championships with a time of 20:45, garnering all-state honors. Last spring, she finished third overall (19:30) at the state meet at Glen Hill Park in Salem.
This fall, McLearen has continued to excel.
In September, the Madison County senior finished third in the girls race at the prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup at Panorama Farms. Last week, she set a new course record at the Bull Run District meet (20:50) on the New Market Course to garner district runner of the year honors.
"The [Bull Run] District course at New Market Battlefield has always been a fun challenge, as it’s difficult and a long course," McLearen said. "I’m really just grateful for the Lord’s strength to be able to finish each race and honestly I owe all credit to him. I’m also grateful that I’ve stayed healthy to be able to compete. Without him sustaining me, I would be able to train hard or do anything.”
McLearen said her favorite course remains the one at Madison County.
“I think it’s my favorite course because it’s the one that I’m most familiar with,” she said. “Also, some of the best team moments and memories have come from home meets.”
Even with all of the success, McLearen admits that she’s still trying to find herself as a runner.
“Right now, I’m not sure what my running style is, nor do I know what I would consider my strong suit on the course,” she said. “However, each race, I do try to go out and give it my all each time out.”
The senior admires U.S. Olympians Sara Hall and Sydney McLaughlin and said they embody everything she believes in.
“Their dedication to their sport and the way they point all of their success back to God is important to me,” McLearen said. “Their lives definitely inspire and remind me that running, and gifts that we are given, should be used for a greater purpose than myself and for God’s glory.”
Former Olympians Emma Coburn, Karissa Schwieser and Ellie Purrier also are influential to McLearen because of their impressive strength, mindset and tenacity.
Closer to home, McLearen's inspiration comes from her family.
“I admire both my granddad and dad as runners,” she said. “My granddad’s dedication and knowledge of the sport is admirable and I always treasure his and my dad’s advice.”
During every race, Coach Allan McLearen encourages his team to recite positive thoughts to help distract them through the rigors of a grueling race.
“During races, I try to stay positive and oftentimes I’m repeating a Bible verse, or reminding myself to stay calm, keep going and that pain is temporary,” she said. “At the start, I think about similar things, including surrendering the race and reminding myself to relax and focus.”
Coach Allan McLearen couldn’t be prouder of his granddaughter.
“Kate is an outstanding young lady who leads by example,” he said. “Kate has been selected by her cross country team as captain since she was a sophomore. She was also selected as a captain for her varsity soccer team. Kate is a mostly quiet and reserved person, but is fierce on the cross country course, basketball court and soccer field.”
Outside of sports, McLearen is active in her school community. She’s a member of the Mountaineers Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well as the Beta Club. Away from sports, McLearen loves to stay active and enjoys hiking and being outdoors in general as well as hanging out with family and friends.
The Madison County senior is hopeful to have an opportunity to continue her running career in college, where she hopes to pursue a degree in elementary education.
“For life in general, my ultimate goal is to glorify and honor my Savior, Jesus Christ,” she said.
McLearen is grateful for all her family, friends and coaches for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout her high school career. She hopes more memorable moments are coming as the cross country season winds down.