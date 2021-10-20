Athlete spotlight: Louisa County's Jordan Smith

MINERAL — Faith, family and football all hold a special place in Jordan Smith’s heart. The Louisa County senior's love for the game shows every time he takes the field.
“I love how you can build bonds and relationships as well as learn life lessons through football,” Smith said.
Football is not just a game for Smith; it's a rite of passage for him and his family. The Smith's gridiron legacy was established several generations ago by his grandfather.
Smith's father, Rico, was one of four brothers to play high school football. Rico Smith spent a postgraduate semester at Fork Union before moving on to play at Ferrum College. Smith’s uncle Matt played football at Elon and another uncle, Popeye, played baseball at Virginia Tech.
“Not only football, but sports in general is something our father introduced to us at an early age,” Rico Smith said. “He wanted to teach us the game of life through sports.”
Jordan Smith started playing youth league football at the age of 6 in Louisa County and his love of the sport began to grow. Smith played running back and cornerback as a child and thoroughly enjoyed playing on both sides of the ball.
“My favorite position was cornerback because I liked being isolated in the open field,” he said. “Cornerback challenges you, and I love challenges.”
Smith decided to take the challenge of playing football head on in eighth grade, when he fully committed to the sport.
“My family is passionate about football, so I wanted to try it,” Smith said. “I was in the eighth grade when I decided that I wanted to take football seriously because I was good.”
After fully committing to football as an eighth-grader, he turned to his brother, Brandon, for extra motivation. The 2018 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year led Louisa County to a VHSL Class 4 state championship game appearance as a junior and an undefeated regular season and Jefferson District title as a senior.
Jordan Smith, who made Louisa's varsity squad as a freshman, was given his brother’s No. 12 jersey to wear, a gesture that he still cherishes several years later.
“I felt honored to wear the No. 12 because it carries a whole lot of meanings and values that my brother and myself hold within ourselves,” he said. “I have worn other numbers before, including the No. 4. The No. 12 represents a family legacy that means something to me and my family. I wanted to wear No. 12 to carry on my brother’s legacy.”
Jordan played defensive back and linebacker during his freshman campaign for the Lions and quickly made an impact. When Brandon, who is now a linebacker at Penn State, comes home for a game, he is constantly in his brother's ear, giving him pointers and suggestions.
“Brandon has been a big inspiration for me,” he said. “Having him at my games gives me that extra boost of energy. We are extremely close and talk daily. He’s always giving me pointers and being that big brother. As kids, we talked about the days of playing college football.”
He also credits former Louisa County football players such as Kerry Wynn, who played in the NFL with the New York Giants, as well as Kaleb Smith and Jarett Hunter, who both currently play Division I college football, for helping pave the way for him.
“I have learned so much from watching them growing up,” Smith said. “Kerry created a path for myself and others from Louisa. I love the fact that he continues to come back to Louisa and give back. Kaleb, I have looked up to for many years. I attended Virginia Tech’s camp this summer and he mentored me and helped me out a lot. When I am not wearing my brother’s gloves, I wear his.”
Over the past two seasons, Smith has continued to evolve into one of the best two-way players in the Jefferson District.
He started on defense as a sophomore and ranked among the team's top tacklers. Offensively, he was a perfect complement to Kalup Shelton in the backfield and showcased his game-changing talent.
“I would say my IQ is my strong suit,” Smith said. “I watch hours of film over the course of the week with my dad, so props to him for my understanding of the game. Playing both ways is something I take pride in because it shows versatility and flashes of athleticism in my game.”
A self-proclaimed student of the game, Smith has immersed himself into becoming the best player he can be. Outside of practice, he spends extra time breaking down game film with his father, trying to find an edge on Friday nights.
“I’m thinking about what I have to do in order to be successful and I’m processing where everybody is going to be at during each play,” he said. “I not only want to know my responsibilities, but my teammates as well. It helps me understand how the entire defense is supposed to execute.”
The results have been exceptional.
This season, Smith has rushed for 600 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. He’s also been a factor in the passing game, tallying a team-high nine receptions for 232 yards and a pair of scores.
“I think that perseverance, passion and attitude are three essential traits for being a great football player,” Smith said. “Things won’t always go as planned and even through tough times, it is always important to keep yourself level.”
Outside of football, Smith is just your normal teenager.
“I spend a lot of time with my family because it is important to bond with them,” Smith said. “Other than that, I mainly just rest and watch Netflix. We take trips to Miami Beach to visit my uncle Matt. Definitely trips to Penn State football games and we try to do Top Golf when time permits."
Smith's excellence on the gridiron has garnered interest from several college programs throughout the state. Smith holds an offer from VMI and visited the University of Richmond last weekend.
“I want to be able to use football to learn about life lessons and I want to get a college degree from a four-year university,” Smith said.
Regardless of what Smith’s future holds, Louisa County football coach Will Patrick knows he will be successful.
“Jordan is a kid with a great sense of humor,” Patrick said. “He is funny and outgoing at practice, but also knows when it is time to be serious and focused. He is willing to do whatever this team needs him to do in order for the team to be successful. He is a tremendous athlete that gets along with everyone in our school building. Other students look up to him, while teachers appreciate him. I have known Jordan for some time now and I am just really proud of the young man he has become.”