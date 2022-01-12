Athlete spotlight: Louisa County's Taylor Waddy

MINERAL — Some people aspire to be doctors or lawyers at a young age.

For Taylor Waddy, wrestling has always been her calling.

The Louisa County grappler grew up in the sport, watching her older brothers Cole, a member of Liberty University’s club wrestling program, and Clint, who wrestled at Spotsylvania, compete.

“I love wrestling because I have to rely on myself, which makes me grow as a person,” Waddy said. “I also like the challenges that wrestling presents, as you never wrestle another match the same way. There will always be another person, style and technique.”

Waddy took up wrestling in the sixth grade and her love of the sport has continued to grow ever since. Waddy played volleyball and competed in track and field growing up, but there was something different about wrestling that caught her eye.

“I started wrestling with my brother. I would practice with him and I slowly became more and more interested in the sport,” she said. “I wanted to be like my brother and I was one of the only girls showing interest in the sport, which drove me to be the best.”

Waddy said her parents were “super supportive” and gave their blessing when she came to them and told them that she wanted to wrestle.

“My parents were a bit hesitant at first because there were only a few other girls in the sport at the time, but got me into club practice and allowed me to join the middle school team,” Waddy said. “I started going into club practice with Coach [Alex] Csontos and that is when my skills and love for the sport really took off. I have been wrestling in tournaments all over the country since thanks to my parents, who signed me up and got me there.”

Now, the 15-year-old is flourishing in her first high school season with the Lions. She went into Wednesday’s Jefferson District showdown against Orange County with a 9-0 record, including her first tournament title in the girls 170-pound girls division at Culpeper County High School last month.

Winning her first high school title at Culpeper was only fitting for Waddy. She’s trained with Csontos at the Culpeper Warriors Wrestling Club for several years. Culpeper also is where she me Jesse Kirby, a former female wrestler for the Blue Devils, who talked about her journey in the sport and encouraged her to stick with it.

That all has come full-circle this season with the continued growth of female wrestling in Central Virginia. Several Jefferson District programs have females competing at the high school level.

“Seeing so many females begin to partake in the sport is so exciting for me,” Waddy said. “I am used to being one of the only females on a team or in a tournament, so seeing more females gets me excited for what’s to come as far as legacies left behind from wrestling.”

The 15-year-old said the most challenging part of wresting Is developing a great mentality on the mat.

“You are the only one on the mat, which makes losses hard to take, but it makes a win just as sweet,” Waddy said. “Another challenging part is the focus, on and off the mat. As a wrestler, you have to make weight, gain strength and stay positive, which means that you must focus on yourself as well as technique.”

Juggling the emotional toll of navigating wins and losses in wrestling is tough, but it is something that Waddy continues to work through every day.

“The strong suit of my wrestling style is that I tend to keep my hopes up through wins and losses,” she said. “I am able to remain positive throughout the season. I am also able to think on the fly, which allows me to remain ahead of my competitor. My technique has become better and stronger throughout my time wrestling with the Lions.”

Once she takes the mat, Waddy is all business.

The Louisa County freshman maps out a game plan for each match and zones out the noise around her once the whistle blows to start the match so she can focus on the task at hand.

Louisa County wrestling coach Roger Stewart said he first met Waddy as a seventh grader and knew right away that she had the ability to be special

“What I truly adore about her is the strategy she puts on the mat,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, she is tough as nails and will do anything to go the extra mile to get what belongs to her. Remember her last year as I was present to see her win a [club] state title at a high school level when she was only in the eighth grade. Who does that? Do not get me wrong, anything can happen in life if you put your mind into it and finding a way to be successful. I have seen a few young guns like her surprise a lot of people and that is because she believes in herself.

“Just this season, I kept telling her, ‘You are going to be the first woman here at Louisa to win a state title and you are going to go up on that wall with Owen Greslick and four other state champions.’”

As of May 2021, approximately 32 states have sanctioned girls high school wrestling championships, including Tennessee, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia. Virginia High School League spoken Mike McCall said girls wrestling is currently in a third-year review process to determine if there is enough participation to make it a championship sport. He said the VHSL sanctioned an all-girls wrestling tournament this season and after this year, the VHSL will collect data and information and will go in front of the VHSL Executive Committee to decide what’s next.

Wrestling against boys has its challenges. Waddy said she’s had several male opponents over the years during club and school wrestling forfeit matches to avoid any controversy.

“A handful of other coaches and wrestlers I have met over the last few years believe girls should not be wrestling, especially against boys,” Waddy said. “I used to not understand why there were guys who would forfeit the match against me or not want to wrestle me, but I looked at it as their loss because I would just look forward to my next match and improving myself.”

Waddy said she even had a male wrestler throw a punch in the post-match handshake after a win.

“It was a bit surprising,” Waddy said. “I have had many opponents get upset over a match, but never to that point. At the time, I was of course angry, but my coach explained that I just have to be the better person in those scenarios and not drop down to their level because it would not be the last time something like that would happen. When things like this happen, I just try to move on and be understanding because I know how bad it hurts to lose sometimes and how difficult it can be to control your reactions.”

For Waddy, the one-on-one competition on the mat is what drives her.

“Some of the challenges of the sport are staying focused and pushing on through the tough times,” she said. “For me, it is not difficult to square off against any opponents, as I see everyone, male or female, as a wrestling opponent. I believe that I receive the same amount of support from my male counterparts as anyone else, we are all on a team, and we all support each other equally, regardless of gender.”

Waddy’s results speak for themselves.

She won a high school girls state wrestling championship as an eighth-grader at a club tournament last year. In addition, she’s twice won the Maryland girls state title, as well as the Northeast Girls Folkstyle state tournament. Waddy was twice a runner-up at the girls folkstyle national tournament and captured gold at the girls preseason national tournament in Indiana. This winter, she’s already posted victories over three nationally ranked female wrestlers in Virginia.

Outside of wrestling, Waddy is always on the move. Whether it’s working on the family farm, riding dirt bikes, cooking or fishing, she’s always trying something new. Waddy is a member of the Future Famers of America and the hiking club at Louisa County. She also competes in indoor and outdoor track as well as volleyball for the Lions.

Waddy fell in love with dirt bikes a few years ago and worked all summer long to purchase a Honda 150 and a KTM 250. While Waddy hasn’t raced yet, she’s in the process of building a track with ramps and jumps at home.

Another one of her favorite places is the kitchen.

“I love to cook, mainly for my family,” Waddy said. “Some of my favorite things to make are bread, any baked pasta dish, chicken marsala, cheeseburger pie, homemade pancakes and pretty much anything out of the family cookbook. I love trying to do new things and putting my touch on things of others that I use. The go-to meal is always going to be spaghetti and meatballs because there are nine people in my family and that is something everyone loves.”

The Louisa County freshman is excited about the future. Her goals are to win a national title in both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling. In track and field, she hopes to take home some hardware in the shot put for the Lions at the Jefferson District and Region 4D competitions, as well as place at states.

After high school, she would like to go to college and pursue a career as an emergency room doctor and work toward helping people in need of assistance.

Although she doesn’t consider herself a trailblazer in the sport, Waddy is excited about the future of girls wrestling at the high school level.

“I would tell anyone looking to take up wrestling to work hard and keep trying no matter what,” she said. “Wrestling is such a mental sport as it is physical. Wrestling is the one sport that doesn’t discriminate. I encourage everyone to try it and I hope that I can always be a positive role model in growing the sport, especially for future girls.”

