Athlete spotlight: Louisa County offensive line

MINERAL — The Louisa County football program likes to do things big.

Whether it’s the college-like atmosphere at each home game at Mark. L. Fischer Stadium or the video game-like numbers that the Lions have put up this season, Coach Will Patrick’s team has been the standard by which all Jefferson District teams are measured.

Seniors Elijah Brooks, Jherkeem Banks, Shane Bibb and Jack Clements, and sophomore Braden McIntire anchor the Lions’ success every week, even though they have not carried the ball or caught a single pass this season.

The group of offensive lineman is responsible for protecting Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson and opening holes for the Lions’ playmakers to do their thing.

And they are quite good at it.

Behind their stellar offensive line, the Lions (8-0, 5-0 Jefferson District) have amassed 3,432 yards of total offense through eight games, including more than 500 yards in back-to-back games earlier this month.

“This group of linemen are just road graders,” Patrick said. “They pave the way for our entire offense to go.”

Brooks is the most decorated of the bunch and is the unquestioned leader up front. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound left guard is a three-year starter and was named a VHSL Class 4 all-state selection last season.

The senior, who is verbally committed to play at VMI, thrives in his leadership role with the group.

“Louisa is about being a brotherhood and effort,” Brooks said. “When I was a freshman, I could see the intensity in practice and how they treated every drill and every run through. That’s mostly what Louisa is about — playing hard, playing fast, and playing with intensity and we try to keep that tradition going.”

Lining up beside him on Friday nights is Banks, another mountain of a man. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound left tackle has the arduous task of setting the edge on run plays while serving as Wilson’s personal protector in passing situations.

Banks, who is considered the best pass blocker on the team, has had a breakout senior season and Patrick has been impressed with his “explosive presence” on the team.

To Brooks’ right at the center position is a familiar face in Bibb, his classmate. The two grew up playing Little League football together in Louisa, along with Wilson and several other current Lions players and that bond is very strong.

“I like the rush that football gives me,” Bibb said. “It feels good to be a part of something. I’ve been on a football field since I was born. I watched my uncle play football during his high school years. Football has and will always be a part of brotherhood. That is what originally attracted me to the sport.”

The senior center has one of the most important roles in the Lions’ offense. Whether it’s snapping the ball to Wilson in shotgun formations or direct snapping to a running back in single-wing sets, Bibb is responsible for starting the play as well as calling out blocking schemes at the point of attack.

Not bad for someone in his first year at the position.

“Our grind, grit, determination and never give-up attitude makes us a great team,” Bibb said. “Our teamwork, communication and skills are just a few of our strengths as a line. I like run plays where the line opens holes. I also like watching when Savion Hiter, Dyzier Carter and Landon Wilson run, catch and throw.”

Anchoring the right edge of the line is Jack Clements. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior right tackle is one of the most improved linemen on the team and Patrick believes his athletic ability and footwork stand out on game film.

Rounding out the crew is McIntire, who is the youngest of the bunch. The 5-foot-11, 240-pound right guard is only a sophomore but has already established himself as one of the top players at his position in the Jefferson District.

“McIntire is an absolute warrior on the field,” Patrick said. “His demeanor as a guard is exactly what you are looking for in a lineman.”

The sophomore’s ties to football run deep. His father coached high school football for more than 25 years, so he has always been around the game. That experience is something has helped McIntire find his niche up front for Louisa County.

“We just have that lineman bond and we all just love each other,” McIntire said. “I know Eli and Bibb have been playing together forever and they were the older team in Little League and I remember looking up to them. Eli is a really great mentor to me and also Jherkeem during practice always makes me better."

The foundation for this year's group was forged over the summer during the Lions' annual trip to the Hampden-Sydney College team camp. The linemen all learned a lot about teamwork, communication and trusting one another, which included a lineman leap into the muddy waters in Farmville after one of the practices.

“We all grew closer as a group,” Bibb said. “While we were there, we spent a lot of free time learning about each other. Our camaraderie is just as good on the field, as it is off the field. We hang out together, go to lunch as a group and are always there for one another.”

They have helped the Louisa offense produce results this fall that have been eye-popping.

On the ground, they’ve paved the way for a rushing attack, led by Hiter, that has cranked out 2,005 yards on the ground. Hiter has rushed for a team-high 916 yard and 14 touchdowns on the ground and has averaged nearly 11.5 yards per carry. Wilson has 356 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

“I know my best memories are plays where we are just dominant,” McIntire said. “Like coming back to the huddle and all of us saying we got a pancake [block] is just like the best thing ever. I just like to run it down the other team’s throats. We all set the identity all ourselves as just a group that will smack you in the mouth.”

Even though they have a dominant running game, the Lions are certainly not one dimensional on offense. Wilson has completed 66 of 112 passes for 1,331 yards and 16 touchdowns. The top target in the passing game has been freshman Dyzier Carter, who has hauled in 32 receptions for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“It is just pure joy watching Landon throw a touchdown pass with a spotless pocket and watching Savion bust a 50-yard run almost every game,” McIntire said. “It is just a relief almost because we work so hard in practice running those plays over and over and seeing them score a touchdown.”

Louisa County is averaging 51.9 points a game this season and are a half-game ahead of Albemarle in the race for what would be the Lions' sixth straight district title.

Louisa hosts Albemarle on Oct. 28 in the Jungle as part of its annual Homecoming festivities in a game that could potentially determine the district champion.

“This team is never satisfied and has an always-wants-more mentality,” Bibb said. “This is what has really made the team this year great. My aspiration for this team is state. The sky really is the limit when it comes to this team. At the end of the game, when the last whistle is blown, we just want to know we left it all on the field.”

Patrick couldn’t be prouder of how the group has grown.

“This group of young men have gelled and are playing tough football at the point of attack,” Patrick said. “Football games are won up front and with this group, we have a chance in every game.”