MINERAL — Emily Gillespie was a trend setter at Louisa County High School, becoming one of the first students to participate in the school's television and media production program.

The senior capped off her high school career in the leading role as she helped the Lions' softball program win its first state championship in program history with a 9-1 victory over Halifax County in the VHSL Class 4 title game on Saturday at Spotsylvania High School.

Gillespie was nothing short of sensational in her final campaign at Louisa County. At the plate, she hit .338 with a team-high five home runs and 26 RBI while tallying 24 hits, including seven doubles and a pair of triples. In the VHSL Class 4 state championship game, she went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored.

“At the plate, she is going to hit the ball hard,” Louisa County softball coach Susan Sharpe said. “She came in clutch for us on many occasions. Even though she has always played well, [last] Saturday she took things to a totally different level. Not only did she throw a stellar game, she went 4-for-4 at the plate and made four defensive plays.”

Even though she posted impressive offensive numbers, Gillespie's biggest contribution to Louisa's success came in the pitching circle, where the southpaw struck out 209 batters in 128 innings and posted a 0.88 ERA in 24 appearances.

Gillespie saved her best for the postseason. In six tournament games, she allowed just nine runs on 19 hits and struck out 51 batters while walking 10 en route to a perfect 6-0 record.

“Emily has been a workhorse in the circle for us,” Sharpe said. “When she is in the circle, she is going to give us all she has. I admire her focus and she never gets rattled. As a matter of fact, she thinks it’s funny when teams try to rattle her, because they can’t.”

Gillespie's started developing that mental toughness on the diamond when she began playing softball in the third grade. Gillespie grew up in New York before her family moved to Central Virginia when she was nine years old.

“We moved to Louisa not long before I started [playing softball],” Gillespie said. “My dad is the one that pushed me and my sister into playing. When I was younger, I played soccer, but I lost the passion for that and moved onto softball.”

After introducing her to the softball, Gillespie's father helped her get a head start on the competition through coaching.

“My dad was my first pitching coach and he made sure my mechanics were correct, so I wouldn’t get hurt and it put me ahead of other kids so when I got to a pitching coach, there wasn’t much to work on but my accuracy,” Gillespie said. “Getting accuracy was a slow process and now I have an amazing pitching coach that helps me work out my pitches so I throw to the best of my ability. I’ve always thrown hard naturally, so I used that to my advantage until I developed control and different pitches.”

Gillespie joined the Louisa County varsity softball team as a sophomore. Since then, she has blossomed into an elite pitcher.

“Going from where I started as a kid who couldn’t do anything but throw fast, wild pitches to where I am now has been just awesome,” she said.

One of Gillespie's favorite things about softball is the mental aspect of the game.

“This might sound weird, but I love that this sport humbles you,” Gillespie said. “If you try and take a shortcut, it will call you out. You can’t play this game halfheartedly and expect to be rewarded with winning.”

When Gillespie steps in the circle, she locks in and maintains a singular focus.

“I zone everything out,” she said. “I never look at the batter. My game plan is always to throw strikes and not walk the batter."

Gillespie then figures out the best way to attack the strike zone and keep hitters off balance.

"My favorite pitch tends to change, depending on what’s working," she said. "In the postseason, my favorite pitch was my change-up. I love watching people swing out of their shoes to hit it and miss.”

The pitching knowledge Gillespie has accrued also gives her an advantage when the roles are reversed and she is at the plate.

“Being a pitcher helps me see what pitches the other pitcher is throwing because I know what to look for with the way she holds the ball,” Gillespie said. “Honestly, when I get into the box, I try and make my brain go blank because the more I think, the more I struggle with my hitting, so I tend to get in the box and just think, 'hit the ball.' Hitting is quite challenging, especially going against pitchers who know how to control their pitches."

During her time at Louisa, Gillespie has not only thrived as an athlete, she's also learned about the media side of sports as well.

Last fall, she enrolled in Louisa County High School’s television and media production class, a new program that allowed students an opportunity to experience what its like to produce real-life sporting events.

Instead of spending Friday nights in the Louisa student section at home football games, Gillespie was hunkered down in a studio trailer helping produce a unique viewing experience for the fans in Mineral.

“It was really just something that I saw and thought it sounded like fun,” Gillespie said. “It was fun working football games and being able to see things you wouldn’t be able to see from the stands.”

Gillespie said one of her favorite parts of the experience was watching the replays on the new video scoreboard at Mark L. Fischer Field.

“It was awesome being able to do those,” she said. “I was in charge of a bit of stuff. I had to tell the camera people what shots I wanted and making the videos during school were quite a bit of work. The most memorable moment was probably when our headsets cut out so we couldn’t communicate with each other, but we were all so confident in our abilities that it still worked smoothly.”

This spring, Gillespie and her teammates created incredible memories on the softball diamond. After falling to rival Orange County in the regional semifinals in 2022, the Lions came back more motivated than ever for the 2023 season.

"In the Orange postseason game, I feel we struggled more than in the normal season," Gillespie said. "I was hurt, so I wasn’t much help during that game past the fourth inning.”

After a 1-0 Jefferson District loss to Monticello during the regular season, Louisa County closed the season with 19 straight wins en route to winning the state championship. For Gillespie, some of the most memorable moments of the team’s historic run had nothing to do with what happened on the field.

“Some of the most memorable parts of this season are probably pregame activities where the team plays games and sings along to Taylor Swift to where we had people starring at us,” Gillespie said. “The main one we were signing was ‘Love Story.’ We got strange looks at every game from the other teams.”

Sharpe said one of the highlights of the season was Gillespie’s pregame rituals.

“Emily drank pickle juice before games, especially on hot days,” she said. “Her mom found little individual bottles of pickle juice for her and it was even the brand she preferred. Emily was so excited because she was able to take pickle juice shots before games. This was funny because she doesn’t really like pickle juice.”

Gillespie will continue her softball career next spring at Northern Kentucky University. She plans to pursue a career in accounting. Gillespie also hopes to stick to her roots and offer pitching lessons throughout college and after she graduates.

For Sharpe, Gillespie's performance this spring will not soon be forgotten.

“To say we will miss her is an understatement,” Sharpe said. “Emily is the reason we had the season we had. She kept things in control in the circle for us.”