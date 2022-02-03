Athlete spotlight: Fork Union's Dominic Julius

Dominic Julius enjoys going fast.

Whether it’s blowing off the starting line to win a race or hitting a seam to take a kickoff to the house, the Fork Union Military Academy standout can bring a crowd to their feet in an instance.

Last spring, Julius was crowned state champion in the 100 meters (10.86) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state meet. Julius hasn’t missed a beat this winter during the indoor season, ranking among the top sprinters in Central Virginia.

“Growing up in Philly, I was always outside as a kid and played different types of games like manhunt, tag, cops and robbers, etc.,” Julius said. “When you are playing those games, you’re trying your hardest not to get caught or tagged, which means you have to run very fast.”

Julius' speed was on display again last week at the Fred Hardy Invitational, where the senior captured gold in the 55-meter dash (6.45), edging his twin brother, Dominique, by less than a tenth of a second. He followed that up with a victory in the 300 with a time of 37.83.

Although happy with the overall results, Julius believes there’s plenty room for improvement.

“My goal was to break the school record in the 55-meter dash and to help the team win,” he said. “Unfortunately, we came in second place and I did not break the school record. I came up a little short.”

Julius’ prowess as a sprinter, as well as his competitive fire, began to show in his early teens.

“My family and friends saw that I was very fast when I was in middle school because I used to race my fellow classmates and I hated to lose, so I every time I ran, I would try my hardest to win the race,” he said. “I was very competitive growing up. I always used to race my neighbor’s car every time they left the block to the top sign. I never won, but I kept trying. That’s how competitive I was. When I was in sixth grade, I joined my school track team and my local rec team to play basketball."

Julius came to Fork Union as a sophomore and has spent his time in Central Virginia perfecting his craft.

“I would say a big impact on my track career evolving is getting in the weight room and staying in shape,” Julius said.

One of the things that he credits with his growth in track and field is joining the Blue Devils' football team.

“My favorite sport is football, even though I didn’t start playing football until I got to Fork Union,” Julius said. “I really started to find the love for the sport each season I played. I love working as a team to get things done. I feel like running track since I was younger really built the foundation to make me a better football player.”

In just a few years, Julius has made the jump from football novice to college signee. This week, Julius, an All-Prep League first-team selection, signed to play football at Youngstown State, along with his brother.

In college, Julius plans to major in business and hopefully continue to play football at a high level. Still, running track is something Julius holds near and dear to his heart.

“The reason I love track is because it’s a very competitive sport and you must work hard to be the best,” he said. “I would say the most challenging part of the sport is staying consistent and in good condition.”

Like most individual sports, Julius believes you have to have that internal drive within you to reach your goals.

“When I line up on the track, I like to think that I’m the only competition on the track and focus on my running and my form,” he said.

One of his favorite athletes in the sport is U.S. sprinter Cravon Gillespie. Julius watched him perform at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 4x100-meter relay and admires his work ethic.

“I would say work ethic makes a great athlete,” he said. “Separating yourself from others and you have to have that ‘it’ mentally. When it comes to practice, you have to go 100 percent every time you do something. If you don’t you’re not going to see any progress."

Julius also attributes his track and field success to his Fork Union teammates. He said the team has made huge strides this season, which has helped him raise his own game.

“I would say a key moment was when my teammate, Jaden Carter, jumped 6-4 in the high jump at Woodberry Forest,” Julius said. “I believe that was a big impact on the team and me by showing how much potential this team has as a whole. Also, my teammate, Isaiah Burel, ran 7.88 in the 55-meter high hurdles. Another key moment I would say was when I ran a 6.48 at a mini meet at Fork Union.”

The track isn't the only place Julius enjoys going fast. Whether it’s playing football or riding his Honda CRF250R dirt bike with friends at home, he savors the rush of hitting the throttle.

Fork Union track and field coach Winston Brown raves about Julius’ progression in the sport.

“It has been great to see him establish his own identity as a great sprinter,” Brown said. “We tend to always refer to he and his brother as, ‘the twins.'” Both he and Dominique have lifted our team on their shoulders and carried us. Dominic has really broken out of the shadow of his brother and put up some phenomenal numbers. We are really excited for the next four months. By then, I feel confident I will be able to tell who’s who.”

As he continues to chase track and field records and pursue his football dreams, Julius is confident that many people in the world of sports will become familiar with his name.

“Remember the name, Dominic Julius,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.