Athlete spotlight: Louisa County's Jordan Smith

“Brandon has been a big inspiration for me,” he said. “Having him at my games gives me that extra boost of energy. We are extremely close and talk daily. He’s always giving me pointers and being that big brother. As kids, we talked about the days of playing college football.”

He also credits former Louisa County football players such as Kerry Wynn, who played in the NFL with the New York Giants, as well as Kaleb Smith and Jarett Hunter, who both currently play Division I college football, for helping pave the way for him.

“I have learned so much from watching them growing up,” Smith said. “Kerry created a path for myself and others from Louisa. I love the fact that he continues to come back to Louisa and give back. Kaleb, I have looked up to for many years. I attended Virginia Tech’s camp this summer and he mentored me and helped me out a lot. When I am not wearing my brother’s gloves, I wear his.”

Over the past two seasons, Smith has continued to evolve into one of the best two-way players in the Jefferson District.

He started on defense as a sophomore and ranked among the team's top tacklers. Offensively, he was a perfect complement to Kalup Shelton in the backfield and showcased his game-changing talent.