Athlete spotlight: Louisa's Sylvie Jackson

MINERAL — Sylvie Jackson has a thirst for knowledge.

Whether it is adding to her ever-expanding repertoire on the basketball court, helping younger players understand concepts, diving into her studies at school or learning a new musical instrument, the Louisa County senior guard is always eager to learn.

That drive to constantly learn and get better has helped make her one of the top basketball players in Central Virginia.

“I really enjoy the competitiveness in it and how something is always going on,” Jackson said of playing basketball. “Whether its defense, offense, transition, you have to be good at it all.”

Jackson played many sports growing up but none got her creative juices flowing like basketball.

“I was 12 years old when I really knew I loved basketball,” Jackson said. “I played competitive soccer up until that point, but I stopped to focus on basketball.”

She made her presence known quickly as a freshman at Albemarle High School, earning Most Valuable Player honors at the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic in 2019.

The following year, she raised the bar even higher in her first season at Louisa County High School. As a sophomore, the talented guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals a game as the Lions posted a perfect 15-0 record and captured the program’s first VHSL Class 4 state girls basketball championship.

Jackson remembers that night as if it was yesterday.

“One of my favorite memories is the day of the state final game,” she said. “We beat Pulaski in their own gym after a three-hour bus ride and the dinner after was very memorable. We were all smiling and laughing the whole time. It was the best feeling.”

Last winter, the 5-foot-8 guard was recognized as the Jefferson District player of the year after leading the Lions to back-to-back district titles. She posted a team-high 18.5 points, 4.9 steals and 3.9 assists a game as the Lions reached the regional semifinals.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jackson said. “I like to create for my teammates, take good shots and get easy layups and steals. I’ve had to play more of a scoring role through my seasons with Louisa and stepped into a bigger position.”

Louisa County Coach Nick Schreck gets a first-hand look at the work Jackson puts in every day.

“What makes Sylvie special as a player is how hard she works, both on and off the court,” he said. “She gives everything she has, day in and day out, not only to make herself better, but her teammates better. She is a wonderful person, leader, teammate and is the epitome of a student-athlete.”

The accomplishments have continued this winter for Jackson. In her season debut, the senior guard scored 38 points in a home game against Amherst County to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for her career. She joins the likes of Telishia Quarles, Mya Braxton, Natalie Turner, Jordan Goodwin and Olivia McGhee to reach the milestone.

“It meant a lot that all the work I’ve put in is paying off,” Jackson said. “I think the main difference was just confidence with my ability to score and that’s happening more this year as well.”

Louisa County has a 3-1 record on the season and Jackson’s stat line has been remarkable. She has averaged a career-high 34.8 points, six rebounds, four steals and 2.3 assists a game. Last weekend, the senior poured in 41 points in a loss against perennial state playoff contender Monacan.

“Already only four games into the season and we see constant improvement from the younger and newer girls, which is exciting,” Jackson said. “The key to success is having one common goal we all share and everyone’s got to buy into it.”

Last month, Jackson achieved another of her goals when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I basketball at Davidson University.

“I felt very comfortable on campus with the coaches and team,” Jackson said. “I fit well into their style of play and have an opportunity to make an impact right away. The high academics are very strong as well.”

When she is not playing basketball, Jackson likes to be a mentor to younger kids and pass along her knowledge.

“I like to train and help younger kids with basketball,” Jackson said. “I know it’s still basketball, but the other side of it is cool.”

Schreck appreciates Jackson's work with the younger players in the Louisa program.

“She is also willing to help out the younger players, especially those at the middle school level, which is great because they can look up to her and see what it takes to be successful,” Schreck said. “She is a great role model of them to look up to.”

Jackson also enjoys hanging out with friends during her down time. In addition, Jackson has found solace in learning to play the guitar.

“I started in fifth grade because my middle school required us to learn an instrument,” Jackson said. “I didn’t think I’d like it, but I learned to really enjoy it. I do sing a lot, but not very well, so I usually just play a guitar. I don’t play often, but it’s just a fun thing I like to do every so often.”

While she hasn’t learned a whole song in a while, some of Jackson’s favorite songs to play are Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”, Plain White-T’s “Hey There Delilah” and James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Go.”

“I’ve always liked the slower songs that involve picking,” she said.

Back on the court, Jackson is excited for her final season at Louisa County. The two-time all-state performer hopes to lead the Lions to another district title and another long playoff run.

The senior guard also is ecstatic about the opportunity awaiting her at Davidson and potentially beyond.

“I want to have a successful college career,” Jackson said. “If playing overseas is an option after college, I do want to do that. I want to stay involved with sports, but not exactly sure with what.”

With all of her accomplishments, Jackson said one continues to resonate with her.

“I think the state championship by far means the most to me,” Jackson said. “The accolades are nice, but winning the state title with that group of girls meant so much. I felt like I had known them for forever after that season, even though it had been less than a year. We all had to go through so many changes because of COVID, but we all made the best of it.”

That state championship will part of Jackson's lasting legacy at Louisa.

“She has definitely helped us, as a program, achieve what we have achieved and get to where we are because of all those qualities,” Schreck said. “She will definitely be missed, but her legacy and mark will definitely be left on the program, even after she graduates.”