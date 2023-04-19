MINERAL — Some athletes grow to love a sport over time.

For Dara Sharpe, her infatuation with softball began practically at birth.

“Considering that I was at the field since I was born, I guess I can say that my mom got me involved in softball,” Sharpe said. “I vividly remember the days sitting at the field in a Pack-in-Play beside my dad while my older sister was playing and my mom was coaching.”

Those early visits to the field created a love and passion for the sport that has helped make the Louisa County senior one of the top softball players in Central Virginia.

In seven games this season, Sharpe is hitting .400 with four RBI. She has 12 hits, including a pair of doubles and triples, and has scored a team-high four runs for the Lions, who currently rank second behind Monticello in the race for the Jefferson District championship.

“This season has started out very well for me,” Sharpe said. “I have been a solid bat in the lineup for my team and a stellar glove in the field to support my pitcher. I have stepped up big in a leadership position in order to keep the energy up and everyone in a level head space.”

One of the reasons behind Sharpe's success is her sister, Brittany Wratchford, who is still a major influence on her softball career. Wratchford, who starred at Louisa before playing softball at Radford University, is now an assistant coach for the Lions and pushes Sharpe to keep improving.

“Since I grew up watching her play, I always wanted to be like her and make her proud,” Sharpe said. “My sister was such an impactful person in my career because she was what inspired me to even pick up a glove and because, even now as my coach, she pushes me to great limits to ensure that I can be the best player I can be.”

Sharpe began playing at the age of 4 in a local T-ball league.

“I would get upset because the other kids did not play the game right,” Sharpe said. “Then when I was 8, I started playing travel softball for my mom at the 10U level.”

Softball didn’t always come easy for Sharpe, who had to overcome some early fears at the plate.

“I remember my first time stepping in the batter’s box, it was extremely nerve-racking,” she said. “I was standing there afraid of what was going to happen and not wanting the ball to be thrown anywhere near me. As I have gotten older, I have grown hungry for the ball and want the pitcher to throw me something I can hit every pitch.”

Even when she doesn't get a pitch that she can hit, Sharpe is disciplined and deliberate at the plate.

“When I step in the box, I go in with the approach of hunting my favorite pitch that I know I can hit hard,” Sharpe said. “Depending on where we are in the game, I will get more strategic with my at-bats, depending on where runners are at. I like to know what the pitcher is most likely going to throw at me, so I can lay off the stuff that will make me unsuccessful and attack stuff that will lead to success.”

Louisa County Coach Susan Sharpe said her daughter's success is a product of her work ethic and eagerness to improve.

“Dara is a special player because she is a true student of the game,” Susan Sharpe said. “If she isn’t actively working on improving her skills, she is watching games, baseball and softball, to try to pick up anything that will make her a better player.”

One area where Dara Sharpe has continued to improve is on the basepaths. The senior has stolen four bases so far this season.

“When I get on base, the intention is to always be aggressive and look for the next 60 feet, as my mom always says,” Dara Sharpe said. “However, I have to be smart so that I can be aggressive, but not get out at any point.”

But there are some times when being aggressive can get the best of Sharpe. Coach Susan Sharpe recalled a moment in practice three years ago that left the whole team smiling.

“We were practicing work on double plays and she was at shortstop,” Susan Sharpe said. “She was running to second to receive the ball and belly flopped. She didn’t trip on the bag, her feet or her shoestrings. I think her momentum was carrying her faster than her body could keep up and she laid herself out. Everyone was laughing so hard. It took a good five minutes to get back to work. Luckily, the school’s security camera’s picked it up, from two different angles. I still laugh when I watch it.”

Dara Sharpe has a knack for making practice an enjoyable experience for her teammates, but she also knows when it is time to buckle down.

“Dara is also good at keeping the mood light and fun, but knows when we need to reign it in, roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Susan Sharpe said. “She is a natural leader. I feel the team respects her knowledge of the game and her approach to the way she leads. She is extremely humble. Her main focus is to just play the game to the best of her ability and help her team be successful”

Dara Sharpe has been a fixture in the Lions program for the past four years and has been a key cog in the program’s success. Despite missing her freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she continues to propel her team forward.

“She is a key part of the high school team because she has been on the varsity for four seasons and has been playing travel ball at a high level since she was in the seventh grade,” Susan Sharpe said. “She understands how the game should be played and she has a very high softball IQ. I feel that really helps her help the team because she sees the game a little differently than most high school players.”

She has come a long way since that anxiety-riddled first trip to the plate.

“The progression I have made over the years is astounding,” she said. “I went from being afraid of the ball to wanting every ball hit to me. As I got older, I grew up a lot stronger and faster, which made me play even more exciting because there was more power and explosiveness.”

Outside of softball, Sharpe stays active in a variety of activities.

In school, she’s involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hiking Club, Sources of Strength, Yearbook, Kick Off Mentors and the National Honor Society. She also takes advanced placement courses, including Dual Enrollment English, Environmental Science and Government.

Sharpe enjoys spending time with family and friends and is very active in her church, The Point at Louisa.

“My hobbies revolve heavily around my faith, youth group and being involved in my church considering I am where I am right now because of His grace," Sharpe said. "I love spending time with my family off the field and just getting to chat and catch up outside of the softball world. I also enjoy hanging out with my friends and going out to either get dinner, shop, or just hang out outside.”

On the field, Sharpe is motivated to succeed. Last season, Louisa County suffered a heartbreaking loss to Orange County in the Region 4D semifinals, ending the Lions' dream of earning a state tournament berth.

“After coming up short last year, it motivated this year’s team to have an even deeper desire to win and work hard,” Sharpe said. “This has shown greatly in the way we practice. There has been so much intensity on the field at practices this year that I have not seen before. I am extremely excited about the chance to make another run for the state tournament. This group of girls have proven that we can do it and as long as this want keeps showing up to the field every day. I think we have a good chance at going farther than last year.”

That ability to push through adversity should serve Sharpe well next season when she becomes a member of the George Mason University softball team.

“My future goal is to be an impactful member of the softball program as soon as I get there,” Sharpe said. “Whether the impact is on the field playing, or in the dugout being the biggest supporter.”

She plans to major in Criminology: Law and Society at George Mason and pursue a career as a paralegal. After college, her plan is to move back to Louisa County, start a family, and coach with her mom and sister at Louisa County.

Playing for her mom the last four years has been a unique and rewarding experience for Dara Sharpe.

“The dynamic with my mom as my coach is definitely unique,” Sharpe said. “Growing up, we have become extremely close, which was, and still is a blessing. Sometimes, things can get difficult because we are so much alike, we can go back and forth with each other. However, it is no secret that she is my biggest supporter and will always have my back, no matter the situation.”

Regardless of how this season ends, Sharpe is grateful to have had the opportunity to spend her high school career alongside her mom and sister, who have been there since her softball journey began.

“This year is going to be a very bittersweet memory and I am going to miss playing with her so much, but I will never forget the multitude of things she has taught me in the game of softball and life,” Sharpe said. “The most difficult thing with my mom being my coach is that sometimes she is really hard on me, which feels bad, but in the end, I know it is for the betterment of my play which took my years upon years to figure out. At the same time, that is the most rewarding part of her being my coach, because I would be nowhere close to the young woman and softball player I am today if she were not has hard on me as she has been at times.”