Athlete spotlight: Louisa County's Savion Hiter

MINERAL — Many teenagers spend their first year of high school just trying to find their niche.

Savion Hiter has done much more than that.

The Louisa County freshman has quickly emerged as one of the top all-around athletes in Central Virginia at the age of 14.

This past fall, Hiter anchored the Louisa County football team's running game and was a second-team Virginia High School League Class 4 all-state selection after helping the Lions win the Jefferson District championship.

His athletic talent has translated well to indoor track and field this winter.

Hiter has already posted a pair of state qualifying times as one of the youngest athletes at any given high school meet.

“Savion, as a freshman, has made rapid improvement and shows great potential for future success,” veteran Louisa County track and field coach Jerry Cutright said. “He is a very coachable athlete and it is a pleasure working with him.”

Hiter's journey to stardom on the track started four years ago when he joined a track club in Richmond called the Virginia Vipers.

“I was always really fast, and sports kept me occupied,” Hiter said.

Growing up, Hiter always had a passion to compete. He played football, baseball and basketball in addition to running track, and he found success in most of them.

This past fall, Hiter took the Jefferson District football scene by storm with his combination of strength, speed and sheer athleticism on the gridiron. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back averaged an eye-popping 11.7 yards a carry for Coach Will Patrick’s Lions, who went unbeaten during the regular season while capturing a sixth-straight Jefferson District title.

The freshman finished the season with 1,526 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns and had a knack for breaking off big plays every game. Hiter also was a threat in the passing game, catching 21 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns en route to being named a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.com.

“Football is my favorite sport," Hiter said, "because I like that it’s so physical and it’s a team sport, so everybody has to do their part to make the plays work.”

Hiter’s prowess on the gridiron is already catching the attention of college coaches from around the country. He currently holds nine college offers for football, including Syracuse, Virginia, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Maryland, Temple, Old Dominion and Morehead State.

After the Lions' football season concluded, Hiter's next challenge started in December, when he committed to run indoor track at Louisa County.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect as this was my first year doing indoor track,” Hiter said. “But I do always expect to at least compete.”

He had his breakout performance Jan. 11 at the Fork Union Military Academy mini meet, capturing gold in the long jump (20-0 ¾) and placing fourth in the 55 meters (6.91).

The following week, Hiter returned to the Estes Athletic Center for the Fred Hardy Invitational and put together another impressive outing. Hiter captured gold in the long jump (21-5) and finished second in the 55 meters (6.69), just .03 behind Western Albemarle senior Jack Intihar. Both events were personal records. He also ran the lead-off leg of the Lions' 4x200-meter relay (1:43.86) that finished seventh.

“I was hype because I’ve been working all season to get there,” Hiter said.

The Louisa County standout looks up to Jamaican track star Yohan Blake, who captured a pair of gold medals in the 4x100-meter relay. He also earned silver medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

One of the main characteristics that Hiter tries to emulate in Blake’s laser focus on the track, especially between competing in multiple events happening at the same meet.

“It’s challenging to keep my endurance for all events, which last all day,” Hiter said. “Keeping up with the schedule and going back and forth from event to event.”

Between events, Hiter tries to relax by listening to music, but he remains dialed in on the task at hand.

“I just try to stay focused and remain calm,” Hiter said. “Before I perform, I stretch and jump to get flexible and practice my block starts."

Although he thrives in multiple track and field events, Hiter said the long jump is the one that brings him the most joy, but he will not limit himself to just one event or one sport. In this day and age of sports specialization, the Louisa County freshman is a big proponent of competing in multiple sports.

“It keeps you fit and in shape for other sports,” Hiter said. “The most challenging part is keeping up my endurance during practice drills. Sports is pretty much my life.”

When he’s not delivering a devastating stiff-arm to defenders or racing down the track, Hiter said he spends his time away from sports with those closest to him.

“I do enjoy spending time with friends and family,” he said. “My favorite thing to do with my family is watching movies or going to the movies together.”

Even though he won’t turn 15 until May, Hiter has a very firm grasp on his future and what he wants to achieve.

“I’m focused on getting better, bigger and faster for next [football] season,” Hiter said. “My future goal is to graduate college with a degree in sports medicine and get into the NFL.”

But most importantly, Hiter wants to represent his family in the best way possible.

“My family keeps me grounded,” Hiter said. “I want them to be proud of me and I know I have to stay focused on my goals and my dream.”